Rebate gnome

Rebate robot. The money on the deposit rotates around zero, while a lot of transactions are made and the rebate is stuffed.It does not load the deposit, there is a stop loss and take profit.It is necessary to bet on several instruments at once, pairs can be any, but it is recommended to bet on those in which the trend is clearly traced on the daily chart. With prolonged reversals, the robot loses, but it happens very slowly and relatively safely, so it is recommended to track the trend at least once a day and turn it off if there are signs of a reversal on the daily chart. As an indicator of the direction of trade, envelopes is sewn into the robot.
Recommended products
Trading Vision Expert
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Experts
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
North Star EA
Zhongqu Wu
Experts
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
AutoManyToolsCCI14
Aleksander Chernov
Experts
Основная идея - распределение баланса для торговли на большом количестве валютных инструментов . Это позволяет отслеживать большее количество движений цены на рынке и извлекать из этого большую прибыль. Используется индикатор CCI (14) на таймфреймах H4 и M5 , фильтры: по минимальному лоту, по спреду. Встроена функция защиты депозита от потери ( ALARM_STOP_Eqyity ) и ограничивающие торговлю параметры ( Min_Proc_Sv_Sr и ALARM_Proc_Sv_Sr ). Автоматически рассчитывается для каждого инструмента: торг
Trend Line GRID mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.62 (42)
Experts
Trend Line REVOLUTION (GRID) EA trade the first order based on the indicator signal and builds a grid if the price deviates. After a certain number of orders, the DrawDown Reduction function is enabled, which reduces the most unprofitable orders by closing them with a counter profit. EA also accompanies trades opened in manual mode and resolves them into a profit.  The recommended Deposit amount is from $100 to a micro-account.  You need to have a VPS to automatically trading .  Trend Line REVO
Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:/
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Smart Golden
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (2)
Experts
“ Smart Golden” is a product designed specifically for the gold market, using a scalping strategy. And it doesn't use management methods like Martingale, grid, and hedging.  We use AI tools(machine learning) to extract robust features from historical gold data, which are then encoded directly into “Smart Golden”. As we do not continuously train on specific historical data (fitting) or ChatGPT forecast, we can minimize the possibility of overfitting to the greatest extent. Trading Signals Curre
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
HERO Time USDJPY
Yang Shu Shen Chuan
Experts
Thank you for your interest in "HERO_Time_USDJPY." Overview of "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Operable with a minimum capital Holds positions for only a few hours Completely hands-free operation Simple and easy-to-understand settings Please take your time to read about this EA, as it might be a valuable addition to your portfolio. Details of "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Can be operated with a margin of 1,000 USD using 0.27 lots. Trades on the 1-hour timeframe of USDJPY. It is a Dealing Day Trade (Deito Tore) type
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Utilities
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Experts
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
Experts
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
Titan King
Marco De Donno
Experts
50% off for a limited time!!!                                                                                                 Live Account:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My                                                                                                             Introducing Titan King  Titan Kings trading system   is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA.
MartexPO
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexPO is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a complete guide to th
Gold BB PRO
Vojtech Svobodnik
1 (1)
Experts
Gold BB PRO is a professional version of Gold BB FREE, which uses a portfolio of strategies based on Bollinger Bands . Gold BB PRO was developed for XAUUSD . This Expert Advisor has been tested from year 2006 to 2021 .  Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies. Backtest, which you can see bellow in screenshots section, used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. With this strategy one can trade using fixed lots  or using a risked percentage of the balance . Recommendations Symbol
Telegram Broadcast
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.67 (3)
Utilities
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps you instantly publish your trade to the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your own Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending orders; Modification of stop loss and take provision (last order); Stop loss and take prov triggered; Activation and deletion of a pending order: Sending trading reports; Sending a message for deposits
Super Turbo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
Super Turbo AI is a Multi Currency Trading Robot which has been carefully designed and rigorously tested for successful and consistent long term trading activities with each trade been potentially profitable. The over twelve years Optimization and back testing stages have both been well completed and default setting is best suited to the EURUSD pair. Attached also is the same EURUSD setting which can continually be used for months and even years to come (please visit the Comments section to dow
Sonic MT4
Jalaluddin Raheemi
1 (1)
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new (M
Big Player EA Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Big Player EA USDJPY is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times. Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Golden Time EA
Andi Sofyan
3 (1)
Experts
Golden Time EA is an innovative trading robot, specifically designed to enhance trading performance by using a single-entry strategy at support and resistance areas. With a focused approach to these key levels, Golden Time EA automatically places pending orders with precision, waiting for the optimal moment to enter the market. What sets Golden Time EA apart is its ability to identify potential market movements as prices approach support and resistance zones. It carefully analyzes price action
Saint Volume Trader EA
Chow Wooi Chuan
1 (1)
Experts
Saint Volume Trader EA consists of the two sets of strategy. When "read volume" parameter is on, the EA trades with special build-in software to extract volume data from the data provider. Data provider updates real time data for every two minutes. When "read volume" set to false , the EA trade with standard MetaTrader 4 volume indicator. Both strategies have the same concept to read aggregated volume figures from the standard MetaTrader 4 volume indicator or data provider on a certain timeframe
Taurus Swing EA
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Taurus is a high quality EA designed to be consistently profitable in the long run. Strategy: It is a Swing Trading Strategy that finds key turning points and trades them. It uses fix tight stop loss and dynamic TP to catch swings. It is working on the 7 best pairs for diverzification calculated by AI to maximize reliability and minimize DD.  EA works on the following Pairs:(set files in the comments) -- EURUSD H4(DEFAULT) -- AUDUSD H4 -- CADCHF H4 -- NZDCAD H4 -- AUDNZD H4 -- USDJPY H4 -- A
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review