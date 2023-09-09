Smart Price Action Concepts

4.73
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor.
Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya getirir. Bu gösterge, büyük kurumların ticaret yapma şekillerini sağlayarak ve hareketlerini tahmin etmeye yardımcı olarak Smart Money Concepts'e odaklanır.

Likitlik Analizi konusunda özellikle iyidir, kurumların nasıl ticaret yaptığını anlamanıza yardımcı olur. Piyasa eğilimlerini tahmin etmede ve fiyat hareketlerini dikkatlice analiz etmede harikadır. Ticaretlerinizi kurumsal stratejilerle uyumlu hale getirerek, piyasanın nereye gittiği hakkında daha doğru tahminlerde bulunabilirsiniz. Bu gösterge çok yönlüdür ve piyasa yapılarını analiz etmekte, önemli Sipariş Bloklarını belirlemekte ve çeşitli desenleri tanımakta mükemmeldir.

BOS ve CHoCH gibi desenleri tanımlama, momentum değişikliklerini anlama ve arz ve talebin güçlü olduğu ana bölgeleri vurgulama konusunda uzmanlaşmıştır. Ayrıca, güçlü dengesizlikleri bulma ve fiyatların daha yüksek zirveler veya daha düşük dipler oluşturduğu desenleri analiz etme konusunda da iyidir. Eğer Fibonacci geri çekilme araçlarına ilgi duyuyorsanız, bu gösterge size göre. Eşit zirveleri ve dipleri tanımlayabilir, farklı zaman dilimlerini analiz edebilir ve bir gösterge paneli aracılığıyla veri gösterebilir.

Daha gelişmiş stratejiler kullanan tüccarlar için, gösterge, Adil Değer Boşluğu Göstergesi ve prim ve indirim bölgelerinin tanınması gibi araçlar sunar. Yüksek zaman dilimli sipariş bloklarına özel dikkat gösterir ve daha uzun zaman dilimleri boyunca piyasa yapılarını detaylı olarak analiz eder.

Hatta önemli piyasa hareketlerini kaçırmamanız için Mum Zamanlayıcı gibi kullanışlı bir araca sahiptir. Piyasa yapısını takip etmek ve belirli piyasa seanslarında kesin işlemler yapmanıza yardımcı olmak için kullanabilirsiniz. Ayrıca, Londra ve New York öldürme bölgeleri gibi önemli bölgelere de sizi uyarır.

Ayrıca, önceki gün, hafta ve ayın yüksek ve düşük seviyelerine dair içgörüler sunar, böylece piyasada daha doğru bir şekilde gezinebilirsiniz. Kullanıcı dostu kontrol paneli, grafiklerinizde görmek istediğiniz öğeleri kontrol etmenizi kolaylaştırır. Zarif tasarım, ticaret kurulumunuza sofistike bir dokunuş ekler ve gelişmiş içgörü ve analiz arayan tüccarlar için kapsamlı ve esas bir araç haline getirir.

Özellikler:

1. Akıllı Para Kavramları SMC, İç Halka Ticaret ICT, Fiyat Hareketi PA ve Kurumsal Ticaret IT
2. Gerçek zamanlı pazar yapısı ve salınımlı yapı yüksekleri ve düşükleri (HH, HL, LL, LH)
3. Gerçek zamanlı iç ve salınımlı arz ve talep sipariş blokları
4. Premium, Denge ve İndirim Zonları
5. 2 Seçenekle Otomatik Fibonacci Tespiti (mevcut salınımla veya önceki salınım)
6. Eşit zirve ve eşit dip desenleri
7. Yapı kırılması BOS ile Alarm
8. Karakter değişikliği CHoCH ile Alarm
9. Yüksek zaman dilimli BOS ve CHoCH ile Uyarılar
10. Çok zaman dilimli BOS ve CHOCH paneli
11. Zayıf ve Güçlü Salınım, Yüksek ve Düşük Salınım
12. Adil Değer Boşluğu (FVG)
13. Mum Zamanlayıcı
14. Londra, New York, Tokyo, Sidney ve Frankfurt seansları Tüm ticaret zaman dilimleri
15. Londra Öldürme Bölgesi ve New York Öldürme Bölgesi ile Uyarılar
16. Önceki gün, hafta ve ayın yüksekleri ve düşükleri
17. Akıllı Panel



İncelemeler 12
sweethomeboy2
499
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
356
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Girish23
63
Girish23 2024.04.30 18:50 
 

If you know SMC (smart money concept) how to use it, the product is for you, the indicator is literally spoon feeding us, so much easy, It gives you all timeframes HH & LL trends, order blocks, Fibbo, Day & Week high lows many more things, it is all in one market structure understanding tool. Also developer Issam is very helpful, he resolved my very big query for which I was unexpected from him, he is very helpful and good person..

Önerilen ürünler
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Smart Support and Resistance Trading System
Issam Kassas
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Trading Sisteminin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getirir. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. "Smart Support and Resistance Trading System", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Forex piyasasında tüccarları hassasiyet ve güvenle donatır. Bu kapsamlı sistem, 7'den fazla strateji, 10 gösterge ve günlük ticaret stratejisi, swing ticare
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Göstergeler
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Göstergeler
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, agresif scalping ve ikili opsiyonlarda hızlı girişler yapmak için tasarlanmıştır , her mumda sinyaller üreterek her an neler olduğunu tam olarak bilmenizi sağlar. Happy Scalping kanalına katılın: MQL5 Yeniden çizim yapmaz : Mevcut mumun sinyali gerçek ZAMAN da üretilir, bu da mum hala şekillenirken, fiyatın bir önceki mumun kapanışına göre yukarı ya da aşağı gitmesine bağlı olarak değişebileceği anlamına gelir. Ancak bir kez mum kapanınca , sinyalin rengi tamamen sabit kalır . Değ
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Göstergeler
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Göstergeler
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Fibonacci Auto Drawing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Göstergeler
Belirtilen zaman dilimindeki Yüksek ve Düşük fiyatlara dayanarak otomatik olarak Fibo seviyelerini çizer Çoklu çubuklar   birleştirilebilir: örneğin, 10 günlük Yüksek ve Düşük fiyatlara dayalı bir Fibo elde edebilirsiniz Benim   #1   Aracım : 66+ özellik, bu gösterge dahil  |   Sorularınız için  iletişime geçin  |    MT5 sürümü Potansiyel dönüş seviyelerini görmeye yardımcı olur; Fibo seviyelerinde oluşan formasyonlar genellikle daha güçlüdür; Manuel   çizim   için   harcanan   zamanı   önemli  
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Göstergeler
Forex Dalga Kurt MT4 göstergesi, Wolf dalgalarını aramak ve mevcut ticaret terminali penceresinde görüntülemek için tasarlanmıştır. Ticarette Wolfe dalgalarını kullanan tüccarlar için mükemmel bir gösterge. Ticaret stratejilerinde kullanımı, verimliliğini ve karlılığını önemli ölçüde artıracaktır. GÖSTERGE BİLGİSİ Diğer Wolf dalga göstergelerinin aksine, forex Wave Wold MT4 göstergesinin etkinliğini önemli ölçüde artıran birçok özelliği vardır: Birincisi, Açık Windows 5Point (true) ayarı bilg
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katman
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Göstergeler
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Trend Reversal Scanner Meta4
Reza Aghajanpour
Göstergeler
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount:  It  will be   $35   for the   first week   or the  tow  purchase !  ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous   technical analysis in trading . Trend lines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for trade
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Trend Osilatörü - gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesi, etkili bir ticaret aracıdır! - Gelişmiş yeni hesaplama yöntemi kullanılır - "Hesaplama için fiyat" parametresi için 20 seçenek. - Şimdiye kadar geliştirilen en akıcı osilatör. - Yükselen trendler için yeşil renk, düşen trendler için kırmızı renk. - Aşırı satım değerleri: 5'in altında, Aşırı alım değerleri: 95'in üzerinde. - Bu göstergeyle standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. - PC ve Mobil uyarılarla. // H
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Göstergeler
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Göstergeler
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Göstergeler
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Göstergeler
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
PriceDensity mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
PriceDensity – Professional Price Density Indicator for Accurate Market Level Detection PriceDensity is a smart, non-volume-based indicator that analyzes historical price action to determine key price levels with the highest frequency of occurrence . It automatically detects where the market has spent the most time – revealing hidden areas of support and resistance based on actual market behavior, not subjective drawing. This tool is ideal for traders using price action, support/resistance conce
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precision Index Osilatörü (Pi-Osc) - Precision Trading Systems'dan Roger Medcalf Sürüm 2, grafiklerinizde hızlı bir şekilde yüklenmek üzere dikkatle yeniden kodlandı ve deneyimi artırmak için bazı teknik geliştirmeler de içerdi. Pi-Osc, herkesin stoplarını almak için zorlanan pazarların gitmek zorunda kaldığı aşırı yorgunluk noktalarını bulmak için tasarlanmış doğru ticaret zamanlama sinyalleri sunmak amacıyla oluşturuldu. Bu ürün, aşırı noktaların nerede olduğunu bilmek gibi yaşlı bir sorun
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Delta Fusion Pro Piyasanın gerçekten nereye gittiğini anlamak mı istiyorsunuz — sadece fiyat grafiğine bakarak değil? Delta Fusion Pro , agresif emir akışını belirlemek için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir hacim analiz aracıdır — her piyasa hareketinin arkasındaki gerçek güçtür. Klasik göstergeler yalnızca toplam hacmi veya statik verileri gösterirken, Delta Fusion Pro , kurumsal baskının yönünü ve yoğunluğunu okumanıza olanak tanır. Böylece alıcılar ile satıcılar arasındaki güç dengesini gerçek zaman
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (1)
Göstergeler
GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali göstergesi, XAU/USD'de yüksek hızlı, kısa vadeli scalperlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış hassas, gerçek zamanlı trend analizi sağlar. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimi için özel olarak tasarlanan bu araç, net giriş noktaları için yön okları gösterir ve scalper'ların değişken piyasa koşullarında güvenle hareket etmelerini sağlar. Gösterge, PRIMARY ve SECONDARY uyarı oklarından oluşur. PRIMARY sinyalleri, trend yönündeki değişikliği gösteren Beyaz ve
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-optimization.  Hidden Cycles is different. It’s the first and only MT4 indicator rooted in universal proportion and perfect relation — the invisible structure that governs all market behavior. Inspired by ideas from Fibonacci, Gann, and Murrey — and built as somethi
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır. Bu sistem zirve veya dip noktaları tahmin etmeye çalışmaz. Aşağıdaki üç koşul aynı anda karşıl
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Göstergeler
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!! The indicator no repaint!!!  The indicator has   MTF   mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend (   no repaint   ). How to trade? Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow. (See screens 1 and 2.) Exit on the opposite signal or take 20-30 pips, close half of it, and keep the rest until the opposite
PipRush MT4
Hugo Feruglio
Göstergeler
PipRush, istatistiksel mantık kullanarak yapılandırılmış işlem fırsatlarını tespit eden teknik bir göstergedir. Giriş, zarar durdur (stop loss) ve kar al (take profit) seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere işlem kurulumlarını otomatik olarak çizer. Bu gösterge, manuel analizleri azaltmak ve tutarlı, veri odaklı bir yaklaşım benimsemek isteyen traderlar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler Giriş, stop loss, take profit ve risk/ödül oranı dahil olmak üzere tam işlem kurulumunu otomatik olarak çizer Gerçek
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Göstergeler
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.6 (131)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (41)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (98)
Göstergeler
Talepler ve Arz Emir Blokları: "Talepler ve Arz Emir Blokları" göstergesi, Forex piyasasındaki teknik analiz için temel olan Akıllı Para kavramlarına dayanan sofistike bir araçtır. Temel bir emir blokları göstergesi, enstrümanın tedarik ve talep bölgelerini belirlemeye odaklanır, ki bu da kurumsal tüccarların önemli izler bıraktığı kritik bölgelerdir. Satış emirlerini gösteren tedarik bölgesi ve alım emirlerini gösteren talep bölgesi, tüccarların fiyat hareketlerinde potansiyel ters dönüşleri
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.56 (36)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Pozisyonu ve Geri Test Aracı: "Trading Pozisyonu ve Geri Test Aracı", aynı zamanda "Risk Ödül Oranı Aracı" olarak da bilinen kapsamlı ve yenilikçi bir göstergedir ve teknik analizinizi ve ticaret stratejilerinizi geliştirmek için tasarlanmıştır. Risk Aracı, forex ticaretinde etkili risk yönetimi için kapsamlı ve kullanıcı dostu bir çözümdür. Giriş fiyatı, stop-loss (SL) ve take-profit (TP) seviyeleri de dahil olmak üzere ticaret pozisyonlarını önizleme yeteneği ile gelecek işlemlerin ş
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.3 (44)
Göstergeler
Destek ve Direnç Seviyeleri Bulucu: Destek ve Direnç Seviyeleri Bulucu, ticarette teknik analizi geliştirmek için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Dinamik destek ve direnç seviyeleriyle donatılmış olup, yeni anahtar noktalar grafikte ortaya çıktıkça gerçek zamanlı olarak adapte olur ve böylece dinamik ve tepkisel bir analiz sunar. Benzersiz çoklu zaman dilimi yeteneği, kullanıcıların istedikleri zaman diliminde farklı zaman dilimlerinden destek ve direnç seviyelerini göstermelerine olanak tan
FREE
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Trading Session Time With Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (46)
Göstergeler
Trading Oturumları Zaman Göstergesi: "Trading Oturumları Zaman Göstergesi", forex piyasasındaki farklı işlem oturumlarına ilişkin anlayışınızı artırmak amacıyla tasarlanmış güçlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Bu sorunsuz entegre edilmiş gösterge, Tokyo, Londra ve New York gibi ana oturumların açılış ve kapanış saatleri hakkında önemli bilgiler sağlar. Otomatik zaman dilimi ayarıyla dünya çapındaki tüccarlara hitap ederek, yüksek likidite dönemleri için işlem saatlerini optimize etmelerine ve düş
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5
Issam Kassas
4.38 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Akıllı Evrensel Uzman Danışman, alım ve satım tamponları sağlayan herhangi bir özel gösterge ile sorunsuz bir şekilde entegre olarak ticaret deneyiminizi artırmak için tasarlanmış bir uzman danışmandır. Benzersiz uyumluluğuyla, bu uzman, özel göstergelerinizin tam potansiyelini kullanmanıza ve işlemleri hassasiyet ve kontrolle gerçekleştirmenize olanak tanır. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Trend Kırılma Yakalayıcısı'nı yerleşik bir gösterge olarak ekledik. Trend Kırılma Yakalayıcıs
Supply and Demand Order Blocks
Issam Kassas
4.92 (26)
Göstergeler
Talepler ve Arz Emir Blokları: "Talepler ve Arz Emir Blokları" göstergesi, Forex piyasasındaki teknik analiz için temel olan Akıllı Para kavramlarına dayanan sofistike bir araçtır. Temel bir emir blokları göstergesi, enstrümanın tedarik ve talep bölgelerini belirlemeye odaklanır, ki bu da kurumsal tüccarların önemli izler bıraktığı kritik bölgelerdir. Satış emirlerini gösteren tedarik bölgesi ve alım emirlerini gösteren talep bölgesi, tüccarların fiyat hareketlerinde potansiyel ters dönüşleri
FREE
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katman
AI Trend Pro Max
Issam Kassas
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Göstergesi'nin yeniden çizilme, yeniden gösterim yapmama ve gecikme olmama gibi özelliklere sahip olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de algoritmik ticaret için mükemmel hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu, ön ayarlar ve çevrimiçi destek dahildir. AI Trend Pro Max, doğruluk, güç ve sadelik arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış sofistike, hepsi bir arada bir ticaret sistemidir. Önceki göstergelerle yapılan yıllarca süren geliştirmelere dayanarak, şimdiye kadar geliş
Smart Support and Resistance Trading System
Issam Kassas
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Trading Sisteminin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getirir. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. "Smart Support and Resistance Trading System", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Forex piyasasında tüccarları hassasiyet ve güvenle donatır. Bu kapsamlı sistem, 7'den fazla strateji, 10 gösterge ve günlük ticaret stratejisi, swing ticare
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
Göstergeler
Destek ve Direnç Seviyeleri Bulucu: Destek ve Direnç Seviyeleri Bulucu, ticarette teknik analizi geliştirmek için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Dinamik destek ve direnç seviyeleriyle donatılmış olup, yeni anahtar noktalar grafikte ortaya çıktıkça gerçek zamanlı olarak adapte olur ve böylece dinamik ve tepkisel bir analiz sunar. Benzersiz çoklu zaman dilimi yeteneği, kullanıcıların istedikleri zaman diliminde farklı zaman dilimlerinden destek ve direnç seviyelerini göstermelerine olanak tan
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Pozisyonu ve Geri Test Aracı: "Trading Pozisyonu ve Geri Test Aracı", aynı zamanda "Risk Ödül Oranı Aracı" olarak da bilinen kapsamlı ve yenilikçi bir göstergedir ve teknik analizinizi ve ticaret stratejilerinizi geliştirmek için tasarlanmıştır. Risk Aracı, forex ticaretinde etkili risk yönetimi için kapsamlı ve kullanıcı dostu bir çözümdür. Giriş fiyatı, stop-loss (SL) ve take-profit (TP) seviyeleri de dahil olmak üzere ticaret pozisyonlarını önizleme yeteneği ile gelecek işlemlerin ş
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert
Issam Kassas
4.57 (7)
Göstergeler
Trading Oturumları Zaman Göstergesi: "Trading Oturumları Zaman Göstergesi", forex piyasasındaki farklı işlem oturumlarına ilişkin anlayışınızı artırmak amacıyla tasarlanmış güçlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Bu sorunsuz entegre edilmiş gösterge, Tokyo, Londra ve New York gibi ana oturumların açılış ve kapanış saatleri hakkında önemli bilgiler sağlar. Otomatik zaman dilimi ayarıyla dünya çapındaki tüccarlara hitap ederek, yüksek likidite dönemleri için işlem saatlerini optimize etmelerine ve düş
FREE
Trend Breakout Catcher MT5
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Description:  First of all Its worth emphasizing here that the Trend Breakout Catcher is  Non-Repainting,  Non-Redrawing    and  Non-Lagging  Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading. The Trend Breakout Catcher Indicator employs a sophisticated algorithm designed to predict trends early and generate timely Buy and Sell signals at the onset of a breakout. Utilizing a smart calculation based on numerous elements, the indicator forms a robust and redundant system to detec
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Trading Copilot:   Günlük işlem yönetiminizde size yardımcı olacak akıllı bir işlem asistanıdır. Smart Trading Copilot, kullanıcı dostu bir işlem paneli ile modern bir tasarım ve ileri teknoloji kullanmaktadır. Smart Trading Copilot, birçok özellik sunmaktadır: 1. Risk Yönetimi Desteği: Belirtilen risk yüzdesine ve stop loss seviyesine göre uygun lot büyüklüğünü otomatik olarak hesaplayarak, yatırımcıların risklerini etkili bir şekilde yönetmelerine yardımcı olur.   2. Risk-Kazanç Önizl
FREE
Smart Support and Resistance Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
3.75 (4)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Trading Sisteminin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getirir. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. "Smart Support and Resistance Trading System", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Forex piyasasında tüccarları hassasiyet ve güvenle donatır. Bu kapsamlı sistem, 7'den fazla strateji, 10 gösterge ve günlük ticaret stratejisi, swing ticare
Range Breakout Catcher
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Description:  The Range Breakout Catcher Indicator is a powerful tool known for its non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging capabilities, making it suitable for both manual and robot trading. This indicator utilizes a smart algorithm to calculate ranges and generate early signals for Buy and Sell positions at the breakout of these ranges, facilitating the capture of trends during ranging consolidations. The range calculation involves a comprehensive system based on various elements, prov
AI Trend Pro Max MT4
Issam Kassas
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Göstergesi'nin yeniden çizilme, yeniden gösterim yapmama ve gecikme olmama gibi özelliklere sahip olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de algoritmik ticaret için mükemmel hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu, ön ayarlar ve çevrimiçi destek dahildir. AI Trend Pro Max, doğruluk, güç ve sadelik arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış sofistike, hepsi bir arada bir ticaret sistemidir. Önceki göstergelerle yapılan yıllarca süren geliştirmelere dayanarak, şimdiye kadar geliş
Smart Universal Expert Adviser
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Akıllı Evrensel Uzman Danışman, alım ve satım tamponları sağlayan herhangi bir özel gösterge ile sorunsuz bir şekilde entegre olarak ticaret deneyiminizi artırmak için tasarlanmış bir uzman danışmandır. Benzersiz uyumluluğuyla, bu uzman, özel göstergelerinizin tam potansiyelini kullanmanıza ve işlemleri hassasiyet ve kontrolle gerçekleştirmenize olanak tanır. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Trend Kırılma Yakalayıcısı'nı yerleşik bir gösterge olarak ekledik. Trend Kırılma Yakalayıcı
MENA Trend Indicator MT5
Issam Kassas
Göstergeler
MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER Çoklu Zaman Dilimlerinde Trend Analizi ve İşlem Gerçekleştirme İçin Kapsamlı Araç MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER , piyasayı görsel ve yapılandırılmış bir yaklaşımla analiz ederek trendleri belirlemek ve işlemleri gerçekleştirmek üzere tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. Bu araç, gerçek zamanlı trend tespiti, çoklu zaman dilimi analizi ve işlem performansı izleme özelliklerini entegre ederek, manuel ve otomatik ticaret stratejileri için çok yönlü bir çözüm s
Smart Trading Copilot
Issam Kassas
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Trading Copilot:   Günlük işlem yönetiminizde size yardımcı olacak akıllı bir işlem asistanıdır. Smart Trading Copilot, kullanıcı dostu bir işlem paneli ile modern bir tasarım ve ileri teknoloji kullanmaktadır. Smart Trading Copilot, birçok özellik sunmaktadır: 1. Risk Yönetimi Desteği: Belirtilen risk yüzdesine ve stop loss seviyesine göre uygun lot büyüklüğünü otomatik olarak hesaplayarak, yatırımcıların risklerini etkili bir şekilde yönetmelerine yardımcı olur.   2. Risk-Kazanç Önizl
FREE
Range Breakout Catcher MT5
Issam Kassas
Göstergeler
Description:  The Range Breakout Catcher Indicator is a powerful tool known for its non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging capabilities, making it suitable for both manual and robot trading. This indicator utilizes a smart algorithm to calculate ranges and generate early signals for Buy and Sell positions at the breakout of these ranges, facilitating the capture of trends during ranging consolidations. The range calculation involves a comprehensive system based on various elements, prov
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
1 (1)
Göstergeler
MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER Çoklu Zaman Dilimlerinde Trend Analizi ve İşlem Gerçekleştirme İçin Kapsamlı Araç MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER , piyasayı görsel ve yapılandırılmış bir yaklaşımla analiz ederek trendleri belirlemek ve işlemleri gerçekleştirmek üzere tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. Bu araç, gerçek zamanlı trend tespiti, çoklu zaman dilimi analizi ve işlem performansı izleme özelliklerini entegre ederek, manuel ve otomatik ticaret stratejileri için çok yönlü bir çözüm s
Trend Breakout Catcher
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Description:  First of all Its worth emphasizing here that the Trend Breakout Catcher is  Non-Repainting,  Non-Redrawing    and  Non-Lagging  Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading. The Trend Breakout Catcher Indicator employs a sophisticated algorithm designed to predict trends early and generate timely Buy and Sell signals at the onset of a breakout. Utilizing a smart calculation based on numerous elements, the indicator forms a robust and redundant system to detec
Filtrele:
sweethomeboy2
499
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
356
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Heiner G.
640
Heiner G. 2024.08.30 18:45 
 

Yes, the indicator basically fulfills its purpose, but it has some drawbacks compared to other SMC complete indicators available on the market. It is extremely computationally intensive and heavily burdens the computer. Since I monitor about 10 to 20 currency pairs continuously, it is difficult to work with this indicator. After applying it to the fourth pair, MT4 stops working. Another major issue is the faulty display of the MTF Multipanel, which I find problematic because it makes it impossible to maintain an overview of other time frames (TF). As a result, I have to constantly switch between time frames, which causes further issues since the indicator is extremely slow and places additional strain on the computer. Unfortunately, the author could not help me with this and claimed that the problem lies with my PC. However, all other indicators work perfectly. Although the indicator fundamentally works, I have decided to switch to another one that allows me to work as usual without having to accept any limitations.

Michael Rabruch
187
Michael Rabruch 2024.07.03 22:03 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Girish23
63
Girish23 2024.04.30 18:50 
 

If you know SMC (smart money concept) how to use it, the product is for you, the indicator is literally spoon feeding us, so much easy, It gives you all timeframes HH & LL trends, order blocks, Fibbo, Day & Week high lows many more things, it is all in one market structure understanding tool. Also developer Issam is very helpful, he resolved my very big query for which I was unexpected from him, he is very helpful and good person..

seniorbro2
304
seniorbro2 2024.01.22 01:45 
 

An excellent toolkit for PA traders with a well-designed and attractive user interface. I can't commend on user support because I haven't needed any!

tomaszroman26
141
tomaszroman26 2023.12.16 21:43 
 

Very solid tool helpful for serious traders.

Nicolas Cage
64
Nicolas Cage 2023.11.28 06:21 
 

I used to buy SMC indicators from the resellers. Somehow for this particular seller, I'm willing to pay for the original cost since it's a great tool for making money from the forex market. Buying from resellers always ended up with a sad story whereby I couldn't get the updated version, no one to refer to if have bugs or error in it. Besides, I need to use a lower version of MT4 with dll files, and I can't combine it with other good indicators that require no dll files. The price from this seller is truly a humble price as compared to the great functions of it !!! I can say this indicator is SUPERB (more like a SUPER-DUPER indeed). The smart panel is truly impressive that catched my eyes when i first come across it. It is neatly designed, simple and handy to use. There are many sellers of SMC indicators, but I can say that the majority of them are too complicated to be used. Some indicators even occupy 1/2 or more than 1/2 size of the trading chart and are very messy to be used & blocking the actual price movements. Thanks to Issam Kassas, you deserved all the compliments as the TOP rated programmer / author !!! You've simplified this SMC/ICT/PRICE-ACTION indicator to a very down-to-earth one. For trading and fast decisions of entry and exit, we need a good SOP and excellent indicator that are simple enough to be employed. I am glad that this indicator met all the requirements, and I'm so fortunate in finding it and using it now !

Issam Kassas
511775
Geliştiriciden yanıt Issam Kassas 2023.11.28 06:46
Thank you so much brother! I am glad that you found this indicator useful! Indeed this a very simple and unbiased approach to SMC ICT and PA! Every single tool that a trader can think of is there! And highly customizable to fit individual need! We managed to create the most mess free Indicator! Compared to other SMC indicators out there! I believe that traders need powerful tools to help them succeed and thats my goal offer every trader with the best tools and whats coming is even more interesting!
Luis Ariel Guzman Ramirez
123
Luis Ariel Guzman Ramirez 2023.11.13 03:45 
 

buenas noches he comprado la herramienta y me sale este error: Shortage of History Bars!!! Please increase the number of history bars to be processed, que debo hacer?

Issam Kassas
511775
Geliştiriciden yanıt Issam Kassas 2023.11.13 15:50
hello brother you should simply load more history from your broker pls google how to load history step by step process will be there, just follow the step and the problem will be solved!
some indicators require data to works
thank you!
Eric Brown
236
Eric Brown 2023.11.08 14:03 
 

This is the best indicator I have ever used. It has exactly what I was looking for in an indicator and it is spot on with accuracy. One of the best sellers on MQL5!

Issam Kassas
511775
Geliştiriciden yanıt Issam Kassas 2023.11.08 16:46
Thank you so much Eric for the kind words, I am really glad that i could help! I am doing my best to be super helpful and provide value to every person that i cross paths with and i am very happy that you enjoyed our indicator and many good things are going to come!
mutiara16
71
mutiara16 2023.11.07 14:13 
 

Amazing good indicator. I can see all tools for make best decision to entry and exit market with smart price action concepts. Through wonderful panel and robust speed of indicator to be on/off when needed. Keep the great works.

Issam Kassas
511775
Geliştiriciden yanıt Issam Kassas 2023.11.07 14:21
Thank you So much @mutiara16 you words made my day! I know how much effort and time put into this indicator! and as you said its just amazing the amounts of indicators put all into one indicator with two panels and yest very fast and very responsive and customizable! This is a piece of art truly and only few people who love coding, trading and smart money would understand what I mean.
Thank you so much! and everyone who reads this pls review it and tell us what you like about! I read and answer every single review!
Hermann Langer
555
Hermann Langer 2023.10.07 11:12 
 

This is an unbiased review. I’m not paid or rewarded in any form for this. That said: The SPA Concepts is a great tool for traders, who want to bring SMC, ICT and PA concepts to the MT. One can be now work directly with the given information on the MT-charts instead having the need to evade on other platforms. All works smoothless and is a fine help to get the essential informations. The panel is well thought through and confortable to change to your own needs. It’s all there. If you are working with the above mentioned methods and need the infos directly in Metatrader, then this is the tool for you! Not only this, you get a complete course for this indicator on the authors website for free. The company seems relatively new, but the presentation and the website are on a pro level. The instructional vids are clear and informative. The seller is attentive and enthusiastic with the presentations. The informations are helpful. So, no other way..final verdict: 5 stars for the indicator, the presentation, the service and the help!

Issam Kassas
511775
Geliştiriciden yanıt Issam Kassas 2023.10.22 14:59
Thank you so much for the honest review and the kind words! this make me want to work even harder and make this indicator the best, Price Action, Smart Money and ICT Indicator ever created! Lot of Ideas in my mind that I will implement in the near future, updates will be regular and I am open to suggestions all the time. and welling to have hours of chat conversation with price action enthusiasts! Alone i can only do so much, But with the inputs of all the traders we can create something beneficial for all of us!
Again thank you so much and wish you all the success in your trading!
İncelemeye yanıt