Multi Strategy Dashboard EA

  • Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators. 
  • The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading.
  • Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA.
  • Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops.
  • Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator.
  • Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the appropriate actions.
  • You can open trades manually in the backtester to test any strategy.
  • The Sleep function can be used as a news filter to disable automated trading on MT4. It affects all EAs on your platform.
  • It sends notifications to your MT4 application, emails and alerts for price action and candlestick patterns.
  • On the Market Watch window right-click and select Show All. By doing so, the MSD EA will have access to all your brokers' instruments.


Automated trading

The EA opens trades at the beginning of a new candle. To test strategies faster uncheck the 'Visual mode' box on the Tester window.


4 main strategies.

  1. Crossover: Looks for trend reversals. This strategy is good at identifying markets that have reached a top or bottom and a reversal is expected. 
  2. Breakout Level: Looks for range breakouts. It attempts to buy or sell when a major resistance or support is broken, and there is an increase in volatility supporting that push.
  3. Pullback: Opens trades following the trend. It works in markets that are trending and are doing the usual Elliot waves movements. When price recedes in an upward movement it will attempt to buy.
  4. Carry: It works in all market conditions. With this strategy, we aim to take advantage of positive swap. To find your broker's swap rate, right-click on the instrument/symbol in the Market Watch window, click on Specifications, and look for Swap long and Swap short. It is recommended to use the 'Only Long' or 'Only Short' positions in the Expert's Common tab. The Carry strategy can have up to 15 positions open and, you can control the risk by setting the lots for each position.

For the first three strategies, each time the Multi Strategy Dashboard EA closes a losing trade it will use the next lot size in the series to open a new trade. Users can choose the lot size for subsequent trades.

The Multi Strategy Dashboard EA works on any time frame and financial instrument that your broker offers.


 



cam028
6488
cam028 2022.05.12 07:54 
 

it takes a lil learning but the customer service is great good product keep u on the right side of the trend

tomkat1970
293
tomkat1970 2021.08.16 17:21 
 

Great product please keep up the good work dont stop servicing i bought this product because of the thing i read about it and seen the reviews today is my first day using this muliti stratgey on a live account not a demo its what you say so far iam glad i bought this

sofrito
285
sofrito 2021.05.20 19:15 
 

Thank you Kevin for programming this useful product that is helping me in my day trading. The new version with the improved trailing stops, the addition of new strategies and the price make this a 5-star product.

MartexPO is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a complete guide to th
