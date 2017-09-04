Nizma
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
NIZMA is a ready-made trading system, that is the most efficient on the EURUSD, AUDUSD and GBPUSD currency pairs. The best timeframes are M5 and higher. The system shows the market entry points in the form of arrows, and also displays the information on the strength and direction of the trend. The signals are easy to interpret. It is suitable for both novice and professional traders. With the properly selected settings, it gives the minimum number of false signals. In tests, this number did not exceed 12% of the total number of the system's signals. NIZMA works well both in trends and in flats.
Meaning of the Indicator Signals
Buy signal:
- A blue arrow appeared.
- The trend direction level shows more blue squares than red ones.
- The trend strength is 46 or greater.
Sell signal:
- A red arrow appeared.
- The trend direction level shows more red squares than blue ones.
- The trend strength is 46 or greater.
Indicator parameters
- Destroy - price amplitude value. The higher the timeframe, the greater the value.
- ma_period - moving average period.
- Fast_sliding - period of the short wave for determining the direction and strength of the trend.
- Slow_sliding - period of the long wave for determining the direction and strength of the trend.
- Trend_pressure - step of price change.
Advantages
- This is a fully ready-made trading system, which generates signals to open and close trades.
- Does not redraw signals.
- With properly selected parameters, its delay is minimized.