HERO Time USDJPY

Thank you for your interest in "HERO_Time_USDJPY."

Overview of "HERO_Time_USDJPY":

  • Operable with a minimum capital
  • Holds positions for only a few hours
  • Completely hands-free operation
  • Simple and easy-to-understand settings

Please take your time to read about this EA, as it might be a valuable addition to your portfolio.

Details of "HERO_Time_USDJPY":

  • Can be operated with a margin of 1,000 USD using 0.27 lots.
  • Trades on the 1-hour timeframe of USDJPY.
  • It is a Dealing Day Trade (Deito Tore) type EA, holding positions for only a few hours.
  • Enters the market at specific times, with predetermined TP/SL or closes positions at specific times.
  • Entry is based on a thorough assessment of market conditions, entering only when there is a high probability of success.
  • Resistant to spreads, making it usable with brokers and accounts with wider spreads.

Recommended for:

  • Those who want to use reliable EAs through thorough backtesting and analysis tools.
  • Those seeking stable profits while managing risks.
  • Ideal for portfolio building.
  • Suitable for long-term investors interested in anomaly-based EAs.
  • Beginners who want to start investing without specialized knowledge (parameters are kept to a minimum).

Manual:

This EA, "HERO_Time_USDJPY_H1," uses:

  • Currency Pair: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: 1 Hour

Parameters:

  • Magic Number: Set to a unique number to avoid conflicts with other EAs.
  • Lot Size: Number of lots when using simple interest.
  • Compounding:
    • 0 → Simple interest
    • 1 → Compounding based on surplus margin
    • 2 → Compounding based on balance
  • Risk Percentage: Percentage of surplus margin or balance to be used for trading.
  • Allowed Spread: Maximum spread in pips for entry.
  • GMT: Input for winter time.
  • Daylight Saving Time:
      1. US Style
      1. UK Style
      1. None
  • Weekend Close:
    • True → Close positions before the market closes for the weekend.
    • False → Hold positions over the weekend.
  • 12/25 to 1/3 Close:
    • True → Do not enter trades from 12/25 to 1/3.
    • False → Enter trades from 12/25 to 1/3.

Note:

  • 0.27 lots for 1,000 USD.


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Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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