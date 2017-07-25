The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown.

To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately.

The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders.

Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here





Methods used by the EA

Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the load on deposit

Averaging orders are opened with a small lot so as not to load the deposit.

Profit of these orders is used to partially close the losing position.

Recommendations on setting up and using Open Lock are described in the blog





Expert Advisor Parameters

Language - interface language of the control panel

- interface language of the control panel Magic Number - unique identifier of averaging orders. It must not coincide with the magic numbers of other EAs

- unique identifier of averaging orders. It must not coincide with the magic numbers of other EAs Start work - when to start working

- when to start working At startup - right after starting

- right after starting

By drawdown level - after reaching the drawdown level

- after reaching the drawdown level Drawdown in currency - drawdown value in the deposit currency (it must be specified in case 'By drawdown level' is selected)

- drawdown value in the (it must be specified in case 'By drawdown level' is selected) Stop another advisors - stop the operation of other experts in the terminal (works only when the drawdown level is reached)

- stop the operation of other experts in the terminal (works only when the drawdown level is reached) Not use - disable this feature

- disable this feature

Close chart with same symbol (for single currency advisor's) - close charts of the current symbol. Charts of other symbols will not be closed

- close charts of the current symbol. Charts of other symbols will not be closed

Close all other charts (for multicurrency advisor's) - close other charts to disable the operation of other experts

- close other charts to disable the operation of other experts Action when the risk limit is reached - actions for critically low level of free margin ( action is activated 30 seconds after the drawdown is reached )

- actions for critically low level of free margin ( ) Nothing



Locking all positions and stop



Сlose all position and stop

Equity level in currency - equity level, below which the actions from the previous parameter are triggered (if 0, not used)

- equity level, below which the actions from the previous parameter are triggered (if 0, not used) Equity level in percent - drawdown percentage. If higher than 0, and Action when the risk limit is reached - None, the drawdown value will be displayed on the control panel

- drawdown percentage. If higher than 0, and - None, the drawdown value will be displayed on the control panel Maximal lot in average ord (0-not used) - the maximum lot to be opened by the EA in an averaging order. If 0, the lot size is not limited

- the maximum lot to be opened by the EA in an averaging order. If 0, the lot size is not limited Maximal number average ord in one direction (0-not used) - the maximum number of averaging orders in one direction

- the maximum number of averaging orders in one direction Maximal step (0-not used) - the maximum step (in pips) that can be set between averaging orders. If 0, the step is not limited. This parameter is only used if the dynamic step is enabled

- the maximum step (in pips) that can be set between averaging orders. If 0, the step is not limited. This parameter is only used if the dynamic step is enabled Settings - how to set the EA parameters

- how to set the EA parameters Use control panel



Use expert inputs - parameters must be set in the EA inputs. This mode should be used when working with VPS by MetaQuotes

Testing

When you start the Expert Advisor, it opens a deal and then tries to close it with a profit.

To open additional market orders, you can use buttons on the control panel.



