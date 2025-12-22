One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025

We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic.

This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict risk control, making it suitable for both Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD).

The system works best on ECN accounts with spreads below 10 points to ensure accurate pending order execution and minimal slippage.

Just attach it to the chart, adjust the settings to your risk profile, and enjoy professional-level automation





Works on all Forex pairs + Gold (XAUUSD) 5 min SET FILE

Pending order strategy (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)

Smart trailing of pending orders

Optional reverse trading mode

Built-in money management (Auto Lot)

Time filter & Moving Average filter

Consecutive trade protection

Advanced trailing stop for active positions

Optimized for low-spread ECN brokers

🔹 MAIN SETTINGS

ReverseSystem

If TRUE, buy and sell signals are reversed

Useful for testing or adapting to different market behaviors

MaxConsecutiveTrades

Limits the maximum number of consecutive trades in the same direction

Helps reduce drawdown during strong trends against the system

🔹 PENDING ORDER SETTINGS

PendingDistance

Distance (in pips) from current price to place pending orders

TrailPending

If TRUE, pending orders will follow the price when it moves away

Keeps optimal entry distance at all times

🔹 TIME SETTINGS

UseTimeFilter

Enable or disable trading during specific hours

StartTime / EndTime

Trading window based on broker server time

Ideal for avoiding low-liquidity or high-news periods

🔹 MONEY MANAGEMENT

UseAutoLot

Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance

AutoLotBalance

Balance step used for auto lot calculation

AutoLotStep

Lot size added per balance step

Lots

Fixed lot size (used when AutoLot is disabled)

🔹 TRADE SETTINGS

StopLoss

Fixed stop loss in pips (0 = no fixed SL)

TakeProfit

Fixed take profit in pips (0 = no fixed TP)

TrailingStart

Profit (in pips) where trailing stop starts

TrailingDist

Distance (in pips) of the trailing stop

Slippage

Maximum allowed slippage

MagicNumber

Unique identifier for EA orders

🔹 FILTERS

UseMAFilter

Enables Moving Average trend filter

MA_Period

Period of the Moving Average filter

🔹 INDICATOR SETTINGS (TMA)

HalfLength

Core TMA smoothing period

Price

Price type used for calculation

BandsDeviations

Width of TMA bands (volatility sensitivity)

Interpolate

Smooths indicator values for better visual consistency

⚠️ Recommendations

Use ECN broker

Spread below 10 points

VPS recommended for best performance

Test settings on demo before live trading

Final Note

This Expert Advisor is built for traders who want discipline, consistency, and automation without emotional interference.

Start it, optimize it, and let the system work for you.