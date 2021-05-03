Forex Gump EA

5

Forex Gump EA is a unique trading system that uses algorithms for trading with several indicators of the Forex Gump series. Thanks to the improved financial control system, this robot adjusts the aggressiveness of trading depending on the dynamics of the deposit growth. The more actively the deposit grows, the larger the lot size of new opened deals. That is, the trading volume of transactions increases with the growth of the deposit on the trading account. The robot in a fully automatic mode analyzes the market with the same algorithms by which the Forex Gump indicators work, and then compares the results with the signals of other indicators. After that, the robot estimates the probability of a market reversal and opens a trade. After opening a deal, the robot begins to accompany it. Pulls StopLoss in line with the price, modifies TakeProfit for optimal profit.


Trading conditions:

  • currency pair GBPUSD
  • timeframe m5, m15, m30, H1
  • initial deposit from $ 100


Why is this robot better than others?

  • it has improved financial control algorithms.
  • fully automatic process of market analysis.
  • quick response to changes in the trading situation.
  • scalping strategy trading system.


Robot parameters:

  • robot_step - indicate the distance at which a pending order will be placed from the current price.
  • rsi - period of the RSI indicator. This indicator is used as a signal filter.
  • StopLossSell - stop loss for sell orders.
  • StopLossBuy - stop loss for buy orders.
  • TakeProfit - take profit in points.
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop in points.
  • lots - initial trading volume from which trades will start. Indicated in proportion to the deposit. This parameter is indicated in proportion to the balance deposit.
  • loss - indicates the total loss of an open series of orders, upon reaching which all trades will be closed.
  • step - this parameter specifies the momentum of the price movement. That is, if the robot determines the direction of price movement, then it expects a sharp price impulse in this direction. When the price starts to move abruptly, the robot opens a trade. This parameter is indicated in points.
  • volumeSell - in this parameter we specify the maximum tick volume on this candlestick at which trades will be opened. If the tick volume is greater, no trades will be opened on this candlestick. This parameter is for sell trades.
  • volumeBuy - in this parameter we specify the maximum tick volume on this candlestick at which trades will be opened. If the tick volume is greater, no trades will be opened on this candlestick. This parameter is for buy trades.
  • max_orders - indicates the maximum number of simultaneously open orders in the series.
  • max_spread - the maximum spread at which the robot will open trades.
  • Magic is a magic number. It is specified for each launched robot, unique, so that each robot can see which deals it opened and which deals were opened by other robots.
  • comment - comments to open orders.
Reviews 2
Gray Siatata
39
Gray Siatata 2025.05.17 08:06 
 

Very helpful and supportive team whenever there's an issue and this how it ought to be. Thanks a lot Andrey.

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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Pro is
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Jerus Line Scalper is an indicator for scalping on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD pairs. Recommended pairs: M5, M15, M30 and H1. The trading strategy is as follows: as soon as the arrow appears, open an order in the direction of the arrow and set take profit to +10 points. Set stop loss at the indicator's stop line. Stop line is displayed in red or blue depending on the indicator signal. Also, the Martingale system can be applied in the system. If a trade is closed at a loss, the next
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Indicators
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
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Andrey Kozak
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Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
Striker
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
Ready Made Scalping System
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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Gray Siatata
39
Gray Siatata 2025.05.17 08:06 
 

Very helpful and supportive team whenever there's an issue and this how it ought to be. Thanks a lot Andrey.

Dorianmode
322
Dorianmode 2021.11.22 12:10 
 

Very bad experience here. Negative 5 stars. This EA tests well, but makes no trades. I asked for a refund. He refused. As you can see others here have many problems with him on MQL5. He evades your questions and does not directly answer them. I attempted to use this EA on two different computers which trade other EAs just fine. This one does not work. Something is amiss here. MQL5 needs to look into this. I will just avoid him at all costs.

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