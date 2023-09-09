Smart Price Action Concepts

4.73
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale.
L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Trading dei Concetti del Denaro Intelligente. Questo indicatore si concentra sui Concetti del Denaro Intelligente fornendo approfondimenti su come le grandi istituzioni commerciano, aiutando a prevedere le loro mosse.

È particolarmente bravo nell'Analisi della Liquidità, il che facilita la comprensione di come le istituzioni commerciano. È ottimo nel prevedere le tendenze di mercato e nell'analizzare attentamente i movimenti dei prezzi. Allineando i tuoi scambi con le strategie istituzionali, puoi fare previsioni più accurate su dove si sta dirigendo il mercato. Questo indicatore è versatile ed eccellente nell'analizzare le strutture di mercato, individuando importanti Blocchi Ordine e riconoscendo vari pattern.

È abile nell'identificare pattern come BOS e CHoCH, comprendere cambiamenti di momentum e evidenziare zone chiave in cui l'offerta e la domanda sono forti. È anche bravo nel trovare forti squilibri e nell'analizzare pattern in cui i prezzi fanno massimi o minimi crescenti. Se sei interessato agli strumenti di retracciamento di Fibonacci, questo indicatore fa al caso tuo. Può anche identificare massimi e minimi uguali, analizzare diversi time frame e mostrare i dati attraverso un pannello di controllo.

Per i trader che utilizzano strategie più avanzate, l'indicatore offre strumenti come l'Indicatore del Gap del Valore Equo e il riconoscimento di zone premium e scontate. Presta particolare attenzione ai blocchi ordine a time frame più elevati e analizza approfonditamente le strutture di mercato su time frame più lunghi.

Ha persino un utile strumento chiamato Timer della Candela, in modo da non perdere movimenti di mercato importanti. Puoi usarlo per tenere traccia della struttura di mercato e essere consapevole dei diversi fusi orari, aiutandoti a fare scambi precisi durante sessioni di mercato specifiche. L'indicatore ti avvisa anche delle zone importanti, come le zone di uccisione di Londra e New York.

Inoltre, fornisce informazioni sui massimi e minimi del giorno, della settimana e del mese precedenti, aiutandoti a navigare più accuratamente nel mercato. Il pannello di controllo facile da usare rende semplice controllare gli elementi che vedi sui tuoi grafici. Il design elegante aggiunge un tocco di raffinatezza alla tua configurazione di trading, rendendolo uno strumento completo ed essenziale per i trader che cercano analisi e approfondimenti avanzati.

Caratteristiche:

1. Concetti di Smart Money SMC, Trading Inner Circle ICT, Azione del Prezzo PA e Trading Istituzionale IT
2. Struttura di mercato in tempo reale e massimi e minimi della struttura di oscillazione (HH, HL, LL, LH)
3. Blocchi Ordine di approvvigionamento e domanda interni e di oscillazione in tempo reale
4. Zone Premium, di Equilibrio e Scontate
5. Rilevamento automatico di Fibonacci con 2 opzioni (oscillazione corrente o oscillazione precedente)
6. Pattern di massimi e minimi uguali
7. Rottura di struttura BOS con avviso
8. Cambio di carattere CHoCH con avviso
9. BOS e CHoCH a time frame più elevati con avvisi
10. Pannello di controllo multi-time frame BOS e CHOCH
11. Oscillazione debole e forte, massimo e minimo di oscillazione
12. Gap di Valore Equo (FVG)
13. Timer della Candela
14. Tutte le sessioni di trading: Londra, New York, Tokyo, Sydney e Francoforte
15. Zona di uccisione di Londra e zona di uccisione di New York con avvisi
16. Massimi e minimi del giorno, della settimana e del mese precedenti
17. Pannello Smart



sweethomeboy2
499
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
356
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Girish23
63
Girish23 2024.04.30 18:50 
 

If you know SMC (smart money concept) how to use it, the product is for you, the indicator is literally spoon feeding us, so much easy, It gives you all timeframes HH & LL trends, order blocks, Fibbo, Day & Week high lows many more things, it is all in one market structure understanding tool. Also developer Issam is very helpful, he resolved my very big query for which I was unexpected from him, he is very helpful and good person..

Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.6 (131)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (41)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (98)
Indicatori
I Blocchi d'Ordini di Offerta e Domanda: L'indicatore "Blocchi d'Ordini di Offerta e Domanda" è uno strumento sofisticato basato sui concetti di Smart Money, fondamentale per l'analisi tecnica nel mercato del Forex. Si concentra sull'identificazione delle zone di offerta e domanda, aree cruciali in cui i trader istituzionali lasciano tracce significative. La zona di offerta, che indica gli ordini di vendita, e la zona di domanda, che indica gli ordini di acquisto, aiutano i trader a anticipare
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.56 (36)
Utilità
Strumento di Posizione di Trading e Backtesting: Lo "Strumento di Posizione di Trading e Backtesting", anche conosciuto come "Strumento Rapporto Rischio/Rendimento", è un indicatore completo e innovativo progettato per migliorare la tua analisi tecnica e le tue strategie di trading. Lo strumento di Rischio è una soluzione completa e user-friendly per una gestione efficace del rischio nel trading forex. Con la possibilità di visualizzare le posizioni di trading, inclusi il prezzo di ingresso, l
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.3 (44)
Indicatori
Il Trova Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza: Il Trova Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza è uno strumento avanzato progettato per migliorare l'analisi tecnica nel trading. Dotato di livelli dinamici di supporto e resistenza, si adatta in tempo reale man mano che nuovi punti chiave si sviluppano nel grafico, fornendo così un'analisi dinamica e reattiva. La sua capacità unica di multi-timeframe consente agli utenti di visualizzare i livelli di supporto e resistenza da diversi timeframes su qualsiasi
FREE
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
Trading Session Time With Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (46)
Indicatori
L'Indicatore del Tempo delle Sessioni di Trading: L'Indicatore del Tempo delle Sessioni di Trading è uno strumento potente di analisi tecnica progettato per migliorare la comprensione delle diverse sessioni di trading nel mercato forex. Questo indicatore integrato in modo trasparente fornisce informazioni cruciali sugli orari di apertura e chiusura delle principali sessioni, tra cui Tokyo, Londra e New York. Con l'aggiustamento automatico del fuso orario, si rivolge ai trader di tutto il mondo
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5
Issam Kassas
4.38 (16)
Experts
Lo Smart Universal Expert Advisor è un consulente esperto progettato per aiutarti nella tua esperienza di trading integrandosi perfettamente con qualsiasi indicatore personalizzato che fornisce buffer di acquisto e vendita. Con la sua adattabilità senza pari, questo esperto ti consente di sfruttare appieno il potenziale dei tuoi indicatori personalizzati ed eseguire scambi con precisione e controllo. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. Abbiamo aggiunto il Trend Breakout Catcher come indicato
Supply and Demand Order Blocks
Issam Kassas
4.92 (26)
Indicatori
I Blocchi d'Ordini di Offerta e Domanda: L'indicatore "Blocchi d'Ordini di Offerta e Domanda" è uno strumento sofisticato basato sui concetti di Smart Money, fondamentale per l'analisi tecnica nel mercato del Forex. Si concentra sull'identificazione delle zone di offerta e domanda, aree cruciali in cui i trader istituzionali lasciano tracce significative. La zona di offerta, che indica gli ordini di vendita, e la zona di domanda, che indica gli ordini di acquisto, aiutano i trader a anticipare
FREE
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
AI Trend Pro Max
Issam Kassas
3 (1)
Indicatori
Prima di tutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non ripinta, non ridisegna e non ha ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello algoritmico. Manuale dell'utente, preimpostazioni e supporto online inclusi. AI Trend Pro Max è un sistema di trading sofisticato tutto-in-uno, progettato per i trader che cercano precisione, potenza e semplicità. Basato su anni di sviluppo tramite indicatori precedenti, questa è la versione più avanzata fino ad o
Smart Support and Resistance Trading System
Issam Kassas
5 (2)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore non repainting, non redrawing e non lagging, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. Il "Sistema di Trading di Supporto e Resistenza Intelligente" è un indicatore avanzato progettato per trader nuovi ed esperti. Permette ai trader di ottenere precisione e fiducia sul mercato forex. Questo sistema completo combina più di 7 strategie, 10 indicatori e varie approc
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
Indicatori
Il Trova Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza: Il Trova Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza è uno strumento avanzato progettato per migliorare l'analisi tecnica nel trading. Dotato di livelli dinamici di supporto e resistenza, si adatta in tempo reale man mano che nuovi punti chiave si sviluppano nel grafico, fornendo così un'analisi dinamica e reattiva. La sua capacità unica di multi-timeframe consente agli utenti di visualizzare i livelli di supporto e resistenza da diversi timeframes su qualsiasi
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
5 (9)
Utilità
Strumento di Posizione di Trading e Backtesting: Lo "Strumento di Posizione di Trading e Backtesting", anche conosciuto come "Strumento Rapporto Rischio/Rendimento", è un indicatore completo e innovativo progettato per migliorare la tua analisi tecnica e le tue strategie di trading. Lo strumento di Rischio è una soluzione completa e user-friendly per una gestione efficace del rischio nel trading forex. Con la possibilità di visualizzare le posizioni di trading, inclusi il prezzo di ingresso, l
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert
Issam Kassas
4.57 (7)
Indicatori
L'Indicatore del Tempo delle Sessioni di Trading: L'Indicatore del Tempo delle Sessioni di Trading è uno strumento potente di analisi tecnica progettato per migliorare la comprensione delle diverse sessioni di trading nel mercato forex. Questo indicatore integrato in modo trasparente fornisce informazioni cruciali sugli orari di apertura e chiusura delle principali sessioni, tra cui Tokyo, Londra e New York. Con l'aggiustamento automatico del fuso orario, si rivolge ai trader di tutto il mondo
FREE
Trend Breakout Catcher MT5
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
Indicatori
Description:  First of all Its worth emphasizing here that the Trend Breakout Catcher is  Non-Repainting,  Non-Redrawing    and  Non-Lagging  Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading. The Trend Breakout Catcher Indicator employs a sophisticated algorithm designed to predict trends early and generate timely Buy and Sell signals at the onset of a breakout. Utilizing a smart calculation based on numerous elements, the indicator forms a robust and redundant system to detec
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Smart Trading Copilot:   È un assistente di trading intelligente che ti aiuterà nella gestione quotidiana delle tue operazioni. Lo Smart Trading Copilot è dotato di un pannello di trading intuitivo, con design moderno e tecnologia all'avanguardia. Smart Trading Copilot offre numerose funzionalità: 1. Supporto per la gestione del rischio: calcola automaticamente la dimensione del lotto appropriata in base alla percentuale di rischio specificata e allo stop loss, aiutando i trader a gestire eff
FREE
Smart Support and Resistance Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
3.75 (4)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore non repainting, non redrawing e non lagging, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. Il "Sistema di Trading di Supporto e Resistenza Intelligente" è un indicatore avanzato progettato per trader nuovi ed esperti. Permette ai trader di ottenere precisione e fiducia sul mercato forex. Questo sistema completo combina più di 7 strategie, 10 indicatori e varie approc
Range Breakout Catcher
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicatori
Description:  The Range Breakout Catcher Indicator is a powerful tool known for its non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging capabilities, making it suitable for both manual and robot trading. This indicator utilizes a smart algorithm to calculate ranges and generate early signals for Buy and Sell positions at the breakout of these ranges, facilitating the capture of trends during ranging consolidations. The range calculation involves a comprehensive system based on various elements, prov
AI Trend Pro Max MT4
Issam Kassas
Indicatori
Prima di tutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non ripinta, non ridisegna e non ha ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello algoritmico. Manuale dell'utente, preimpostazioni e supporto online inclusi. AI Trend Pro Max è un sistema di trading sofisticato tutto-in-uno, progettato per i trader che cercano precisione, potenza e semplicità. Basato su anni di sviluppo tramite indicatori precedenti, questa è la versione più avanzata fino ad o
Smart Universal Expert Adviser
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Experts
Lo Smart Universal Expert Advisor è un consulente esperto progettato per aiutarti nella tua esperienza di trading integrandosi perfettamente con qualsiasi indicatore personalizzato che fornisce buffer di acquisto e vendita. Con la sua adattabilità senza pari, questo esperto ti consente di sfruttare appieno il potenziale dei tuoi indicatori personalizzati ed eseguire scambi con precisione e controllo. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. Abbiamo aggiunto il Trend Breakout Catcher come indicator
MENA Trend Indicator MT5
Issam Kassas
Indicatori
MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER Strumento completo per l'analisi delle tendenze su più timeframe ed esecuzione delle operazioni MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER è una soluzione di trading progettata per semplificare l'analisi del mercato attraverso un approccio visivo e strutturato per identificare le tendenze e realizzare operazioni. Questo strumento integra il rilevamento in tempo reale delle tendenze, l'analisi multi-timeframe e il monitoraggio delle performance operative, rendendolo versatile s
Smart Trading Copilot
Issam Kassas
Utilità
Smart Trading Copilot:   È un assistente di trading intelligente che ti aiuterà nella gestione quotidiana delle tue operazioni. Lo Smart Trading Copilot è dotato di un pannello di trading intuitivo, con design moderno e tecnologia all'avanguardia. Smart Trading Copilot offre numerose funzionalità: 1. Supporto per la gestione del rischio: calcola automaticamente la dimensione del lotto appropriata in base alla percentuale di rischio specificata e allo stop loss, aiutando i trader a gestire eff
FREE
Range Breakout Catcher MT5
Issam Kassas
Indicatori
Description:  The Range Breakout Catcher Indicator is a powerful tool known for its non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging capabilities, making it suitable for both manual and robot trading. This indicator utilizes a smart algorithm to calculate ranges and generate early signals for Buy and Sell positions at the breakout of these ranges, facilitating the capture of trends during ranging consolidations. The range calculation involves a comprehensive system based on various elements, prov
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
1 (1)
Indicatori
MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER Strumento completo per l'analisi delle tendenze su più timeframe ed esecuzione delle operazioni MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER è una soluzione di trading progettata per semplificare l'analisi del mercato attraverso un approccio visivo e strutturato per identificare le tendenze e realizzare operazioni. Questo strumento integra il rilevamento in tempo reale delle tendenze, l'analisi multi-timeframe e il monitoraggio delle performance operative, rendendolo versatile s
Trend Breakout Catcher
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
Indicatori
Description:  First of all Its worth emphasizing here that the Trend Breakout Catcher is  Non-Repainting,  Non-Redrawing    and  Non-Lagging  Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading. The Trend Breakout Catcher Indicator employs a sophisticated algorithm designed to predict trends early and generate timely Buy and Sell signals at the onset of a breakout. Utilizing a smart calculation based on numerous elements, the indicator forms a robust and redundant system to detec
Rispondi alla recensione