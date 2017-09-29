Gets is a smart trading system with complex market analysis mechanism. The operation principle of Gets is based on neural networks and diversified collection of information from various market analyzers. Then the system analyzes the statistical databases to create a general idea of the current market situation and the further price movement. The information is displayed on the screen in a simple and intuitive way - in the form of buy and sell arrows. Also, the information on the current trend strength is displayed near the arrow.

In addition, the monitoring of the additional characteristics of the market situation is displayed on the screen. With the help of these measurements, the trader does not have to third-party indicators to visually filter the systems signals, evaluate the trend strength, see the strength of bulls and bears on the market, determine the price movement amplitude, identify the most effective market entry points.





Features of the Gets trading system

the indicator does not redraw its signals.

uses a sophisticated market analysis system that is minimally sensitive to false price movements.

shows the trade opening signals in a simple and intuitive form.

works on all currency pairs and timeframes.





What you get when buying this indicator

completely ready-made trading system.





Indicator Parameters