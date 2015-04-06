The Quantum Expert Advisor is designed for trading EURUSD H1. The trading algorithm lies in placing pending orders at the peaks of currency fluctuations, after a preliminary analysis of the market conditions.

Trading is fully automated. Lot size is calculated automatically based on the lot percentage.





Parameters

MaxRisk - percentage of the deposit, used for the automatic calculation of the lot.

- percentage of the deposit, used for the automatic calculation of the lot. LongWave - long wave of price fluctuation.

- long wave of price fluctuation. ShortWave - short wave of price fluctuation.

- short wave of price fluctuation. Level control - price level boundary, at which the pending order is placed.

- price level boundary, at which the pending order is placed. Reverse Level - price reversal level.

- price reversal level. First distance - step for placing pending orders.

- step for placing pending orders. Second distance - price deviation level, at which the pending order is deleted.

- price deviation level, at which the pending order is deleted. TakeProfit - fixed take profit level.

- fixed take profit level. StopLoss - fixed stop loss level.

- fixed stop loss level. Magic - magic number of the EA.





Recommended settings