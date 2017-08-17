Leo Trend is a signal indicator that shows the market entry points, as well as the trend direction and flat on the chart in the form of arrows and lines. Leo Trend will be useful both for beginners creating a trading strategy, and for professionals to integrate into ready-made trading systems.

Leo Trend works without redrawing and without significant delays.

The operation of the indicator is demonstrated in the video. In addition, you can test this indicator in the strategy tester free of charge. Leo Trend works equally well both in the strategy tester and on live accounts.





Features of the Leo Trend indicator:

does not redraw its signals.

almost no lag of signals.

works on all timeframes.

works on all currency pairs.





What you get by buying Leo Trend:

An irreplaceable assistant which will give you tips on when to enter and exit the market.





Parameters of the Leo Trend indicator: