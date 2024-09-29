HERO Time USDJPY
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 29 September 2024
- Activations: 5
Thank you for your interest in "HERO_Time_USDJPY."
Overview of "HERO_Time_USDJPY":
- Operable with a minimum capital
- Holds positions for only a few hours
- Completely hands-free operation
- Simple and easy-to-understand settings
Please take your time to read about this EA, as it might be a valuable addition to your portfolio.
Details of "HERO_Time_USDJPY":
- Can be operated with a margin of 1,000 USD using 0.27 lots.
- Trades on the 1-hour timeframe of USDJPY.
- It is a Dealing Day Trade (Deito Tore) type EA, holding positions for only a few hours.
- Enters the market at specific times, with predetermined TP/SL or closes positions at specific times.
- Entry is based on a thorough assessment of market conditions, entering only when there is a high probability of success.
- Resistant to spreads, making it usable with brokers and accounts with wider spreads.
Recommended for:
- Those who want to use reliable EAs through thorough backtesting and analysis tools.
- Those seeking stable profits while managing risks.
- Ideal for portfolio building.
- Suitable for long-term investors interested in anomaly-based EAs.
- Beginners who want to start investing without specialized knowledge (parameters are kept to a minimum).
Manual:
This EA, "HERO_Time_USDJPY_H1," uses:
- Currency Pair: USDJPY
- Timeframe: 1 Hour
Parameters:
- Magic Number: Set to a unique number to avoid conflicts with other EAs.
- Lot Size: Number of lots when using simple interest.
- Compounding:
- 0 → Simple interest
- 1 → Compounding based on surplus margin
- 2 → Compounding based on balance
- Risk Percentage: Percentage of surplus margin or balance to be used for trading.
- Allowed Spread: Maximum spread in pips for entry.
- GMT: Input for winter time.
- Daylight Saving Time:
- US Style
- UK Style
- None
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- Weekend Close:
- True → Close positions before the market closes for the weekend.
- False → Hold positions over the weekend.
- 12/25 to 1/3 Close:
- True → Do not enter trades from 12/25 to 1/3.
- False → Enter trades from 12/25 to 1/3.
Note:
- 0.27 lots for 1,000 USD.