Stoch Color Script
- Utilities
- Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 29 February 2024
- Activations: 20
Parameters that can be modified:
- %K Period: The %K period.
- %D Period: The %D period.
- Slowing: The slowing period.
- Price Field: Low/High or Close/Close
- MA Method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted.
- Color Positive Trend: The background color for an uptrend.
- Color Negative Trend: The background color for a downtrend.
- Color Neutral Trend: The background color for a neutral trend.
- Save variables: Saves the current values for later reuse.
- Clean graph: Clears the colors of the chart (Clean colors).
How to use the script:
To use the script, simply drag and drop the indicator onto the chart. The script will automatically be applied to the indicator.
To modify the script's parameters, double-click on the indicator. A pop-up window will appear with the parameters that you can modify.
Conclusion:
This script is a useful tool for traders who use the Stochastic Oscillator. The script makes it easier to identify uptrends, downtrends, and neutral trends.
Coffee? Of course, I'll have a coffee. In return, I'll offer you the indicator version of this script, so that you can also take something as a gift :-). https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109889