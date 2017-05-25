Medok
- Indicators
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Medok indicator shows the market entry and exit points on the chart using arrows and resistance lines.
The indicator is very easy to use. Buy when a blue arrow appears and sell when a red arrow appears. After an order is opened, it is recommended to close a buy position when the price reaches the lower resistance level or to close a sell position when the price reaches the upper resistance level.
Recommended values for EURUSD H1
- Periods - 2;
- Acceleration - 0.02.
Recommended values for EURUSD M15
- Periods - 2;
- Acceleration- 0.12.
Recommended values for EURUSD M5
- Periods - 2;
- Acceleration - 0.11.
Indicator parameters
- Periods - indicator averaging period;
- Acceleration - acceleration factor.
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