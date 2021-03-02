Logic Machine is an automated Forex trading Expert Advisor ideal for EURUSD. The robot analyzes the market and automatically determines entry points based on the identified price fluctuations. The robot uses a dynamic system of profit taking and risk control. To make an entry decision, the robot monitors the formation of divergence and filters the signals taking into account patterns by volume. The robot uses virtual floating Take Profit, Stop Loss. Decisions are made at the opening of the bar. The robot works only with its own orders.



Recommendations



Configured for EURUSD , 5 digit quotes. Timeframe doesn't matter.

Shoulder: >400.

Use 0.01 lots for every 500-1000 currency units. If the account is less than $500, use a cent account.

Before using it on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk.

Before testing, make sure you have a history of M1-H1 quotes



Settings



Lot calculation



ModeLots - lot calculation type:

ManualLot - lot is set manually;

PercentDeposit - recalculation of the trading lot, based on the PercentDeposit parameter;

LotSize - fixed lot size set manually;

PercentDeposit - percentage of the deposit to calculate the lot size;



Parameters



BetterPricePips - minimum step between grid orders;

LotMultiplicator - lot increment;

kTakeProfit - coefficient for take profit (controlled by software);

kStopLoss - coefficient for stop loss (controlled by software);

kART - coefficient for calculating stops;

TimeFrameATR - ATR indicator timeframe;

PeriodATR - period of the ATR indicator;

