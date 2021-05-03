Forex Gump EA
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Forex Gump EA is a unique trading system that uses algorithms for trading with several indicators of the Forex Gump series. Thanks to the improved financial control system, this robot adjusts the aggressiveness of trading depending on the dynamics of the deposit growth. The more actively the deposit grows, the larger the lot size of new opened deals. That is, the trading volume of transactions increases with the growth of the deposit on the trading account. The robot in a fully automatic mode analyzes the market with the same algorithms by which the Forex Gump indicators work, and then compares the results with the signals of other indicators. After that, the robot estimates the probability of a market reversal and opens a trade. After opening a deal, the robot begins to accompany it. Pulls StopLoss in line with the price, modifies TakeProfit for optimal profit.
Trading conditions:
- currency pair GBPUSD
- timeframe m5, m15, m30, H1
- initial deposit from $ 100
Why is this robot better than others?
- it has improved financial control algorithms.
- fully automatic process of market analysis.
- quick response to changes in the trading situation.
- scalping strategy trading system.
Robot parameters:
- robot_step - indicate the distance at which a pending order will be placed from the current price.
- rsi - period of the RSI indicator. This indicator is used as a signal filter.
- StopLossSell - stop loss for sell orders.
- StopLossBuy - stop loss for buy orders.
- TakeProfit - take profit in points.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop in points.
- lots - initial trading volume from which trades will start. Indicated in proportion to the deposit. This parameter is indicated in proportion to the balance deposit.
- loss - indicates the total loss of an open series of orders, upon reaching which all trades will be closed.
- step - this parameter specifies the momentum of the price movement. That is, if the robot determines the direction of price movement, then it expects a sharp price impulse in this direction. When the price starts to move abruptly, the robot opens a trade. This parameter is indicated in points.
- volumeSell - in this parameter we specify the maximum tick volume on this candlestick at which trades will be opened. If the tick volume is greater, no trades will be opened on this candlestick. This parameter is for sell trades.
- volumeBuy - in this parameter we specify the maximum tick volume on this candlestick at which trades will be opened. If the tick volume is greater, no trades will be opened on this candlestick. This parameter is for buy trades.
- max_orders - indicates the maximum number of simultaneously open orders in the series.
- max_spread - the maximum spread at which the robot will open trades.
- Magic is a magic number. It is specified for each launched robot, unique, so that each robot can see which deals it opened and which deals were opened by other robots.
- comment - comments to open orders.
Very helpful and supportive team whenever there's an issue and this how it ought to be. Thanks a lot Andrey.