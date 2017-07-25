Open lock

4.09

The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown.

To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately.

The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders.

Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here


Methods used by the EA

  1. Locking to prevent a drawdown increase
  2. Averaging orders used to cover the loss
  3. Partial closure to reduce the load on deposit

Averaging orders are opened with a small lot so as not to load the deposit.

Profit of these orders is used to partially close the losing position.

Recommendations on setting up and using Open Lock are described in the blog


Expert Advisor Parameters

  • Language - interface language of the control panel
  • Magic Number - unique identifier of averaging orders. It must not coincide with the magic numbers of other EAs
  • Start work - when to start working
    • At startup - right after starting
    • By drawdown level - after reaching the drawdown level
  • Drawdown in currency - drawdown value in the deposit currency(it must be specified in case 'By drawdown level' is selected)
  • Stop another advisors - stop the operation of other experts in the terminal (works only when the drawdown level is reached)
    • Not use - disable this feature
    • Close chart with same symbol (for single currency advisor's) - close charts of the current symbol. Charts of other symbols will not be closed
    • Close all other charts (for multicurrency advisor's) - close other charts to disable the operation of other experts
  • Action when the risk limit is reached - actions for critically low level of free margin (action is activated 30 seconds after the drawdown is reached)
    • Nothing
    • Locking all positions and stop
    • Сlose all position and stop
  • Equity level in currency - equity level, below which the actions from the previous parameter are triggered (if 0, not used)
  • Equity level in percent - drawdown percentage. If higher than 0, and Action when the risk limit is reached - None, the drawdown value will be displayed on the control panel
  • Maximal lot in average ord (0-not used) - the maximum lot to be opened by the EA in an averaging order. If 0, the lot size is not limited
  • Maximal number average ord in one direction (0-not used) - the maximum number of averaging orders in one direction
  • Maximal step (0-not used) - the maximum step (in pips) that can be set between averaging orders. If 0, the step is not limited. This parameter is only used if the dynamic step is enabled
  • Settings - how to set the EA parameters
    • Use control panel
    • Use expert inputs - parameters must be set in the EA inputs. This mode should be used when working with VPS by MetaQuotes

Testing

When you start the Expert Advisor, it opens a deal and then tries to close it with a profit.

To open additional market orders, you can use buttons on the control panel.


Reviews 52
Roman Potekhin
576
Roman Potekhin 2022.10.23 18:48 
 

Отличный оветник. Автор дает рекомендации. Смотрите видео по настройке и все будет отлично!

Larry E Liddiard
689
Larry E Liddiard 2022.05.31 10:14 
 

Good EA. Outdated documentation...

Martin Vovk
313
Martin Vovk 2021.11.17 19:14 
 

Very profitable EA! Great Author, great support ! Sergey, thank you very mutch!

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Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Open lock MT5
Sergey Likho
5 (4)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 4 is available here The algorithm of the EA uses counter transactions and a large number of open positions, therefore, need to use it on a hedge account
Exposure SYL
Sergey Likho
5 (12)
Utilities
iExposure SYL displays information about opened trades considering commissions and swap, which affects the open price and the final outcome and and also allows drawing virtual transactions and calculating possible profits and losses in advance.   Differences from iExposure indicator of MT4:  Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Trade open price considers commission and swap The indicator will come in handy for any hedging strategies that involve opening a large number of oppositely directed
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Screen logger
Sergey Likho
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Screen logger   with telegram - takes screenshots of all open MetaTrader 4 charts. Why do you need Recording incoming quotations from a broker. In case of any corrections, this moment will be fixed. Check the data of the indicator and notice cases of signal redrawing or overwriting Maintaining own accounting for changes in trading indicators on the account Creation of real trading video from the obtained snapshots Advantages It consumes significantly less resources than any screen recording
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Metusha
Sergey Likho
5 (5)
Experts
Metusha is a grid trading system, that can trade on buy and sell. Profitable trades the advisor pyramids, to increase profits, unprofitable orders it averages and closes quickly in parts.   Main advantages: Automatic market analysis by author's indicators Non-linear algorithm of money management Averaging and pyramiding of deals Various algorithms for capital protection Application in combination with other Expert Advisors Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial
Blizzard Adaptive
Sergey Likho
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend indicator based on a combination of moving averages. Symbols : BTCUSD, GBJPJPY, GOLD, GBPUSD Timframes M5-H4 The main advantage: an additional algorithm of auto-optimization. The indicator can adjust its parameters for any financial instrument and any timeframe. During auto-optimization, the indicator calculates tens of thousands of combinations and finds the one that gives the best series of profitable trades. The best parameters are set by default Indicator settings can be chang
Alien MT4
Sergey Likho
Experts
The Alien uses an adaptive trading system, which independently adapts to the current market.  The Alien independently determines the trend, looks for signals to enter, analyzes closed trades and adjusts its work depending on the results on the history. It is based on an already trained neural network. Tuning and training are automatic and do not require any additional action. Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/863157#!tab=account Recommended accounts: ECN with floating spread Multic
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Alexandr
58
Alexandr 2026.07.29 16:18 
 

НА демо счете перестал работать, в журнале Open lock XAGUSD,M15: Error key code: А на реале нормально работает

Sergey Likho
10975
Reply from developer Sergey Likho 2026.07.29 16:41
Я обновил советника. В ближайшие часы станет доступно
Iurii Ogloblin
343
Iurii Ogloblin 2023.07.12 06:42 
 

Поставил советника на три счета с просадкой 10% с разными настройками на советнике. Через 4-5 месяцев советник довел просадку до 100% и слил депозиты. Это примитивный сеточник с функцией закрытия ордеров по кусочкам. Он даже сделки для входа не фильтрует не как. Перед покупкой просмотрел все видео которые есть. Столько рекламы и красивых заявлений. А по факту это полный хлам.

Roman Potekhin
576
Roman Potekhin 2022.10.23 18:48 
 

Отличный оветник. Автор дает рекомендации. Смотрите видео по настройке и все будет отлично!

asaens15
2125
asaens15 2022.09.12 13:21 
 

It has its pros & cons. A professional programmer would keep documentation updated.

Larry E Liddiard
689
Larry E Liddiard 2022.05.31 10:14 
 

Good EA. Outdated documentation...

Sergey Likho
10975
Reply from developer Sergey Likho 2022.05.31 13:58
OL is 5 years old, a few months it was on the 1st line of the mql5 market by popularity, more than 3,000 users, 5 years of development and 39 updates, dozens of hours of videos on YouTube and dozens of chat rooms on telegram with support. You bought the OL yesterday, did not read the instructions and have already given it one star. Did you really use it?
ptbao92
375
ptbao92 2022.04.25 19:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergei Schaste
805
Sergei Schaste 2022.03.28 18:47 
 

Waste of time or your deposits..

Alisa1997
61
Alisa1997 2021.11.28 11:26 
 

Давно искал что то подобное, Сргею спасибо!!!

Martin Vovk
313
Martin Vovk 2021.11.17 19:14 
 

Very profitable EA! Great Author, great support ! Sergey, thank you very mutch!

Sergey Komarovsky
390
Sergey Komarovsky 2021.07.01 04:07 
 

Сова отличная, особенно если с умом её использовать! С её использованием 18 счетов вернулись к жизни ещё 73 в работе. В своей работе использую по 4 (6) экземпляра ОЛа на один инструмент с разными настройками для разных меджиков и для разных направлений (не использую его дефолтное применение в обе стороны одновременно). Сергею отдельное спасибо за постоянную работу над ОЛом, за внесение необходимого дополнительного функционала. Жду с нетерпением закрытие не в $, а в пунктах + альтернативные варианты закрытия (N крайних ордеров + целевой просаженный объём). Друзья, если у кого возникают сложности с настройкой - обращайтесь в чат разработчика - всегда подскажем.

Wohammad Subhi Hassan Abdel Nabi
188
Wohammad Subhi Hassan Abdel Nabi 2021.06.05 21:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zolomon
184
Zolomon 2021.05.02 21:39 
 

hello, i hope you make the EA open a new order after closing the first one to start a new round Thanks

Bakir68
19
Bakir68 2021.02.18 12:19 
 

Ge ge huuuuuu!

red1983
1114
red1983 2020.11.21 08:46 
 

Very good tool, test before with small lot, don’t be greedy!!!the problem always is not the instrument but the user!

ayneekeaw
350
ayneekeaw 2020.04.25 12:42 
 

One of the best EA recovery tool. You need to understand how it works and optimize it. My set up is: lot size 3:1 or 4:1 and step 300 to 420

This tool is only for experienced traders who know well how to apply money management. 5 stars from me.

Vasil lupanov
730
Vasil lupanov 2020.03.16 18:57 
 

Друго не Ви трябва ! Купете го и бъдете спокойни ! За една седмица ми възстанови 1000 евро. По десет ярки звезди и за робота и за майстора !!!

vladimir9010
659
vladimir9010 2020.02.15 16:29 
 

Dangerous grid EA with no stop loss! With the big drop of EU my account is blown!

Saya pann
1047
Saya pann 2019.12.05 09:35 
 

Very promising Recovery EA and support from vendor is excellent.

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2019.11.23 19:47 
 

Open Lock Evolution: Was ok, then better, then good, then really good, then great, then mindblowing and now finally we are approaching: WORLDCLASS Thank you Sergey!!

Felix Scholten
298
Felix Scholten 2019.01.30 18:08 
 

Great support and tool!

123
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