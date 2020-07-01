GerFX QuantFlow Scalper

Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved:

  1. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses). 
  2. The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability.
  3. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.
  4. Night scalpers are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slippage, which might be worse on high lot sizes.

This is a mean reversion strategy around the close of the New York session. It does not use martingale or grid and uses fixed stop losses for every position. 

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD
  • Time frame: M5
  • Max. drawdown in 16 year backtest: $56 per 0.01

Live monitoring (my signals are also using the breaking news filter)

Additional information and backtests

Please read the blog post for instructions on how to set up the EA.

Because the EA will trade around the New York close time (16:00 - 18:00 New York time), the GMT time will be different in summer compared to winter (DST: daylight saving time). But the EA has daylight saving times stored internally, so there is no need to adjust the trading hours manually. 

The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption (also Friday evening) to store the historic data. 

Please allow web requests to the following URLs for the calendar news filter and automatic GMT offset calculation:

  • http://fxdata.cc
  • http://backup.fxdata.cc
  • http://breaking.fxdata.cc (only needed if you use the breaking news filter)

For backtest it is important to have the correct GMT settings. Ideally, backtests should be done with Tick Data Suite GMT+2 with US DST. 

Because this strategy is trading around swap time the spread can be very large. It is important to use real spread in backtesting and not some fixed spread. But be aware that the spread can be very different between brokers at that time.

The EA should be turned off on days of important events, for example general elections in UK, US or Europe!


Parameters


General Trade Settings
  • dailyEquityStopPercentage: IMPORTANT: please read point 6 in the blog post.
  • orderComment - Each trade will show this comment in history tab.
  • magicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number.
  • lotType - "fixed" or "increasing", where the lot size is calculated automatically.
  • fixLots - fixed lot size in case lotType = fixed.
  • lotStep - how much the lot size should be increased every equityPerStep (if lotType = increasing).
  • equityHardStop - if the equity falls below that level the EA will close open positions (only of this strategy) and will not open any new positions.
  • pipInPoints - for 5-digit brokers, this should be 10, for 4-digit brokers 1.
  • slippagePoints - Slippage used in OrderSend() function (points, not pips).
  • maxSpreadPips - maximum spread allowed for entry. If smaller 0, auto settings will be used, which are different for each currency pair.  

Time Settings
  • liveGMToffset - To set GMT offset manually. Usually this is not needed.
  • waitMinutesBetweenSameSideEntry- After a buy position another buy position will only be allowed after the given time. Same for sell positions. If you are sleeping during the trading hours you could limit the potential total risk with this parameter. If the last hour was a loss the EA will automatically increase waitMinutesBetweenEntries by 15 minutes.
  • dontTradeTripleNegativeSwap - If true, the EA will not open trades on before swapHourGMT when the swap is negative on days with triple swap rate.
  • tripleSwapDay - Day at which tripple swap is applied. On most borkers it is Wednesday. 
  • swapHourGMT - Swap hour used if dontTradeWednesdayNegativeSwap=true.
  • testerGMToffset - Only needed for tester because GMT time is not defined in tester and your bar data might have a GMT offset.

Please also have a look at the "What's new" tab for additional parameters. 

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1 (1)
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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
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Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
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Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
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Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
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PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
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Iury Mendes Da Silva
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Iury Mendes Da Silva 2020.09.02 20:03 
 

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