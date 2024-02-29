Stoch Color Script

Parameters that can be modified:



%K Period: The %K period.

%D Period: The %D period.

Slowing: The slowing period.

Price Field: Low/High or Close/Close

MA Method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted.

Color Positive Trend: The background color for an uptrend.

Color Negative Trend: The background color for a downtrend.

Color Neutral Trend: The background color for a neutral trend.

Save variables: Saves the current values for later reuse.

Clean graph: Clears the colors of the chart (Clean colors).

How to use the script:



This script (drag-and-drop) colors the background of the Stochastic Oscillator based on the buying or selling trend. The background color is determined by the position of the indicator lines.

To use the script, simply drag and drop the indicator onto the chart. The script will automatically be applied to the indicator.

To modify the script's parameters, double-click on the indicator. A pop-up window will appear with the parameters that you can modify.

Conclusion:



This script is a useful tool for traders who use the Stochastic Oscillator. The script makes it easier to identify uptrends, downtrends, and neutral trends.





