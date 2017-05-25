The BoxetFx Expert Advisor analyzes the market using multiple trading strategies. Once the optimal signals for opening trades are obtained, the EA automatically determines the order volume as a percentage pf the deposit. Next, a pending order is placed in the direction of the expected price movement. When the deal reaches an optimal profit or loss level, it is automatically closed.

Multiple analytical centers of information processing allow the EA to diversify the possible risks of the trader by distributing the deposit volume with the most effective step.

The robot does not use martingale, hedging, grids and other risky trading strategies.





Settings

MaxRisk - volume of deals as a percentage of the deposit;

- volume of deals as a percentage of the deposit; Profit_percentage_of_deposit - profit level as a percentage of the deposit, at which a deal is closed;

- profit level as a percentage of the deposit, at which a deal is closed; Loss_percentage_of_deposit - loss level as a percentage of the deposit, at which a deal is closed;

- loss level as a percentage of the deposit, at which a deal is closed; Averaging_the_indicator - averaging period for the market entry signals;

- averaging period for the market entry signals; Magic - set your magic number





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