Quantum

The Quantum Expert Advisor is designed for trading EURUSD H1. The trading algorithm lies in placing pending orders at the peaks of currency fluctuations, after a preliminary analysis of the market conditions.

Trading is fully automated. Lot size is calculated automatically based on the lot percentage.


Parameters

  • MaxRisk - percentage of the deposit, used for the automatic calculation of the lot.
  • LongWave - long wave of price fluctuation.
  • ShortWave - short wave of price fluctuation.
  • Level control - price level boundary, at which the pending order is placed.
  • Reverse Level - price reversal level.
  • First distance - step for placing pending orders.
  • Second distance - price deviation level, at which the pending order is deleted.
  • TakeProfit - fixed take profit level.
  • StopLoss - fixed stop loss level.
  • Magic - magic number of the EA.


Recommended settings

  • Broker - any.
  • 5-digit quotes.
  • Spread no more than 6.
  • Currency pair - EURUSD.
  • Timeframe - H1.
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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