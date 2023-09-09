Smart Price Action Concepts

まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。
スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常

に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。

特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。

このインジケーターはBOSやCHoCHなどのパターンの識別に優れており、モメンタムの変化を理解し、供給と需要が強いキーのゾーンをハイライトします。また、強い不均衡を見つけるのにも適しており、価格が高い高値や低い安値をつけるパターンを分析します。Fibonacciリトレースメントツールに興味がある場合、このインジケーターを使用すると、イコールハイとロウを識別し、さまざまなタイムフレームを分析し、ダッシュボードを介してデータを表示できます。

より高度な戦略を使用しているトレーダーには、Fair Value Gap Indicatorやプレミアムとディスカウントゾーンの認識などのツールを提供しています。また、高いタイムフレームの注文ブロックに特に注意し、より長い時間枠で市場構造を徹底的に分析します。

さらに、Candle Timerという便利なツールも備えており、重要な市場動向を見逃すことがありません。特定の市場セッション中に正確な取引を行うのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、ロンドンやニューヨークのキルゾーンなどの重要なゾーンにもアラートを出します。

さらに、前日、前週、前月の高値と安値に関する洞察を提供し、市場をより正確にナビゲートできます。ユーザーフレンドリーなコントロールパネルを使用して、チャート上に表示する要素を制御できます。このエレガントなデザインは、トレーディングセットアップに洗練されたタッチを加え、進んだ洞察と分析を求めるトレーダーにとって包括的で必要不可欠なツールとなります。

特徴：

1. スマートマネーコンセプトSMC、インナーサークルトレーディングICT、プライスアクションPA、およびインスティテューショナルトレーディングIT
2. リアルタイムの市場構造とスイング構造の高値と安値（HH、HL、LL、LH）
3. リアルタイムの内部およびスイング供給および需要注文ブロック
4. プレミアム、均衡、およびディスカウントゾーン
5. 2つのオプション（現在のスイングまたは前のスイング）での自動フィボナッチ検出
6. イコールハイとイコールロウのパターン
7. アラート付きの構造の破壊BOS
8. アラート付きのキャラクターの変更CHoCH
9. アラート付きの高タイムフレームBoSおよびCHoCH
10. マルチタイムフレームBOSおよびCHOCHダッシュボード
11. 弱いスイング、強いスイング、高いスイング、低いスイング
12. フェアバリューギャップ（FVG）
13. キャンドルタイマー
14. ロンドン、ニューヨーク、東京、シドニー、フランクフルトセッションのすべての取引時間セッション
15. ロンドンキルゾーンとニューヨークキルゾーン（アラート付き）
16. 前日、前週、前月の高値と安値
17. スマートパネル
レビュー 14
Kennedy
136
Kennedy 2025.11.21 07:54 
 

First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
372
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4 用インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、プライス アクション トレーディングに非常に強力なインジケーターです。再描画なし、遅延なし。 - インジケーターは、チャート上で強気のモーニング スター パターンを検出します。チャート上の青い矢印信号 (画像を参照)。 - PC、モバイル、および電子メール アラート付き。 - また、その兄弟である弱気の「イブニング スター パターン」インジケーターも利用できます (以下のリンクに従ってください)。 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、サポート/レジスタンス レベルと組み合わせるのに最適です。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
インディケータ
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
インディケータ
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
PinBar Pattern mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex インジケーター   PINBAR パターン MT4用。リペイントなし、遅延なし。 - インジケーター「PINBARパターン」は、プライスアクション取引に非常に強力なインジケーターです。 - インジケーターはチャート上のピンバーを検出します。 - 強気のピンバー - チャート上に青い矢印シグナルを表示します（画像参照）。 - 弱気のピンバー - チャート上に赤い矢印シグナルを表示します（画像参照）。 - PC、モバイル、メールアラート機能付き。 - インジケーター「PINBARパターン」は、サポート/レジスタンスレベルと組み合わせるのに最適です。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確な
Fibonacci Auto Drawing
Makarii Gubaydullin
インディケータ
指定した時間枠の高値と安値に基づいて、自動的にフィボナッチレベルをプロットします 複数のバー   を結合できます：例えば、10日間の高値と安値に基づいてフィボナッチを取得できます 私の   #1   ツール : 66以上の機能、このインジケーターを含む  |   ご質問はこちら  まで  |    MT5版 潜在的な反転レベルを確認するのに役立ちます； フィボナッチレベルで形成されるパターンはより強力になる傾向があります； 手動で   プロットする   時間を   大幅に   削減 ； 設定： 基準となる高値と安値を計算する時間枠 基準価格を計算する期間の数 現在（フローティング）のバーを含める/除外する 各レベルはカスタマイズ可能、または無効化可能（0に設定でオフ） レベルグループ全体を無効にすることも可能：メイン、上方拡張、下方拡張を個別に ラインの色、スタイル、太さ  レベルの価格を有効/無効にできます
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
インディケータ
フィボナッチリトレースと拡張ラインツール DiNapoliポイント取引方法とゴールデンセクション取引を使用するトレーダーにとって理想的なMT4プラットフォームのフィボナッチリトレースと拡張ラインツール 主な特長： あなたはフィボナッチリトレースメントの複数のセットを直接描くことができ、重要なリターンポイント間の関係は一目瞭然です。 2.フィボナッチ拡張を描画することができます。 3.フィボナッチフォールドバックとラインの延長は、簡単な観察と数値表示のために左右に動かすことができます。 4.チャートは非常に爽やかな 5.数字キーでサイクルを切り替えることができます。 ファンクションキー： 1。 [戻るを押す、要求に応じて描画する、最大8つのグループにする 2。拡張]を描くには[押す] 3。 \を押すと、現在のサイクルの下にあるすべての拡張機能と折り畳みが削除されます 4。フォールドバックを移動して削除して展開する （1）最初のフォールドバックセットのF5行をクリックします。 一度クリックすると（黄色に変わります）、キーボードのDeleteキーを押すと、フォーカ
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
インディケータ
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
インディケータ
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
インディケータ
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
インディケータ
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
インディケータ
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
インディケータ
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
インディケータ
VR Cub は、質の高いエントリーポイントを獲得するためのインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、数学的計算を容易にし、ポジションへのエントリーポイントの検索を簡素化するために開発されました。このインジケーターが作成されたトレーディング戦略は、長年にわたってその有効性が証明されてきました。取引戦略のシンプルさはその大きな利点であり、初心者のトレーダーでもうまく取引することができます。 VR Cub はポジション開始ポイントとテイクプロフィットとストップロスのターゲットレベルを計算し、効率と使いやすさを大幅に向上させます。取引の簡単なルールを理解するには、以下の戦略を使用した取引のスクリーンショットを見てください。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 5] エントリーポイントの計算ルール ポジションをオープンする エントリーポイントを計算するには、VR Cub ツールを最後の高値から最後の安値までストレッチする必要があります。 最初
Kennedy
136
Kennedy 2025.11.21 07:54 
 

First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...

MohamedAlzaabi75
178
MohamedAlzaabi75 2025.10.25 19:36 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
372
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Heiner G.
700
Heiner G. 2024.08.30 18:45 
 

Yes, the indicator basically fulfills its purpose, but it has some drawbacks compared to other SMC complete indicators available on the market. It is extremely computationally intensive and heavily burdens the computer. Since I monitor about 10 to 20 currency pairs continuously, it is difficult to work with this indicator. After applying it to the fourth pair, MT4 stops working. Another major issue is the faulty display of the MTF Multipanel, which I find problematic because it makes it impossible to maintain an overview of other time frames (TF). As a result, I have to constantly switch between time frames, which causes further issues since the indicator is extremely slow and places additional strain on the computer. Unfortunately, the author could not help me with this and claimed that the problem lies with my PC. However, all other indicators work perfectly. Although the indicator fundamentally works, I have decided to switch to another one that allows me to work as usual without having to accept any limitations.

Michael Rabruch
187
Michael Rabruch 2024.07.03 22:03 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Girish23
63
Girish23 2024.04.30 18:50 
 

If you know SMC (smart money concept) how to use it, the product is for you, the indicator is literally spoon feeding us, so much easy, It gives you all timeframes HH & LL trends, order blocks, Fibbo, Day & Week high lows many more things, it is all in one market structure understanding tool. Also developer Issam is very helpful, he resolved my very big query for which I was unexpected from him, he is very helpful and good person..

seniorbro2
304
seniorbro2 2024.01.22 01:45 
 

An excellent toolkit for PA traders with a well-designed and attractive user interface. I can't commend on user support because I haven't needed any!

tomaszroman26
151
tomaszroman26 2023.12.16 21:43 
 

Very solid tool helpful for serious traders.

Nicolas Cage
64
Nicolas Cage 2023.11.28 06:21 
 

I used to buy SMC indicators from the resellers. Somehow for this particular seller, I'm willing to pay for the original cost since it's a great tool for making money from the forex market. Buying from resellers always ended up with a sad story whereby I couldn't get the updated version, no one to refer to if have bugs or error in it. Besides, I need to use a lower version of MT4 with dll files, and I can't combine it with other good indicators that require no dll files. The price from this seller is truly a humble price as compared to the great functions of it !!! I can say this indicator is SUPERB (more like a SUPER-DUPER indeed). The smart panel is truly impressive that catched my eyes when i first come across it. It is neatly designed, simple and handy to use. There are many sellers of SMC indicators, but I can say that the majority of them are too complicated to be used. Some indicators even occupy 1/2 or more than 1/2 size of the trading chart and are very messy to be used & blocking the actual price movements. Thanks to Issam Kassas, you deserved all the compliments as the TOP rated programmer / author !!! You've simplified this SMC/ICT/PRICE-ACTION indicator to a very down-to-earth one. For trading and fast decisions of entry and exit, we need a good SOP and excellent indicator that are simple enough to be employed. I am glad that this indicator met all the requirements, and I'm so fortunate in finding it and using it now !

Issam Kassas
576205
開発者からの返信 Issam Kassas 2023.11.28 06:46
Thank you so much brother! I am glad that you found this indicator useful! Indeed this a very simple and unbiased approach to SMC ICT and PA! Every single tool that a trader can think of is there! And highly customizable to fit individual need! We managed to create the most mess free Indicator! Compared to other SMC indicators out there! I believe that traders need powerful tools to help them succeed and thats my goal offer every trader with the best tools and whats coming is even more interesting!
Luis Ariel Guzman Ramirez
123
Luis Ariel Guzman Ramirez 2023.11.13 03:45 
 

buenas noches he comprado la herramienta y me sale este error: Shortage of History Bars!!! Please increase the number of history bars to be processed, que debo hacer?

Issam Kassas
576205
開発者からの返信 Issam Kassas 2023.11.13 15:50
hello brother you should simply load more history from your broker pls google how to load history step by step process will be there, just follow the step and the problem will be solved!
some indicators require data to works
thank you!
Eric Brown
236
Eric Brown 2023.11.08 14:03 
 

This is the best indicator I have ever used. It has exactly what I was looking for in an indicator and it is spot on with accuracy. One of the best sellers on MQL5!

Issam Kassas
576205
開発者からの返信 Issam Kassas 2023.11.08 16:46
Thank you so much Eric for the kind words, I am really glad that i could help! I am doing my best to be super helpful and provide value to every person that i cross paths with and i am very happy that you enjoyed our indicator and many good things are going to come!
mutiara16
71
mutiara16 2023.11.07 14:13 
 

Amazing good indicator. I can see all tools for make best decision to entry and exit market with smart price action concepts. Through wonderful panel and robust speed of indicator to be on/off when needed. Keep the great works.

Issam Kassas
576205
開発者からの返信 Issam Kassas 2023.11.07 14:21
Thank you So much @mutiara16 you words made my day! I know how much effort and time put into this indicator! and as you said its just amazing the amounts of indicators put all into one indicator with two panels and yest very fast and very responsive and customizable! This is a piece of art truly and only few people who love coding, trading and smart money would understand what I mean.
Thank you so much! and everyone who reads this pls review it and tell us what you like about! I read and answer every single review!
Hermann Langer
555
Hermann Langer 2023.10.07 11:12 
 

This is an unbiased review. I’m not paid or rewarded in any form for this. That said: The SPA Concepts is a great tool for traders, who want to bring SMC, ICT and PA concepts to the MT. One can be now work directly with the given information on the MT-charts instead having the need to evade on other platforms. All works smoothless and is a fine help to get the essential informations. The panel is well thought through and confortable to change to your own needs. It’s all there. If you are working with the above mentioned methods and need the infos directly in Metatrader, then this is the tool for you! Not only this, you get a complete course for this indicator on the authors website for free. The company seems relatively new, but the presentation and the website are on a pro level. The instructional vids are clear and informative. The seller is attentive and enthusiastic with the presentations. The informations are helpful. So, no other way..final verdict: 5 stars for the indicator, the presentation, the service and the help!

Issam Kassas
576205
開発者からの返信 Issam Kassas 2023.10.22 14:59
Thank you so much for the honest review and the kind words! this make me want to work even harder and make this indicator the best, Price Action, Smart Money and ICT Indicator ever created! Lot of Ideas in my mind that I will implement in the near future, updates will be regular and I am open to suggestions all the time. and welling to have hours of chat conversation with price action enthusiasts! Alone i can only do so much, But with the inputs of all the traders we can create something beneficial for all of us!
Again thank you so much and wish you all the success in your trading!
レビューに返信