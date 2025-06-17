Dynamic Pips MT4

🛠️ Already own Boring Pips EA? 🎁 You’re eligible for an additional 30% discount! 💬 Contact to learn more about:

🔹 How to claim your rebate

Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets

Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging

The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical instability

Economic nationalism is on the rise, while global cooperation is breaking down

Supply chains remain fragile, and inflationary pressures are mounting across major economies

Financial markets are becoming more vulnerable and unpredictable than ever before. Have you truly planned your trading strategy to navigate this new reality?

To navigate this turbulent period, traders need more than just traditional strategies.

You need a system that doesn’t rely solely on large market moves from a few currency pairs, but instead captures consistent profits across a broad range of opportunities. You also need better risk protection—one that can cut losses intelligently when initial market assumptions fail. And above all, you need full flexibility to customize the strategy to match your unique trading style and risk tolerance.

Dynamic Pips EA was purpose-built to help traders thrive in volatile and uncertain markets—offering a comprehensive solution across three key pillars: diversification, capital protection, and deep customization.

1. Diversification through multi-pair trading:



Rather than concentrating risk on just a few currency pairs, Dynamic Pips EA actively trades across more than 10 major and minor forex pairs. This broader market coverage increases the number of potential entry opportunities while reducing reliance on any single market movement. In times of global instability—when one region’s currency may be affected by political decisions, sanctions, or economic news—this diversification helps smooth performance and uncover gains from more stable or trending markets elsewhere.

2. Smart group-based stop-loss system for better risk control:



Dynamic Pips EA introduces a unique pip-based group stop-loss mechanism that closes all trades in a group once a predefined pip-loss threshold is reached. This helps prevent runaway losses and ensures that your capital is preserved even when your initial market outlook becomes invalid. The system is tailored for each currency pair, making it adaptive to the unique volatility and behavior of different markets.

3. Full flexibility through deep customization:



Every trader has a different approach to risk, preferred currency pairs, trade management, and overall strategy. Dynamic Pips EA offers complete control over its internal parameters, allowing you to customize everything—from signal reliability and trade frequency to risk exposure per pair and even desired trade direction. Whether you're a conservative trader focused on long-term capital preservation or a high-frequency scalper aiming to seize short-term opportunities, the EA can be finely tuned to reflect your unique trading philosophy.

Together, these three features form a resilient, adaptive, and trader-centric tool—helping you stay ahead of market uncertainty instead of being caught off guard by it.









Features

Name Dynamic Pips Version 2.1 Platform MT4, MT5 Trading strategies Momentum, Supply and Demand zones, Fibonaci retracement, Artificial intelligence Recommended pairs AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDCAD, CADCHF, NZDCHF Time-frame M5 Single-symbol EA Yes. One chart for one symbols Takeprofit Yes. Trailing Stoploss Yes. Fixed Grid Optional Martingale Optional Risk Manegement 1. Stop entry/close all positions at configured drawdown limit.

2. Group-based stop-loss system when initial assumption fails. Full Control Signal filters, trading frequency, trading direction, gap, TP, SL, volume, risk distribution, closing and more.





Recommended minimum capital to use the EA is $1000.

Here are the portfolio suggestions based on your account size:

$1000: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD

$1500: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

$2000: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP

$2500 or more: All 11 supported pairs — AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDCAD, CADCHF, NZDCHF

Note: These are fast-start portfolio recommendations based on the preset files prepared in: "Dynamic Pips EA: Installation File".

Disclaimer: The performance figures and expected results presented are derived from Anti-overfitting research based on third-party tick data (Tick Data Suite and Tickstory) for the period 2010–2023, under the assumption that past market characteristics will fully or partially persist in the future. Backtest results are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate the behavior of the trading strategy and should not be regarded as a guarantee, indication, or reliable basis for any future performance, returns, or risk levels.

If you have any inquiries or feedback regarding Dynamic Pips, please feel free to send me a private message.