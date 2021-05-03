Forex Gump EA is a unique trading system that uses algorithms for trading with several indicators of the Forex Gump series. Thanks to the improved financial control system, this robot adjusts the aggressiveness of trading depending on the dynamics of the deposit growth. The more actively the deposit grows, the larger the lot size of new opened deals. That is, the trading volume of transactions increases with the growth of the deposit on the trading account. The robot in a fully automatic mode analyzes the market with the same algorithms by which the Forex Gump indicators work, and then compares the results with the signals of other indicators. After that, the robot estimates the probability of a market reversal and opens a trade. After opening a deal, the robot begins to accompany it. Pulls StopLoss in line with the price, modifies TakeProfit for optimal profit.



