ForexGumpUltra

3.25

ForexGumpUltra is a new and more advanced indicator of the ForexGump series. This indicator easily determines the price direction on any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator draws its signals on the zero bar and does not redraw them (see the video). In the 34th second of the video it can be seen that this indicator uses new filters to determine the changes in price movement direction without delay, despite the market noise present at the moment (see the video on the 34th second). Once the indicator determines the further direction of the price, it generates a signal in the form of an arrow. Blue arrow - buy signal. Red arrow - sell signal. Further direction of the price is highlighted by the indicator with a certain color, red or blue. After an arrow appears on the chart, the indicator starts demonstrating the potential profit or loss in points. This information is not final, as it can not take into account the speed at which the trader closes the order and the commission charged by the broker. However, with these figures, it will be easier for the trader to determine the efficiency of the indicator and to select the correct parameters. In general, this system is good both for novice traders, since it is a practically complete trading system, except for the money management, and for experienced traders with an established trading system they would like to reinforce or improve further for achieving even better results.


Our other products at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/master-mql4/seller


How ForexGumpUltra works

To avoid the numerous technical nuances and terms, let us briefly but clearly explain the basic systematics of this indicator. As ForexGumpUltra is almost a complete trading system already, which only needs to be supplemented with a money management feature, it can be said that this indicator is a complex of programs and subprograms for global statistical study of the market. That is, it tries to do almost all the work on analyzing and studying the market instead of the trader and to provide ready-to-use buy or sell signals as recommendations. ForexGumpUltra analyzes the market by 34 parameters. These include the market volume, the statistically average direction, combinations of candlestick patterns, as well as a number of additional signals used for in-depth analysis of the market. The effectiveness of this system can be seen in the video below.


Advantages of ForexGumpUltra
  • No need to analyze the market using dozens of indicators After all, it takes a lot of time and effort to learn to interpret at least one indicator.
  • No need to stay in front of computer in anticipation of a new signal. The indicator provides email and push notification features.
  • This indicator has buffers and can be integrated into any Expert Advisor. Our programmers will help you with this.
  • The indicator works on all currency pairs and all timeframes.
  • The indicator draws its signals at Close[0] and does not redraw them (see the video).


Parameters of ForexGumpUltra
  • fast_average_period - fast MA period.
  • slow_average_period - slow MA period.
  • signal_line_period - signal MA period.
  • smoothing_period - averaging period.
  • shift_of_the_averaging_line - shift of the indicator calculation relative to the zero bar.
  • Index_calculation_period - period for calculating the price direction index.
  • upper_bound - the upper bound of the price range for calculating the trend direction.
  • bottom_bound - the lower bound of the price range for calculating the trend direction.
  • bars - the number of bars to display the indicator. The maximum value is 5000. The minimum value is 200.
  • inform - display the information panel on the screen.
  • Color - color of the information panel.
  • thickness_of_thick_line - width of the thick line.
  • thin_line_thickness - width of the thin line.
  • Signal - send signals as email and push notifications.
Reviews 7
fx365
134
fx365 2018.11.30 18:25 
 

Ive been using Forex Gump Pro, and Forex Gump Ultra for several weeks on my real account. I am very impressed with the results, it has definitely raised my level of trading, allowing me to trade with more money, with more confidence. This is the best set of indicator's I have used, they working great for me on all time frames... they give me a clear and simple view of the market.

Thanks for a great product!

ANDREI KARALIOU
281
ANDREI KARALIOU 2021.01.15 10:04 
 

ок

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Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
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If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
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Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
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ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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Market Skanner Baks is a new indicator of market scanner. This indicator is equipped with a new algorithm for determining the trend. Now the trader does not need to analyze dozens of different indicators to determine the direction of the price movement. It is enough to place on the Market Scanner Baks chart and see where the arrow shows on the big and small timeframes. Thus, one can understand the short-term and long-term potential price movement. In addition, the indicator on the completion of
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gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2023.07.22 14:52 
 

Average indicator

Andrey Kozak
47235
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2023.07.22 20:48
I have been trading with this indicator personally for 5 years and have integrated it into my trading system. Personally, I am satisfied with the indicator. But thanks for the feedback!
Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.07.30 11:03 
 

like IG Robot 0 stars, for support and product

Andrey Kozak
47235
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2021.07.30 11:05
Thank you for your feedback! Many traders have highly appreciated our products. If you put 1 star, then you simply have not learned how to work with these indicators.
ANDREI KARALIOU
281
ANDREI KARALIOU 2021.01.15 10:04 
 

ок

Andrey Kozak
47235
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2021.02.12 21:37
Спасибо большое! Напишите нам на телеграмм и мы Вам подарим нашего робота!
Mosimanegape Samuel Motseolapile
488
Mosimanegape Samuel Motseolapile 2019.12.05 13:05 
 

What a waste of my $147. If it was possible to get a refund, I would request it without thinking twice.

XIn Li
1810
XIn Li 2019.09.05 04:53 
 

Don't waste your money on all forexgump indicators. They are all slight modification of a free indicator halftrend that you can got from internet.

Douglas Aguilar
24
Douglas Aguilar 2019.03.22 01:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fx365
134
fx365 2018.11.30 18:25 
 

Ive been using Forex Gump Pro, and Forex Gump Ultra for several weeks on my real account. I am very impressed with the results, it has definitely raised my level of trading, allowing me to trade with more money, with more confidence. This is the best set of indicator's I have used, they working great for me on all time frames... they give me a clear and simple view of the market.

Thanks for a great product!

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