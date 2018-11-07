SentimentEA

This is a rarely working EA. 

I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD.

Working timeframe M1. Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal.


Public monitoring

Strategy

EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells.

For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL).

Parameters (best for 2018)

SentimentEA 
Magic (base expert) 528   Set a unique number for SentimentEA
Parameters of signals for opening:

MSH_MSL

2000

   Set the period for pattern to open the order
  Value can be (500-5000)  if > - opening orders
  is more accurate && rarely 
TakeProfit 450   TakeProfit        ( Value 450= 45pip)
 (may be "0". In this case, exit with profitstop)
                  StopLoss      0    StopLoss
 (may be "0". In this case, exit with profitstop)
       Search buy filter level     8   % bulls in a moment  (0-8).
   If value < EA search for buy
       Search sell filter level    97   % bulls in a moment  (92-100).
   If value > EA search for sell
     Money management type     1   MM: 0-fixed, 1-% of free margin, 2-Fopt(by
   Ryan Jones), 3- Sqrt(% of free  margin)
    % of free margin for each
                  order		    5.0   Percent of free margin for each order
   if MM=1 or MM=3
       Fixed lot size for each
                  order		   0.01   Fixed lot size for each order if MM=0
        How to close orders:
  1- TP+profit stop, 2-TP+equity		      1   What comes sooner:
1- Takeprofit (TP) or profit stop,
2- TP or target profit in account currency
        Precision profit stop
      (if close 1     TP+profit stop)		   3.6   Precision profit stop (3.7-4.2)
   (> -rare,< -more often)    If value= "7"-off
 Target profit in account currency
       (if close 2    TP+equity)		  10.00   Target profit in account currency
Open Hour 0   Start hour
Open minute 0   Start minute
Close hour 23   End hour
Close minute 59   End minute
           Stop work Friday?   false   Stop work EA in Friday?
           Friday stop hour     1   Friday stop hour, if "stop work Friday?" =true
           Use ATR trailing   false   Use ATR trailing
  (I do not recommend using trailing)
            Timeframe ATR    30   Timeframe ATR for ATR trailing
               Period ATR     3   Period ATR for ATR trailing


Trading Requirements

Caution is advised. In order to trade via this EA, you need the following:

  • A good broker, with low spreads and stop levels.
  • For use on EURUSD M1 chart.
  • A good Internet connection.
  • A lot of stamina.
  • Works great on ECN or low-spread account (no more than 2 pips).

Recommended Minimum Deposit

  • For Standard Forex accounts - 500 USD with the minimum lot of 0.01.
  • For Mini Forex accounts - 1,000 cent with the minimum lot of 0.01.

It uses unique indicators, no martingale, no hedging, no grid.

Testing

         For testing in the strategy tester, please run the test on the D1 chart. This is needed to load the daily chart data into the tester. Then test normally on M1.

         SentimentEA can be tested on M1 EURUSD at all ticks or control points with profit stop enabled (that is if the value is not equal to 5 and buy filter level < "10",  sell filter level > "90").

          To test EA on open prices only set the value of profit stop=5, and  you need to reduce percent of free margin for each order. Also change the filter values: buy filter level “3”, sell filter level “97”.


###DISCLAIMER###

This is written to assist in automating a current strategy, I am NOT liable for any funds lost during use.

Trading is a risky endeavour, ensure you backtest your strategy thoroughly or use a demo account before switching to real funds!

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The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
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PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
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MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
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This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
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This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
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The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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Valeri Balachnin
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Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
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