Stoch Color Script

This script (drag-and-drop) colors the background of the Stochastic Oscillator based on the buying or selling trend. The background color is determined by the position of the indicator lines.

Parameters that can be modified:

  • %K Period: The %K period.
  • %D Period: The %D period.
  • Slowing: The slowing period.
  • Price Field: Low/High or Close/Close
  • MA Method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted.
  • Color Positive Trend: The background color for an uptrend.
  • Color Negative Trend: The background color for a downtrend.
  • Color Neutral Trend: The background color for a neutral trend.
  • Save variables: Saves the current values for later reuse.
  • Clean graph: Clears the colors of the chart (Clean colors).

How to use the script:

To use the script, simply drag and drop the indicator onto the chart. The script will automatically be applied to the indicator.

To modify the script's parameters, double-click on the indicator. A pop-up window will appear with the parameters that you can modify.

Conclusion:

This script is a useful tool for traders who use the Stochastic Oscillator. The script makes it easier to identify uptrends, downtrends, and neutral trends.


Coffee? Of course, I'll have a coffee. In return, I'll offer you the indicator version of this script, so that you can also take something as a gift :-). https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109889


