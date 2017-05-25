The Medok indicator shows the market entry and exit points on the chart using arrows and resistance lines.

The indicator is very easy to use. Buy when a blue arrow appears and sell when a red arrow appears. After an order is opened, it is recommended to close a buy position when the price reaches the lower resistance level or to close a sell position when the price reaches the upper resistance level.





Recommended values for EURUSD H1

Periods - 2;

Acceleration - 0.02.





Recommended values for EURUSD M15

Periods - 2;

Acceleration- 0.12.





Recommended values for EURUSD M5

Periods - 2;

Acceleration - 0.11.





Indicator parameters