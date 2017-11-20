The Master Figures indicator analyzed the market for the most common chart patterns.

The first pattern is called Pin bar. This pattern can rightly be considered one of the most widespread. This pattern looks like a candle with a small body and large tail (wick). Once you see it on the chart, open a position against the wick. It is better to use the resistance lines for closing. Master Figures shows this pattern in the form of circles. A position should be opened when a new candle appears after the Pin bar.

The next pattern is Shooting Star. Master Figures displays it in the form of stars on the chart. This pattern is very similar to Pin bar, but it has its own peculiarities. In particular, the candle wick may be 2 or more times longer than the body, but the previous candle must be bullish relative to the signal candle, while the next one should be bearish. More accurate signals for this pattern are generated on the higher timeframes, H4 and higher.

A pattern inverse to Shooting Star is Hammer. The principle is the same, but the wick of the signal candle is downwards, the previous candle is bearish and the next one is bullish. Enter the market when the last candle closes in the ascending position.