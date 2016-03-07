Watch how to download trading robots for free
Slope Direction Line - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The trend indicator, used by the Hammering EA from the Market section.
Input Parameters:
- period = 32 — The indicator period for the subsequent moving average calculations.
- FilterNumber = 2 — Applied filter size.
- ma_method = 3 — Averaging method. Can be any of the Moving Average method values: 0 — SMA (Simple Moving Average), 1 — EMA (Exponential Moving Average), 2 — SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average), 3 — LWMA (Linear-weighted Moving Average).
- applied_price = 0 — Used price. Can be any of price constants: 0 — CLOSE, 1 — OPEN, 2 — HIGH, 3 — LOW, 4 — MEDIAN ((high+low)/2), 5 — TYPICAL ((high+low+close)/3), 6 — WEIGHTED ((high+low+close+close)/4).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13017
