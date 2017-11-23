CoolLine
- Indicators
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
CoolLine is a signal indicator displaying on a chart points for opening and closing trade positions. The indicator signals are not redrawn. It draws arrows on the zero bar Open[0]. It works on all currency pairs and all time frames.
Indicator Advantages
- Precisely shows the opening and closing points on the chart
- Does not redraw signals
- Works on all currency pairs and timeframes
- Very easy to use; suitable even for beginners
- Has a very flexible system of settings
- Can send push and email notifications to inform when to open and close orders
Indicator Parameters
- Period_Long - long wave period
- Wave_period - short wave period
- wave_delay - delay for the calculation amplitude
- optimization_size - the level of optimization for the wave calculation
- bars - the number of bars for the indicator to work on
- alert - sending push and email notifications
- inform - show/hide the information panel The default value is true.
- information_panel_color - the color of the information panel
- color_profit - the color of profit/loss display on the chart
Recommended parameters for EURUSD D1
- Period_Long = 23;
- Wave_period = 12;
- wave_delay=1;
- optimization_size=2;
Recommended parameters for EURUSD MN
- Period_Long = 12;
- Wave_period = 2;
- wave_delay=1000;
- optimization_size=2;
Recommended parameters for EURUSD M15
- Period_Long = 12;
- Wave_period = 2;
- wave_delay=1;
- optimization_size=2;