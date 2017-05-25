BoxetFx

The BoxetFx Expert Advisor analyzes the market using multiple trading strategies. Once the optimal signals for opening trades are obtained, the EA automatically determines the order volume as a percentage pf the deposit. Next, a pending order is placed in the direction of the expected price movement. When the deal reaches an optimal profit or loss level, it is automatically closed.

Multiple analytical centers of information processing allow the EA to diversify the possible risks of the trader by distributing the deposit volume with the most effective step.

The robot does not use martingale, hedging, grids and other risky trading strategies.


Settings

  • MaxRisk - volume of deals as a percentage of the deposit;
  • Profit_percentage_of_deposit - profit level as a percentage of the deposit, at which a deal is closed;
  • Loss_percentage_of_deposit - loss level as a percentage of the deposit, at which a deal is closed;
  • Averaging_the_indicator - averaging period for the market entry signals;
  • Magic - set your magic number


Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M30-H1;
  • Currency pair: EURUSD;
  • Spread no more than 10;
  • Five-digit trading account.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Andrey Litvichenko
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Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.25 08:15 
 

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