Theranto v3

5

  //////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////

****  Important ******

This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals

     https://www.nxfx.ca/                                           

                                                                                                                 

An expert based on    ( AUD , CAD )

Download Setfile on Comment 



 Time frame    =   M15 

Working Time    24 hours   5 day week

 Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working 

   Have Stop loss Base on Max DD 

it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system,                                                                                                                        

which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pair :   AUD , CAD                                                              

The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.

 This Expert use RSI , ATR , Candle patterns to find best level for inter Trade on Pull Back 


This Expert is  Scalper 

He  Follow the Trend on Pullback Time 

Sentiment Analysis: With advanced techniques in sentiment analysis, 

News Link =  http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml           Open Tool < Options < Copy and past Link on URL Web 


  Symbol
   AUDCAD
  Time frames
   M15 
  Minimum Deposit
   500$ - 1000$
  Brokers
   ECN - Low Spread
  Leverage
   1:500
Reviews 1
Xuan Dong Duong
159
Xuan Dong Duong 2026.04.03 16:31 
 

Great EA. I've been for half a year. It works pretty well with Audcad, not heavy to VPS and stable work. If you trade as high risk can use 0.01 lot per 100 usd but I think to be stable, you better use at 0.01 per 400 USD or 500 USD. Monthly profit percentage I am earning is 4 - 6% depends on the market condition. You should talk to the developer he / she explain very details. I like it,. Thanks developer team.

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Xuan Dong Duong
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Xuan Dong Duong 2026.04.03 16:31 
 

Great EA. I've been for half a year. It works pretty well with Audcad, not heavy to VPS and stable work. If you trade as high risk can use 0.01 lot per 100 usd but I think to be stable, you better use at 0.01 per 400 USD or 500 USD. Monthly profit percentage I am earning is 4 - 6% depends on the market condition. You should talk to the developer he / she explain very details. I like it,. Thanks developer team.

Hossein Davarynejad
53955
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2026.04.03 18:21
Thanks for your feedback! Glad to hear it's working well for you. 👍🌹
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