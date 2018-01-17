Renko Bars 3in1

5

The Renko_Bars_3in1 is designed for plotting 3 types of Offline Renko charts.

  1. Standard Renko Bar (the reversal bar is twice the size of the bar).
  2. Renko Range Bar (the size of all bars is the same).
  3. Renko Bars with the ability to adjust the size of the reversal bar.

Attention: The demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here.

Note. A chart with the M1 period is necessary to build an offline chart. When the indicator is attached to a chart, the offline chart is opened automatically. When closing the terminal, also close the offline chart, because another offline chart will be opened at the next start of the terminal. If this situation occurs, close the offline charts and restart the indicator.

A chart built using Renko_Bars_3in1 does not redraw the value of Open on the current bar and value of Close on the previous bar, which is important for fully functional operation of indicators and Expert Advisors. The indicator also implements the ability to test indicators and experts in the tester.

In the comments, in post # 8, there is a sound signal indicator for Renko charts.

To run your experts on an offline chart, create a copy of your expert, then insert or replace the OnInit() function with the one below. You can also use the refreshchart_and_tiks (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19673) script to run experts on offline charts (preferred, does not require the replacement of functions in experts).

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
 {
     double prev_bid;
     prev_bid=Bid;
     while(!IsStopped())
    {
     RefreshRates();
     if(prev_bid!=Bid) 
     {
      prev_bid=Bid;
      OnTick();
     }
      Sleep(200);
    }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Indicator parameters

  • CandleSize - candle body size in pips.
  • RevSize – multiplier for the reversal bars.
  • TimeFrame - timeframe to display the offline chart (M2, M3, M4, M6, M7, M8, M9 or M10).
  • PriceforChart -  The price used to plot the chart.Close or (Ask + Bid) / 2.
  • ShowWicks - show the candle wicks (true/false).
  • StrangeSymbolName - set true, if your broker's pair name is different from the standard pair name.
  • Test - false; set True if the chart is opened for testing.
  • DateStart - chart calculation start date.

See the video for instructions on how to install the indicator and how to test your indicators.

Reviews 4
Alessio
291
Alessio 2019.03.31 10:34 
 

great indicator, every thing is well explained. for the first time i could execute a visual backtest.

heoh888
121
heoh888 2019.03.04 12:06 
 

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UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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RSI Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
The RSI Arrows MTF indicator is based on the RSI indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. It has 6 types of calculation. All signals are generated on the current bar of the selected period. Signals do not redraw in the first 4 modes! But it is possible to redraw in cases of a sharp change in market movement.  All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using t
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BB Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
The BB Arrows MTF indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. In 2 modes, Signals are not redrawn (Exception of very sharp jumps)! All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator ti
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Profi Arrows
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Indicators
I present to you the Profi Arrows indicator. The indicator is based on non-standard Moving Average indicators. It represents the input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. There are 2 operating modes in the indicator. Option with redrawing the signal, and without. In the mode without redrawing, the option of redrawing the
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Indicators
The ATR Arrows MTF indicator is built based on the Average True Range (ATR). It provides entry signals as arrows. All signals are generated at the current bar. Signals do not redraw! All signals in MTF mode correspond to the signals of the period specified in the MTF. It is very easy to use both for trading based on one indicator and for use in your trading systems. The indicator timeframe can be set independently of the main window, so you can combine several indicators in one window. Paramet
ADX MA Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
I present to your attention the indicator ADX-MA Arrows MTF . The indicator is based on the two standard indicators Moving Average and Average Directional Movement Index . It represents the entry signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading exclusively with one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator timeframe can be set independently
Cci Rsi Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
Signals are not redrawn! All signals are formed on the current bar. The Cci Rsi Arrows MTF indicator is based on two indicators CCI and RSI. Represents entry signals in the form of arrows.  All signals in the MTF mode correspond to the signals of the period specified in the MTF. It is maximally simplified in use both for trading exclusively with one indicator, and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. The peculiarity of the indicator is that the timeframe of the indicator ca
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kahaber
29
kahaber 2020.06.15 22:14 
 

мне понравился . удобная индюк .

Alessio
291
Alessio 2019.03.31 10:34 
 

great indicator, every thing is well explained. for the first time i could execute a visual backtest.

heoh888
121
heoh888 2019.03.04 12:06 
 

Отличный Индикатор

Zhigang Liu
179
Zhigang Liu 2018.09.30 03:18 
 

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