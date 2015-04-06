Alize EA

  Alize EA  is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for Forex market trading. It uses complex mathematical algorithms to analyze the market and make trading decisions based on modified standard indicators and price action analysis.
This robot is easy to use and fully automated: simply install it on the AUDCAD chart and set the desired risk level.
One of the key features of Alize EA is its advanced averaging system, which adapts to current market conditions.
The robot uses virtual floating Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and trading decisions are made at the opening of a new bar.
Alize EA works exclusively with its own orders, ensuring precise control over the trading process.

Signal   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2253673


  Advantages and Features:

- The robot was designed with simplicity and versatility in mind, so that any trader can use it.
- An advanced trading system that uses adaptive market analysis tools at its core.
- Compatible with all brokers and does not require special conditions for operation. Trade with the broker that suits you best.
- For testing on low-performance PCs, you can use the open prices mode.


 Recommendations:

- Currency Pair: AUDCAD
- Timeframe: Any (the advisor uses timeframes set in its code)
- Minimum Deposit: $500 USD
- Recommended Leverage: From 1:300
- Brokers: Compatible with all brokers and does not require special conditions for operation
- The advisor must run 24/7 and have continuous internet access, so use a VPS server
- Before testing, make sure you have historical M1-H1 quote data


 Settings:

 Lot Calculation
- ModeLots – Lot calculation type:
    - ManualLot – Lot size is set manually;
    - PercentDeposit – Lot size is recalculated based on the PercentDeposit parameter;
- LotSize– Fixed lot size set manually;
- PercentDeposit – Percentage of deposit for calculating the lot size;

Parameters
- TradeDistance – Minimum step between grid orders;
- LotMultiplier – Lot growth;
- kTakeProfit – Take profit coefficient (controlled programmatically);
- kStopLoss – Stop loss coefficient (controlled programmatically);
- kART – Coefficient for calculating stops;
- TimeFrameATR – ATR indicator timeframe;
- PeriodATR – ATR indicator period;

Always remember that the Forex market is volatile and difficult to predict, and any Forex advisor is just a tool that will only be effective with proper use.
Therefore, do not invest money that you are not ready to lose without significant damage to your personal budget.
If you have any questions or need help, I will be happy to assist! Feel free to message me privately. Don't hesitate to reach out with any questions, and feel free to add me as a friend.

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