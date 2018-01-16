Market Trend
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Market Trend - a comprehensive system for determining the trend direction. Analyzes the market using a formula which considers the values of multiple technical indicators and other trading strategies. IT determines not only the current trend direction, but also its movement strength. The indicator is intuitive and very easy to use. The information on the current trend direction and its movement strength are displayed on the chart. If the indicator shows "UP!" then an uptrend is currently present in the market, if it shows "DOWN!" then there is a downtrend. This information can be later used by traders to make decisions on the direction for opening positions.
Market Trend features
- Shows the changes in the trend direction.
- It works on all currency pairs and all time frames.
- Signals are not delayed.
- Intuitive and easy to use. Can be used both by professionals and novices.
Indicator Parameters
- period_mfi - period of the MFI indicator.
- period_rsi - period of the RSI indicator.
- period_ma - period of the fast moving average.
- period_ma2 - period of the slow moving average.
Types of Signals:
- green signal indicates an uptrend.
- red signal indicates a downtrend.
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