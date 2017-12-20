Forex Gump Pro

4

Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site!


Forex Gump Pro is a new indicator of the forex gump series. The product is a ready-made forex trading system. Forex Gump Pro works in semi-automatic mode showing order open and close points on the chart. During its operation, the indicator counts and displays data on the number of profitable and unprofitable signals, as well as the level of total profit and loss in points. The signals are simple. Blue arrow - open buy order. Yellow cross - close an order. Red arrow - open sell order, yellow cross - close an order.


Features
  • No signal repainting.
  • With properly configured parameters, the signals show almost no lag.
  • The indicator works on all pairs and timeframes.


What you get when buying this indicator
  • Completely ready-made trading system. You only need to open and close signals.


Parameters
  • Information - enable/disable displaying extra data on the screen.
  • Short_Wave - trend wave amplitude. This parameter indicates the calculated trend wave. The higher the value, the longer the trend wave.
  • period - indicator period.
  • Date_start - date the display on the chart starts from. 0 - work on all history bars.
  • Color - logo and extra data color.
  • text_size - info text size.
Reviews 10
agilia
21
agilia 2018.03.19 13:43 
 

not i expected as seen as youtube :(

what is the best parameter at chart?

NOW WITH THE GOOD SETTING, I FOUND IT VERY POWERFULL

THANKS A LOT

bbcforexgump
22
bbcforexgump 2018.02.20 11:53 
 

this is very easy indicator, fairly accurate but sometimes repaint for arrow, but in my opinion, you only need to just follow the line, that's all, overall this is very good indicator for trading

Thiago Ramos Macedo
121
Thiago Ramos Macedo 2018.01.26 19:54 
 

Indicador muito bom e preciso.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Indicators
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Indicators
Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
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Indicators
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Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
Ready Made Scalping System
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Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
Market Scanner Baks
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Market Skanner Baks is a new indicator of market scanner. This indicator is equipped with a new algorithm for determining the trend. Now the trader does not need to analyze dozens of different indicators to determine the direction of the price movement. It is enough to place on the Market Scanner Baks chart and see where the arrow shows on the big and small timeframes. Thus, one can understand the short-term and long-term potential price movement. In addition, the indicator on the completion of
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Susie Yuan
23
Susie Yuan 2024.04.25 10:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Kozak
47235
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2024.04.25 13:14
What kind of review is this? Did you fail to install the indicator on your VPS and left 2 stars? Do you think this is normal?
lq3333
21
lq3333 2020.04.21 03:43 
 

The transaction with this indicator is very bad, the repainting is serious, and the signal is sent at any time, resulting in too much loss. It is not recommended to buy it

JoshuaSouls
23
JoshuaSouls 2019.02.13 02:35 
 

Customer service is poor very very poor had very big losses for this indicator and no response from developer I want a refund for this garbage indicator.

drnsf
1038
drnsf 2018.11.07 06:11 
 

VERY BAD AND AN EA THAT GIVE AWAY CAUSING BIG LOSSES....

doblo233025
40
doblo233025 2018.08.06 20:32 
 

индикатор сливной ,невкоем случае непокупайте,я незнал что тут есть отзывы и несмотрел их и ощибся,еслибы я перед покупкой посмотрелбы отзывы низачто этот продукт некупилбы--деньгми выбросил....

Carl Rodriguez
844
Carl Rodriguez 2018.05.16 17:43 
 

Indicator is very accurate. Arrows on chart do not draw correctly in real-time, but as another reviewer said, if you follow the main lines, it works great. The hard part is finding good settings. It takes a long time to find the right settings, for each timeframe/pair. Customer service is ok. They will NOT help you find good settings. Wish the developers would fine tune the indicators that they have by using the comments here. An optimizer written by the developers would be awesome! But I don't see that happening.

Abdullah Alrai
43894
Abdullah Alrai 2018.04.30 23:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

agilia
21
agilia 2018.03.19 13:43 
 

not i expected as seen as youtube :(

what is the best parameter at chart?

NOW WITH THE GOOD SETTING, I FOUND IT VERY POWERFULL

THANKS A LOT

bbcforexgump
22
bbcforexgump 2018.02.20 11:53 
 

this is very easy indicator, fairly accurate but sometimes repaint for arrow, but in my opinion, you only need to just follow the line, that's all, overall this is very good indicator for trading

Thiago Ramos Macedo
121
Thiago Ramos Macedo 2018.01.26 19:54 
 

Indicador muito bom e preciso.

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