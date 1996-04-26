Advanced reversal system RRR 1 to 5

The indicator shows entry points with Risk-Reward-Ratio 1 to 5. Main timeframe H1. Works on every pair. The main logic - is to find a reversal level, and then track the price reaction to this level. Doesn't need any settings. As a standard, it paint 5 levels of the same take-profit (red / blue for sellers and buys) and 1 stop-loss level - orange.

ATTENTION! The full version of indicator. You can test full work of indicator free only on the USDCAD pair here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42903


Indicators algorithm:

1) first looks for oblique mirrors (oblique mirror levels).

2) from the mirror level draw the entry level at a certain distance from the price.

3) waits for the moment until the price touch to this level.

4) depending on how the price approached the level - touched it or break it, the indicator makes recommendations to buy for a reversal or sell to continue the movement after a retest.


Indicator settings for H1:

  • sell_color- color of sell levels and arrows
  • buy_color - color of buy levels and arrows
  • Max history - how deep to go through history (300 bars by default)
  • TP count - how many to draw the same take-profit (5 by default)
  • Entry point wait bars - how many bars to draw the reversal level (300 bars by default)
  • Show angle mirrors - show oblique mirrors (oblique mirror levels)
  • Show arrows - show entry arrows
  • Show alerts - show alerts
  • Send alerts and push messages - send alerts and push messages



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Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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