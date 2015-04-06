Quantum
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Quantum Expert Advisor is designed for trading EURUSD H1. The trading algorithm lies in placing pending orders at the peaks of currency fluctuations, after a preliminary analysis of the market conditions.
Trading is fully automated. Lot size is calculated automatically based on the lot percentage.
Parameters
- MaxRisk - percentage of the deposit, used for the automatic calculation of the lot.
- LongWave - long wave of price fluctuation.
- ShortWave - short wave of price fluctuation.
- Level control - price level boundary, at which the pending order is placed.
- Reverse Level - price reversal level.
- First distance - step for placing pending orders.
- Second distance - price deviation level, at which the pending order is deleted.
- TakeProfit - fixed take profit level.
- StopLoss - fixed stop loss level.
- Magic - magic number of the EA.
Recommended settings
- Broker - any.
- 5-digit quotes.
- Spread no more than 6.
- Currency pair - EURUSD.
- Timeframe - H1.