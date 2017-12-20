Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site!





Forex Gump Pro is a new indicator of the forex gump series. The product is a ready-made forex trading system. Forex Gump Pro works in semi-automatic mode showing order open and close points on the chart. During its operation, the indicator counts and displays data on the number of profitable and unprofitable signals, as well as the level of total profit and loss in points. The signals are simple. Blue arrow - open buy order. Yellow cross - close an order. Red arrow - open sell order, yellow cross - close an order.





No signal repainting.

With properly configured parameters, the signals show almost no lag.

The indicator works on all pairs and timeframes.

Features





Completely ready-made trading system. You only need to open and close signals.

What you get when buying this indicator





Information - enable/disable displaying extra data on the screen.

Short_Wave - trend wave amplitude. This parameter indicates the calculated trend wave. The higher the value, the longer the trend wave.

period - indicator period.

Date_start - date the display on the chart starts from. 0 - work on all history bars.

Color - logo and extra data color.

text_size - info text size.

Parameters