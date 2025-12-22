Blox

One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025

We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic.

This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict risk control, making it suitable for both Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD).

The system works best on ECN accounts with spreads below 10 points to ensure accurate pending order execution and minimal slippage.

Just attach it to the chart, adjust the settings to your risk profile, and enjoy professional-level automation


  • Works on all Forex pairs + Gold (XAUUSD) 5 min   SET FILE

  • Pending order strategy (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)

  • Smart trailing of pending orders

  • Optional reverse trading mode

  • Built-in money management (Auto Lot)

  • Time filter & Moving Average filter

  • Consecutive trade protection

  • Advanced trailing stop for active positions

  • Optimized for low-spread ECN brokers

🔹 MAIN SETTINGS

ReverseSystem

  • If TRUE, buy and sell signals are reversed

  • Useful for testing or adapting to different market behaviors

MaxConsecutiveTrades

  • Limits the maximum number of consecutive trades in the same direction

  • Helps reduce drawdown during strong trends against the system

🔹 PENDING ORDER SETTINGS

PendingDistance

  • Distance (in pips) from current price to place pending orders

TrailPending

  • If TRUE, pending orders will follow the price when it moves away

  • Keeps optimal entry distance at all times

🔹 TIME SETTINGS

UseTimeFilter

  • Enable or disable trading during specific hours

StartTime / EndTime

  • Trading window based on broker server time

  • Ideal for avoiding low-liquidity or high-news periods

🔹 MONEY MANAGEMENT

UseAutoLot

  • Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance

AutoLotBalance

  • Balance step used for auto lot calculation

AutoLotStep

  • Lot size added per balance step

Lots

  • Fixed lot size (used when AutoLot is disabled)

🔹 TRADE SETTINGS

StopLoss

  • Fixed stop loss in pips (0 = no fixed SL)

TakeProfit

  • Fixed take profit in pips (0 = no fixed TP)

TrailingStart

  • Profit (in pips) where trailing stop starts

TrailingDist

  • Distance (in pips) of the trailing stop

Slippage

  • Maximum allowed slippage

MagicNumber

  • Unique identifier for EA orders

🔹 FILTERS

UseMAFilter

  • Enables Moving Average trend filter

MA_Period

  • Period of the Moving Average filter

🔹 INDICATOR SETTINGS (TMA)

HalfLength

  • Core TMA smoothing period

Price

  • Price type used for calculation

BandsDeviations

  • Width of TMA bands (volatility sensitivity)

Interpolate

  • Smooths indicator values for better visual consistency

⚠️ Recommendations

  • Use ECN broker

  • Spread below 10 points

  • VPS recommended for best performance

  • Test settings on demo before live trading

 Final Note

This Expert Advisor is built for traders who want discipline, consistency, and automation without emotional interference.

Start it, optimize it, and let the system work for you.


Reviews 1
DominikDorner
254
DominikDorner 2025.12.23 19:17 
 

Great support! Just started on a Vantage ECN account and had the first profitable trades on the evening before Christmas, which is really good. I will update my review frequently. Would be great to have set files from other currency pairs! Merry Christmas!

Update: I started on a Fusion Markets ECN and on a Vantage ECN acoount. I have exactly the same trades on both sides, which makes me really happy since the EA seems not that much Broker dependent than many others!

Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
1409
Reply from developer Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa 2025.12.23 19:19
Hello, thank you, dear friend. It will be sent to you after the holidays. Don't worry.
Reply to review