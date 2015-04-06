Gold Trend Weekly Daily System — Institutional-Grade Trend Following for XAUUSD





Most Gold EAs blow accounts with martingale or grid strategies. This system doesn't.





Designed for traders who value capital preservation over lottery-like returns.





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📊 STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS (Jan 2024 – Jul 2026)

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Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: Daily

Net Profit: +28.15%

Max Drawdown: 10.26%

Profit Factor: 14.95

Win Rate: 55.6%

Trades: 9 high-conviction entries over 2.5 years





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⚙️ HOW IT WORKS

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Unlike scalpers that fight spread and slippage, this EA operates on two timeframes:





• Weekly EMA(5/13) — Defines the major trend direction (Bull/Bear filter)

• Daily EMA(13/35) + Asymmetric ADX(Entry=12, Exit=15) — Pinpoints precise entry/exit timing

• ATR×2 Dynamic Stop Loss — Position size adjusts to market volatility

• 0.8% Risk Per Trade — Even a string of losses cannot significantly damage your account





The asymmetric ADX is the edge: entry requires weak momentum (ADX<12) for better prices, while exit waits for stronger momentum (ADX>15) to confirm trend exhaustion.





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✅ WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT

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✓ No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging — 1 trade at a time, pure trend following

✓ Walk-Forward Analysis (WFA) Optimized — Parameters validated on out-of-sample data

✓ Ultra-Low Drawdown — 10.26% max DD at only 0.8% risk per trade

✓ High Profit Factor — 14.95 means you earn $14.95 for every $1 risked

✓ Set-and-Forget — Runs on Daily charts, checks once per bar, no micro-management





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📥 WHAT YOU GET

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• XAU_Trend_FINAL.ex4 (compiled, source code protected)

• Recommended broker settings & spread requirements

• Quick-start installation guide (PDF)

• Lifetime updates for the compiled EA





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⚠️ REQUIREMENTS

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• MetaTrader 4 (MT4) account

• XAUUSD (Gold) available on your broker

• Minimum account: $1,000 recommended (to handle ATR-based lot sizing)

• Hedging account (FIFO not required — only 1 position open at a time)





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💬 SELLER NOTE

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I built this system for my own trading capital. The parameters are locked because changing them destroys the WFA validation. If you're looking for 200% monthly returns, this is NOT your EA. If you're looking for a boring, mechanical system that compounds wealth while you sleep — you've found it.





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🔒 ACTIVATION POLICY

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5 activations included. Covers your desktop, laptop, and VPS. Re-activation required after major hardware changes.





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Questions? Message me before purchasing.