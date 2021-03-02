Logic Machine

5
Logic Machine is an automated Forex trading Expert Advisor ideal for EURUSD. The robot analyzes the market and automatically determines entry points based on the identified price fluctuations. The robot uses a dynamic system of profit taking and risk control. To make an entry decision, the robot monitors the formation of divergence and filters the signals taking into account patterns by volume. The robot uses virtual floating Take Profit, Stop Loss. Decisions are made at the opening of the bar. The robot works only with its own orders.

Recommendations

    Configured for EURUSD , 5 digit quotes. Timeframe doesn't matter.
    Shoulder: >400.
    Use 0.01 lots for every 500-1000 currency units. If the account is less than $500, use a cent account.
    Before using it on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk.
    Before testing, make sure you have a history of M1-H1 quotes

Settings

Lot calculation

    ModeLots - lot calculation type:
        ManualLot - lot is set manually;
        PercentDeposit - recalculation of the trading lot, based on the PercentDeposit parameter;
    LotSize - fixed lot size set manually;
    PercentDeposit - percentage of the deposit to calculate the lot size;

Parameters

    BetterPricePips - minimum step between grid orders;
    LotMultiplicator - lot increment;
    kTakeProfit - coefficient for take profit (controlled by software);
    kStopLoss - coefficient for stop loss (controlled by software);
    kART - coefficient for calculating stops;
    TimeFrameATR - ATR indicator timeframe;
    PeriodATR - period of the ATR indicator;
Reviews 1
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.07.12 23:37 
 

Excelente

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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Alize EA   is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for Forex market trading. It uses complex mathematical algorithms to analyze the market and make trading decisions based on modified standard indicators and price action analysis. This robot is easy to use and fully automated: simply install it on the AUDCAD chart and set the desired risk level. One of the key features of Alize EA is its advanced averaging system, which adapts to current market conditions. The robot uses virtual f
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Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.07.12 23:37 
 

Excelente

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