This is a rarely working EA.

I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD.

Working timeframe M1. Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal.



Public monitoring

Strategy

EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment <x EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment >y EA is searching for sells.

For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL).

Parameters (best for 2018)

SentimentEA Magic (base expert) 528 Set a unique number for SentimentEA Parameters of signals for opening:



MSH_MSL 2000 Set the period for pattern to open the order

Value can be (500-5000) if > - opening orders

is more accurate && rarely TakeProfit 450 TakeProfit ( Value 450= 45pip)

(may be "0". In this case, exit with profitstop) StopLoss 0 StopLoss

(may be "0". In this case, exit with profitstop) Search buy filter level 8 % bulls in a moment (0-8).

If value < EA search for buy Search sell filter level 97 % bulls in a moment (92-100).

If value > EA search for sell Money management type 1 MM: 0-fixed, 1-% of free margin, 2-Fopt(by

Ryan Jones), 3- Sqrt(% of free margin) % of free margin for each

order 5.0 Percent of free margin for each order

if MM=1 or MM=3 Fixed lot size for each

order 0.01 Fixed lot size for each order if MM=0 How to close orders:

1- TP+profit stop, 2-TP+equity 1 What comes sooner:

1- Takeprofit (TP) or profit stop,

2- TP or target profit in account currency Precision profit stop

(if close 1 TP+profit stop) 3.6 Precision profit stop (3.7-4.2)

(> -rare,< -more often) If value= "7"-off Target profit in account currency

(if close 2 TP+equity) 10.00 Target profit in account currency Open Hour 0 Start hour Open minute 0 Start minute Close hour 23 End hour Close minute 59 End minute Stop work Friday? false Stop work EA in Friday? Friday stop hour 1 Friday stop hour, if "stop work Friday?" =true Use ATR trailing false Use ATR trailing

(I do not recommend using trailing) Timeframe ATR 30 Timeframe ATR for ATR trailing Period ATR 3 Period ATR for ATR trailing





Trading Requirements

Caution is advised. In order to trade via this EA, you need the following:

A good broker, with low spreads and stop levels.

For use on EURUSD M1 chart.

A good Internet connection.

A lot of stamina.

Works great on ECN or low-spread account (no more than 2 pips).

Recommended Minimum Deposit

For Standard Forex accounts - 500 USD with the minimum lot of 0.01.

For Mini Forex accounts - 1,000 cent with the minimum lot of 0.01.

It uses unique indicators, no martingale, no hedging, no grid. Testing For testing in the strategy tester, please run the test on the D1 chart. This is needed to load the daily chart data into the tester. Then test normally on M1.

SentimentEA can be tested on M1 EURUSD at all ticks or control points with profit stop enabled (that is if the value is not equal to 5 and buy filter level < "10", sell filter level > "90").

To test EA on open prices only set the value of profit stop=5, and you need to reduce percent of free margin for each order. Also change the filter values: buy filter level “3”, sell filter level “97”.





###DISCLAIMER###

This is written to assist in automating a current strategy, I am NOT liable for any funds lost during use.

Trading is a risky endeavour, ensure you backtest your strategy thoroughly or use a demo account before switching to real funds!