Corsair

Limit orders are used on signals.


Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale,
averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.

All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Take Profit is relative, since the expert himself decides when to close or trawl Take Profit positions.
Two Stop Losses are set, virtual and real., Virtual is set so that the stop is not knocked down by the dynamic spread.,
A real one for closing a position on the broker's server in unforeseen circumstances (lost connection, technical problems with the broker, etc.).

The automatic Swap filter analyzes the size of the negative (swap) and decides whether to trade or not at the moment.
There is a news filter that disables trading when news is released.

I recommend initially considering currency pairs for trading:

USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF,  AUDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPCHF.

Recommendations:

Use a VPS for uninterrupted communication with the broker, or a reliable Internet connection.
Use ECN accounts - ECN.Pro .
The time period of the charts, any.

Minimum deposit:

For trading multiple pairs on the same account, it is recommended from 50 units of deposit per currency pair.

Expert Parameters:

All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings,
for individual settings, optimization of the main parameters is possible.

Risk standing by default, only for demonstration performance., initially I advise you to use

small size fixed lot.

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot

RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot

RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration

LOT+_WITH_A_POSITIVE_SWAP - With a positive (swap) the traded lot is multiplied by 1.5

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable *

STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - A virtual stop to be set, by which the position will be closed

STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - Set real stop, for unforeseen circumstances

TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit

GMT_OFFSET - GMT shift for the Expert

USE_LIMIT_ORDERS - Use limit orders or open market positions

INPUT_SIGNAL - is a signal to place an order, it can be optimized (1.0--0.1--2.0)

A_SIGNAL_TO_CLOSE_PROFIT - is a signal to close a position, it can be optimized ((-1.0)--0.1--1.5)

FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap)

DISPLAY_SWAP - Show information about (swap)

TRADE_NEWS - Use a news filter **

YOUR_TIME_ZONE - GMT shift for the news filter

MAGIC_NUMBER - Magic number

DELETING_OBJECTS - Delete objects

SHOW_PROFIT - Show profit

* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used .

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing on a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.

** In order for the news filter to work correctly, you need the line below:

https:*****//ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1

in the terminal settings: Service/Settings/Advisors, tick allow WebRequest, add URL and insert line and DELETE!(*****)

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.

It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.



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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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NewsSpeed
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Written for currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD There is a built-in function to return the stop to its place after slipping, an example of slipping in the last screenshot., in a similar situation, the function tries to return the stop to the place indicated when placing the order. The number of transactions in the strategy tester, demo account, real account is almost the same, the result depends on: the size of the spread, slippage, Stop Level and the speed of execution of the broker. Availab
BomB
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. BomB is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic detection of the GMT shift. Automatic Swap filter. Restoring the balance after a drawdown. There is a news filter. The main currency pairs are: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURAU
Adrenaline
Anatoliy Lukanin
4 (2)
Experts
Deposit from 100$. The expert Advisor trades during a small market volatility, tracking price levels, then opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions are opened with fixed TakeProfit and StopLoss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic Swap fil
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Terminator
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. The Expert trades during low market volatility, tracking price levels, after that, he opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Swap filter. recommendations I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts, ECN.
Dart
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Stop Loss. The expert trades in a calm market, at the end of the American session. Deposit: from 100 units of deposit. Example of currency pairs: EURCHF, AUDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, AUDCHF. Chart period: any. Accounts: You should use ECN-ECN Pro. with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Testing-optimization: All recommended currency pairs are normally
Profit Zone
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.33 (6)
Experts
Signals of the MT4 and MT5 versions https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx   MT5 version signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/x5d The Expert Advisor analyzes more than 100 indicators. Thanks to this, it trades almost all week round. The Expert Advisor can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions itself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in pl
Channel Alert Mtf
Anatoliy Lukanin
Indicators
The signal indicator WITHOUT REDRAWING gives recommendations for the direction of trading. When the price moves through the internal channel, it gives signals (red and blue arrows), recommending a possible change in the direction of the price movement up or down. When the price crosses the external channel, it gives signals (yellow arrows), warning that a strong price movement is possible, which will not immediately turn the trading direction. When the price crosses the average, it is possibl
Zone Two
Anatoliy Lukanin
4 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx There are 10 signals in the Expert that can trade separately, that is, there are 10 Expert Advisors in one Expert! The expert analyzes more than 50 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades inside the day almost all week round. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is
Looking
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. Looking is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out losses, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic Swap filter. Restoring the balance after a drawdown. Major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY." Reco
Combine
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Other signals . Deposit: from 50-100 units of deposit. For trading multiple pairs on the same account, it is recommended from 50 units of deposit per currency pair. I recommend currency pairs: EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP , EURAUD, EURCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF, AUDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPCHF. All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings, for individual settings, optimization of the main parameters is possible. Chart period: H4 Accounts: ECN - ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes shoul
PZ Pro MT4
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
MT4-MT5 signals , the Expert Advisor version for MT5 . The expert analyzes 15 indicators in 5 signals. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week round, inside the day. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open positions independently, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus, wherever the price goes. You can try trading on your own in the strategy tester. F
Adrenaline EA
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. The expert trades during a small market volatility, at the end of the American session, tracking price levels, and then opens positions and monitors them until they close with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions are opened with fixed StopLoss, the profit closes on the market itself. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of
Dracula EA
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
Prof zone next
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Сигналы версии МТ4 и МТ5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/luka-fx   Сигналы версии МТ5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/x5d Эксперт анализируют больше 100 индикаторов. Благодаря этому он торгует практически круглую неделю. Советник может торговать как полностью самостоятельно, так и есть возможность открывать первые позиции самому, после чего эксперт самостоятельно доведет дело до логического конца, то есть закроет позицию или позиции в плюс. ОСОБЕННОСТИ: Эксперт не использует МА
PZ Pro MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
MT5-MT4 signals , the Expert Advisor version for MT4 . The expert analyzes 15 indicators in 5 signals. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week round, inside the day. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open positions independently, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus, wherever the price goes. You can try trading on your own in the strategy tester. F
Dracula MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
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