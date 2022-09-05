Apollo Price Action System is an indicator that is completely based on the Price Action principle. The indicator gives a signal to buy or sell as soon as the conditions for entering the market are formed according to the indicator's strategy. The indicator can be used as a basic trading system or as an addition to your own trading system. The indicator can be used with any time frame but D1 is recommended.

This indicator is very easy to use. You just need to follow the signals. The indicator displays trend lines on the chart, as well as market entry points and the Stop Loss level. To lock in profits, you can use a Risk to Reward ratio of 1:2 or better. You can also combine this indicator with support and resistance levels for best results.

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