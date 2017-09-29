Gets
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Gets is a smart trading system with complex market analysis mechanism. The operation principle of Gets is based on neural networks and diversified collection of information from various market analyzers. Then the system analyzes the statistical databases to create a general idea of the current market situation and the further price movement. The information is displayed on the screen in a simple and intuitive way - in the form of buy and sell arrows. Also, the information on the current trend strength is displayed near the arrow.
In addition, the monitoring of the additional characteristics of the market situation is displayed on the screen. With the help of these measurements, the trader does not have to third-party indicators to visually filter the systems signals, evaluate the trend strength, see the strength of bulls and bears on the market, determine the price movement amplitude, identify the most effective market entry points.
Features of the Gets trading system
- the indicator does not redraw its signals.
- uses a sophisticated market analysis system that is minimally sensitive to false price movements.
- shows the trade opening signals in a simple and intuitive form.
- works on all currency pairs and timeframes.
What you get when buying this indicator
- completely ready-made trading system.
Indicator Parameters
- Amplitude_of_volatility_1 - the first parameter for determining the amplitude of the market volatility.
- Amplitude_of_volatility_2 - the second parameter for determining the amplitude of the market volatility.
- Resistance_of_the_market - determine the market resistance.
- Liquidity_of_the_currency_pair - parameter for calculating the liquidity of the traded currency pair.
- Degree_of_satisfaction - parameter for calculating the saturation of the market movement.
- Price_Availability_Index - price availability index.
- Share_of_market_volume_1 - the first parameter for determining the market share for the current currency.
- Share_of_market_volume_2 - the second parameter for determining the market share for the current currency.
- iDemarker - period of the DeMarker indicator
- Relative_Strength_Index - period of the Relative_Strength_Index indicator
- Commodity_Channel_Index - period of the Commodity_Channel_Index indicator
- Force_Index - period of the Force_Index indicator
- Stochastic - period of the Stochastic indicator
- Money_Flow_Index - period of the Money_Flow_Index indicator
- Williams_Percent_Range - period of the Williams_Percent_Range indicator
- Parabolic_Stop - period of the Parabolic indicator
- Moving_Averages_Convergence_1 - the first parameter for calculating the convergence level.
- Moving_Averages_Convergence_2 - the second parameter for calculating the convergence level.
- Moving_Averages_Convergence_3 - the third parameter for calculating the convergence level.
- push - enable/disable sending push notifications.
- email - enable/disable sending email messages.
- color_text - text color.
- color_buy - color of buy signals.
- color_sell - color of sell signals.
- arrow_width - size of arrows.
- interface_color - color of the information panel.
- logo_color - logo color.