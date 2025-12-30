Goldzilla Scalping
- Experts
- Gun Gun Gunawan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Goldzilla Scalping M1
Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor
Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.
Precision Scalping on M1
Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities
Ideal for high-volatility market conditions
Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage
Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size
Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss
Target Profit (Point-Based)
Take Profit is defined in points
Flexible configuration for different scalping styles
Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets
Automatically trails price movement to secure profits
Helps protect gains during strong trends
Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals
Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)
Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)
Add orders only under predefined conditions
Built-in protection to avoid overtrading
Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly
Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)
Margin validation before opening trades
Suitable for both small and large trading accounts
Stability & Safety
Margin check before order execution
Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors
Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts
VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1
Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker
Leverage: 1:200 or higher
Spread: Low and stable
Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended
Disclaimer
Trading Forex and Gold involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.
Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution speed, and user settings.
Always test on a demo account and use proper risk management before trading on a live account.