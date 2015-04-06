Basket Expert Advisor V26

Depending on the previous setting, the Expert Advisor adds up the global total profit across several currency pairs, metals, Krytos, etc. If the required value is reached, all trades are automatically closed.





The idea behind Basket EA ΜΤ4 is to be able to control the profit of your trading account at basket level for all your open positions together.





For example, if you want to reach 50 euros a day without having to worry about individual profits, this program adds everything up and closes everything at the value reached.





Including simple overview for German tax levy. When did I reach the countable losses?

The EA is currently only available in German for Metatrader 4.

Multilanguage in preparation. Updates free of charge as soon as they are available.





What's in the package:





- The EA in the current version

- Instructions in text form for installation





What's not included:





- Metatrader 4 trading platform (required for operation)

- VPS is useful but not absolutely necessary.