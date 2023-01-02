Median Renko Terminator

5

Median Renko Terminator works best with renko charts if you do not have a renko chart generator I will email it to you for free and give you the correct settings for scalping or to swing trade

NON-REPAINT 

COMES WITH ALERTS WHEN THERE IS A SIGNAL

Conditions to sell: big purple arrow shows you the direction first then you take the small purple arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow.

Conditions to buy: big white arrow shows you the up direction first then you take small white arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow. 

Works on all pairs and with RENKO CHARTS.

Dont forget to request a renko chart generator after purchase.

Reviews 2
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
779
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2026.08.04 18:37 
 

i use it on 1m timeframe with settings on 15 m . and price on closed trade after trade is a winner

Recommended products
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Advanced CRT Indicator MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Indicators
Advanced CRT Indicator MT4 — Candle Range Theory Tool Advanced CRT Indicator MT4 is a professional analysis tool that automates Candle Range Theory. It identifies consolidation ranges, breakout levels, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and profit targets, with a real-time dashboard and alerts. Overview - Multi-timeframe candle range detection   - Automatic breakout levels with buffer settings   - Fair Value Gap identification and tracking   - Up to three customizable target levels (Risk:Reward ratios)  
Black Zone Premium Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The BLACK ZONE PREMIUM INDICATOR is a powerful all-in-one trading assistant built to bring clarity, precision, and consistency to forex trading. It combines multi-timeframe market structure, trade forecasting, risk management, and live monitoring into one professional-grade tool. From planning trades to managing them with discipline, this indicator equips traders with everything they need to make informed and confident decisions. If you’ve been looking for a professional solution that simplifies
Renko Bars 3in1
Yuriy Shatsckiy
5 (2)
Indicators
The Renko_Bars_3in1 is designed for plotting 3 types of Offline Renko charts. Standard Renko Bar (the reversal bar is twice the size of the bar). Renko Range Bar (the size of all bars is the same). Renko Bars with the ability to adjust the size of the reversal bar. Attention : The demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . Note . A chart with the M1 period is necessary to build an offline chart. When the indicator is attached to a chart, the offline chart is opened automaticall
Trade Direction
Gevorg Hakobyan
5 (1)
Indicators
The oscillator shows trend direction using its own algorithm, which is based on calculating price values ​​by analyzing prices of separate currencies (original valuation of currencies). The histogram shows the average value of physical price change over the selected period. When the histogram has a positive value, the trend is rising, if negative - the trend id falling. The indicator uses standard RSI to determine the current market direction on a selected period as follows: the default value of
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Market Imbalance
Scott Edward Merritt
4.6 (15)
Indicators
What Is Market Imbalance? Market Imbalance, also known as "IPA" or Improper Price Action, is when price moves so quick in one direction with no orders on the other side of the market to mitigate the price movement. We all know Big Banks, or "Smart Money", can move the market by placing huge orders which in turn can move price significantly. They can do this because Big Banks are the top 10 Forex traders in the world . But unfortunately, the Big Banks cannot leave these orders in drawdown and mus
MovingAverageDeviationBandsMT4
Chishi Suginio
Indicators
MAD Bands (Moving Average Deviation Bands) MAD Bands are intended to be used when you want to visually check the behavior of price volatility in relation to a moving average. MAD_Bands (MQL4 version) parameter description This document explains the MT4 parameter input screen for each setting item (input parameter). Group: Main (basic settings) Period Default   :       20 Explanation   : The number of candlesticks used to calculate the moving average (Mid) and band width. The larger the value,
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
Renko bars builder
Navdeep Singh
4.2 (5)
Indicators
The indicator builds a Renko chart in the sub window for the current symbol. The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab. Most importantly, because the Renko chart only uses price to construct bars and ignores time, the indicator can be applied to any time frame and same results can be achieved. Recommended usage As Renko charts are famous for eliminating noise so traders can use this tool to see clear picture of the trend to help their analysis, entr
FREE
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicators
The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
FREE
Renko Chart Profile
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Filter out small price movements and focus on the larger trend . Renko chart indicator will help you to filter out a minor price movements so that you can focus on the overall trend. The price must move a specified amount to create a Renko brick. This makes it easy to spot the current trend direction in which the price is moving. Multifunctional utility : includes 66+ features  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |    MT5 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Calcu
RENKOincrease
Jia Jie Tian
Indicators
极大的提升了交易感官，一目了然的走势展示，简洁高效。 极大的突出展示了行情的趋势脉络，跟随时间周期适应变化，替用户交易者研判了行情走势，简洁高效 同时我们还提供了主窗口和副窗口的展现，有需要可以联系我作者本人，感谢支持。 像传统的renko，又不是传统的renko，技术在发展，同样的砖图可以有不一样的绘制和计算展现。 希望可以帮到大家的交易，再次感谢。 极大的提升了交易感官，一目了然的走势展示，简洁高效。 极大的突出展示了行情的趋势脉络，跟随时间周期适应变化，替用户交易者研判了行情走势，简洁高效 同时我们还提供了主窗口和副窗口的展现，有需要可以联系我作者本人，感谢支持。 像传统的renko，又不是传统的renko，技术在发展，同样的砖图可以有不一样的绘制和计算展现。 希望可以帮到大家的交易，再次感谢。
Order Closer Manager
Kapil Sehrawat
Utilities
Order Closer Manager Order Closer Manager Order Closer Manager is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisor designed to help traders efficiently manage their open orders. This EA is ideal for traders who want precise control over their trades with minimal manual intervention. Key Features: Close Orders by Percentage: Automatically close a specified percentage of your total open lot size with a single click. Breakeven Management: Apply breakeven levels to buy, sell, or all open
Candle Timer Countdown Pro for MT4
Kun Ming Xie
Indicators
Overview Candle Timer Countdown Pro for MT4 is a candlestick close countdown indicator for MetaTrader 4. It displays the time remaining until the current candle closes directly on the chart, paired with a circular progress arc so traders can understand the candle's current stage at a glance. Unlike basic countdown indicators that refresh only when a new tick arrives, this indicator uses server-time anchoring with local-clock interpolation. The countdown stays stable even when ticks are sparse, r
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
ZigZag Pointer Fibonacci Expansion Triangle
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator displays the ZigZag Pointer Fibonacci Expansion Triangle movements timeframes only M1-W1. Parameters InDepth: Displays the Depth movements. InDeviation: Displays the Deviation movements. InBackstep: Displays the Backstep movements. Fibonacci Expansion: Displays the Fibonacci Expansion movements. Fibonacci Expansion true.(false) Triangle: Displays the Triangle movements. Triangle true.(false) How to understand the status: If the Triangle is green, trend is up. If the Triangle is r
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator. When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one t
Renko Moving Average
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
This indicator gives you the Moving Average based on Renko chart. A   Renko chart   is a type of chart that is built using price movement rather than both price and standardized time intervals like most charts are. A Moving Average based on Renko chart is considered less noisy since it is not based on the time and only based on price change. You can see my free enhanced Renko indicator here . Inputs: Box Size: Renko box size based on market Points. Period: Moving Average Period Method: Moving
Velas RENKO
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
Immediately plots renko bars in an external/indicator window.  One of the distinctive advantages Renko charts offer is the fact that they are not time dependent. Therefore, the new Renko blocks are only traced when the price moves higher or lower by the specified number of points.  For example, a 10 pip (100 points) Renko chart would plot the blocks when price moves 10 pips higher in an uptrend or 10 pips lower in a downtrend. Renko charts removes "noises" from the Market and i t helps to identi
Momentum Breakout Envelope
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Momentum Breakout Envelope is a momentum-analysis indicator designed to highlight potential breakout phases and shifts in market strength. It runs in a separate window and displays three main elements: an upper band , a lower band , and a momentum core line . Together they form a dynamic envelope that expands or contracts as market momentum changes. The bands act as a structured range that helps visualize momentum pressure, while the core line represents the underlying strength of the current mo
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (2)
Indicators
Delta Fusion Pro – Advanced Order Flow Analysis for Intraday Trading Delta Fusion Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals aggressive order flow, showing the intensity and direction of institutional pressure in real time. Unlike traditional volume indicators, it analyzes the delta between Ask and Bid volumes to anticipate reversals, confirm trends, and identify professional interest zones. Key Features Intelligent Auto-Tuning System Automatically adjusts all parameters ba
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
5 (1)
Indicators
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
Good Filtr
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This is an indicator for additional signal filtering. It can be used as an additional filter in a trading system. The indicator does not redraw its data and can be used both in forex trading and with binary options. It has 3 operation modes and flexible sensitivity settings. The indicator uses multiple buffers, therefore it can be easily used in various Expert Advisors.
UTBot with HTS filter
Bartlomiej Tadeusz Tomaja
Indicators
Advanced UT Bot & HTS Indicator This indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that combines two methods: UT Bot and HTS (Higher Timeframe Smoothing) , to generate accurate buy and sell signals. 1. Indicator Structure Works within the main chart window and utilizes 11 buffers to store various data points, including arrows (buy/sell signals) and bands from both UT Bot and HTS systems. Uses colored arrows to represent different trading conditions: Blue arrows : Normal buy signals. Red arro
RenkoMaPriceChannel
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the moving average, PriceChannel and generates buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. The PriceChannel indicator displays the upper, lo
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Advanced reversal system RRR 1 to 5
Andrii Malakhov
Indicators
The indicator shows entry points with Risk-Reward-Ratio 1 to 5. Main timeframe H1. Works on every pair. The main logic - is to find a reversal level, and then track the price reaction to this level. Doesn't need any settings. As a standard, it paint 5 levels of the same take-profit (red / blue for sellers and buys) and 1 stop-loss level - orange. ATTENTION! The full version of indicator. You can t est full work of indicator free only on the USDCAD pair here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
Boom and crash smasher
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.51 (47)
Indicators
Boom and crash smasher free indicator that works on all timeframe from the one minute to the monthly timeframe. the indicator is 100% non-repaint. the indicator come with sound alerts and email push notification the indicator appears on the current candle stick for faster entries can be used on all charts and renko charts orange dot is your sell signal blue dot is your buy signal
FREE
Trade vision buy and sell arrow
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.5 (6)
Indicators
non-repaint free MT5 technical indicator works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Trade vision buy and sell arrow comes with Push Alerts purple arrow look for selling opportunities white arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades.
FREE
SMC Traders
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4 (14)
Indicators
SMC Traders is a non-repaint indicator that is based on Price Action The indicator uses current market structure to predict future reversals. The indicator can be used with our free Market structure zig zag which can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91579 Please note to find the HH AND HL CLINK ON LINK ABOVE Timeframes: 15 minutes for scalping 1 Hour for swing trading Purple Arrow look for sells in conjunction with LL White Arrow look for buys in conjunction with HL
FREE
Synthetic Beast
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicators
Synthetic Beast — Multi-Timeframe Trend & Entry Indicator (FREE) Synthetic Beast is a multi-timeframe signal indicator built for traders who want clean, confluence-based entries without screen-watching. It reads the M15 timeframe as your directional bias and the M1 timeframe for precise entries, then scores every setup so you instantly know how strong it is. How it works: The indicator combines a proprietary trend engine across two timeframes. Large arrows mark M15 trend shifts (your higher-ti
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicators
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
BoomCrash Spike Forecaster
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicators
BoomCrash Spike Forecaster — Professional Early Warning System for Boom and Crash Indices The BoomCrash Spike Forecaster a powerful technical indicator specifically engineered for Synthetic Indices (Boom and  Crash).  It delivers high-probability early warnings of explosive spike movements by intelligently detecting the exhaustion phase of strong grinding trends. Designed with precision for M5  timeframe this indicator identifies when prolonged directional momentum is reaching its peak and a
US30 Revolt
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.6 (10)
Indicators
US30 Revolt a Technical indicator that is 100% non-repaint and appears on the current candlestick  works on all timeframes (recommended M15,M30,H1) The indicator is made for US30 but it can be used on other pairs as well When a blue arrow appears look for buying opportunities  When a orange arrow appears look for selling opportunities Please watch the YouTube video on how to properly set up and use the indicator
FREE
Boom and Crash Buy and Sell Trend
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicators
Boom and Crash Buy and Sell Trend. Non-repaint. Can be used on all timeframes 1 minute for scalpers. 5 minute to monthly timeframe for swing trading. works on all boom and crash pairs Crash300, Crash500, Crash1000. Boom300, Boom500, Boom1000. Green histogram colour means the trend is up(bullish) Buy signal. Dark orange histogram colour means the trend is down(bearish) Sell signal.
WPR Candle Sniper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicators
WPR Candle Sniper – Precision Reversal Arrows on the Current Candle! Discover the ultimate edge in momentum trading with WPR Candle Sniper, a powerful MT4 indicator based on the classic Williams Percent Range (WPR) oscillator. This tool delivers crystal-clear buy and sell arrow signals directly on the current (live) candle, allowing you to act instantly without waiting for bar closure. Key Features: Non-Repainting & No Redraw – Once an arrow appears, it stays fixed forever. No frustrating sign
Nasdaq Ninjas
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicators
Nasdaq Ninjas — Multi-Factor Confluence Signals with MTF Confirmation. Nasdaq Ninjas is a precision confluence indicator that fuses four independent momentum and strength engines into a single, decisive read on the market. it only speaks when all of its underlying components agree — filtering out the chop and surfacing the moments that actually matter. Built for traders who want clean, non-repainting signals with higher-timeframe context baked right onto the chart. Key Features Quad-engine con
Spike detector boom and crash
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicators
Boom and crash spike detector  a highly advanced Non-repaint indicator  the indicator appears on current candlestick and does not disappear for scalping use the one minute timeframe  for swing trading use the hourly timeframe Made for pairs such as Boom and crash 1000 , 500 and 300 blue arrow look for buys  red arrow look for sells  close in profits once the spike has appeared.
Trade Vision EA Advanced
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Experts
TradeVision EA — Automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 TradeVision EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5, designed around the proven Trade Vision buy and sell arrow indicator logic. It identifies trend reversals with precision and executes trades automatically — no manual intervention required. How It Works The EA uses a proprietary swing detection algorithm that analyses price highs, lows, and closes over a configurable displacement period (SSP). When the market s
Filter:
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
779
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2026.08.04 18:37 
 

i use it on 1m timeframe with settings on 15 m . and price on closed trade after trade is a winner

SurfsideTrader
280
SurfsideTrader 2023.04.14 07:56 
 

No contact from seller since purchase. He has disabled incoming message facility so he cannot be contacted directly from this platform. Disappointing customer service. Still awaiting promised DAMJAN-Renko EA so unable to give review on product.

**UPDATE** Two days later and still no contact from seller. Caveat Emptor.

My Email has been sent to you in MQL5 Message.

Lesedi Oliver Seilane
81747
Reply from developer Lesedi Oliver Seilane 2023.04.16 16:59
good day caveat emptor im sorry i couldn't response to you as soon as possible as i had an emergency meeting kindly forward me your email
Reply to review