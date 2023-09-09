Smart Price Action Concepts

4.73
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel.
L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et les stratégies de trading Smart Money Concepts. Cet indicateur se concentre sur les concepts de l'argent intelligent en fournissant des informations sur la manière dont les grandes institutions négocient, aidant ainsi à prédire leurs mouvements.

Il est particulièrement efficace dans l'analyse de la liquidité, ce qui facilite la compréhension de la manière dont les institutions négocient. Il est excellent pour prédire les tendances du marché et analyser soigneusement les mouvements de prix. En alignant vos trades avec les stratégies institutionnelles, vous pouvez faire des prédictions plus précises sur la direction du marché. Cet indicateur est polyvalent et excellent pour analyser les structures de marché, repérer les blocs d'ordres importants et reconnaître divers motifs.

Il est capable d'identifier des motifs comme BOS et CHoCH, de comprendre les changements de momentum et de mettre en évidence les zones clés où l'offre et la demande sont fortes. Il est également capable de trouver de forts déséquilibres et d'analyser des motifs où les prix font des plus hauts ou des plus bas. Si vous utilisez des outils de retracement de Fibonacci, cet indicateur vous conviendra. Il peut également identifier des plus hauts et des plus bas égaux, analyser différents délais et afficher des données via un tableau de bord.

Pour les traders utilisant des stratégies plus avancées, l'indicateur offre des outils tels que l'indicateur d'écart de valeur équitable et la reconnaissance des zones de prime et de remise. Il accorde une attention particulière aux blocs d'ordres à plus long terme et analyse en profondeur les structures de marché sur des délais plus longs.

Il dispose même d'un outil pratique appelé le minuteur de bougie, afin que vous ne manquiez pas les mouvements importants du marché. Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour suivre la structure du marché et être conscient des différents fuseaux horaires, ce qui vous aide à effectuer des transactions précises pendant des sessions de marché spécifiques. L'indicateur vous alerte également sur les zones importantes, comme les zones de destruction de Londres et de New York.

De plus, il fournit des informations sur les niveaux élevés et bas des jours, semaines et mois précédents, ce qui vous aide à naviguer plus précisément sur le marché. Le panneau de contrôle convivial le rend facile à utiliser, vous permettant de contrôler les éléments que vous voyez sur vos graphiques. Son design élégant ajoute une touche de sophistication à votre configuration de trading, en faisant un outil complet et essentiel pour les traders à la recherche d'analyses et d'informations avancées.

Caractéristiques :

1. Concepts Smart Money SMC, Trading Inner Circle ICT, Action des Prix PA et Trading Institutionnel IT
2. Structure du marché en temps réel et plus hauts et plus bas de la structure des oscillations (HH, HL, LL, LH)
3. Blocs d'ordres d'approvisionnement et de demande internes et d'oscillation en temps réel
4. Zones Premium, d'Équilibre et de Remise
5. Détection automatique de Fibonacci avec 2 options (oscillation actuelle ou oscillation précédente)
6. Motifs de plus hauts et de plus bas égaux
7. Cassure de structure BOS avec alerte
8. Changement de caractère CHoCH avec alerte
9. BoS et CHoCH à plus haut délai avec alertes
10. Tableau de bord multi-délais BOS et CHOCH
11. Oscillation faible et forte, haut et bas d'oscillation
12. Écart de valeur équitable (FVG)
13. Minuteur de bougie
14. Toutes les sessions de trading: Londres, New York, Tokyo, Sydney et Francfort
15. Zone de destruction de Londres et zone de destruction de New York avec alertes
16. Hauts et bas de la journée, de la semaine et du mois précédents
17. Panneau Smart



Avis 12
sweethomeboy2
499
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
356
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Girish23
63
Girish23 2024.04.30 18:50 
 

If you know SMC (smart money concept) how to use it, the product is for you, the indicator is literally spoon feeding us, so much easy, It gives you all timeframes HH & LL trends, order blocks, Fibbo, Day & Week high lows many more things, it is all in one market structure understanding tool. Also developer Issam is very helpful, he resolved my very big query for which I was unexpected from him, he is very helpful and good person..

Produits recommandés
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Smart Support and Resistance Trading System
Issam Kassas
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repainting, non redrawing et non lagging, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. Le "Système de Trading de Support et Résistance Intelligent" est un indicateur avancé conçu pour les traders novices et expérimentés. Il permet aux traders de bénéficier de précision et de confiance sur le marché du forex. Ce système complet combine plus de 7 strat
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicateurs
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Ce indicateur a été conçu pour un scalping agressif et des entrées rapides dans les options binaires , générant des signaux sur chaque bougie afin que vous puissiez savoir exactement ce qui se passe à tout moment. Rejoignez le canal Happy Scalping : MQL5 Ne repince pas : le signal de la bougie actuelle est généré en temps réel , ce qui signifie qu'il peut changer pendant que la bougie est encore en formation, selon que le prix monte ou descend par rapport à la clôture de la bougie précédente.
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicateurs
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicateurs
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Morning Star » pour MT4. - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est un indicateur très performant pour le trading Price Action : sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur détecte les figures haussières Morning Star sur le graphique : signal de flèche bleue (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue baissier « Evening Star » est également disponible (suivez le lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support e
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Fibonacci Auto Drawing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicateurs
Trace automatiquement les niveaux de Fibonacci, basés sur les prix Haut et Bas de la période spécifiée Plusieurs barres   peuvent être combinées : par exemple, vous pouvez obtenir un Fibonacci basé sur les plus hauts et plus bas sur 10 jours Mon   #1   Outil : 66+ fonctionnalités, dont cet indicateur  |   Contactez-moi  pour toute question  |    Version MT5 Aide à identifier les niveaux de retournement potentiels ; Les motifs formés aux niveaux de Fibonacci sont souvent plus forts ; Réduit   con
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 est conçu pour rechercher les vagues de Woolf et les afficher dans la fenêtre actuelle du terminal de trading. Un excellent indicateur pour les traders utilisant les vagues de Wolf dans le commerce. Son application dans les stratégies de trading augmentera considérablement leur efficacité et leur rentabilité. INFORMATIONS SUR L'INDICATEUR Contrairement à d'autres indicateurs de vague Wold, l'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 a un certain nombre de caractéristiques
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicateurs
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicateurs
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Trend Reversal Scanner Meta4
Reza Aghajanpour
Indicateurs
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount:  It  will be   $35   for the   first week   or the  tow  purchase !  ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous   technical analysis in trading . Trend lines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for trade
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Trend Oscillator - est un indicateur Crypto_Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace ! - Une nouvelle méthode de calcul avancée est utilisée - 20 options pour le paramètre « Prix pour le calcul ». - L'oscillateur le plus fluide jamais développé. - Couleur verte pour les tendances à la hausse, couleur rouge pour les tendances à la baisse. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à 5, Valeurs de surachat : supérieures à 95. - Il existe de nombreuses possibilités de mettre à niveau même
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Indicateurs
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicateurs
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicateurs
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicateurs
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
PriceDensity mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
PriceDensity – Professional Price Density Indicator for Accurate Market Level Detection PriceDensity is a smart, non-volume-based indicator that analyzes historical price action to determine key price levels with the highest frequency of occurrence . It automatically detects where the market has spent the most time – revealing hidden areas of support and resistance based on actual market behavior, not subjective drawing. This tool is ideal for traders using price action, support/resistance conce
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : Accès de 3 mois       aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. Accès de 3 mois       aux supports de formation avec mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'oscillateur de l'indice de précision (Pi-Osc) de Roger Medcalf de Precision Trading Systems La version 2 a été soigneusement recodée pour être ultra-rapide à charger sur votre graphique, et quelques autres améliorations techniques ont été incorporées pour améliorer l'expérience. Le Pi-Osc a été créé pour fournir des signaux de synchronisation de trading précis conçus pour trouver des points d'épuisement extrêmes, les points auxquels les marchés sont contraints d'aller simplement pour élimin
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Delta Fusion Pro Vous voulez comprendre où le marché se dirige réellement, au-delà du simple graphique de prix ? Delta Fusion Pro est un outil d’analyse de volume avancé conçu pour identifier le flux d’ordres agressifs — la véritable force qui anime chaque mouvement de marché. Contrairement aux indicateurs classiques, qui ne montrent que le volume total ou des données statiques, Delta Fusion Pro vous permet de lire l’intensité et la direction de la pression institutionnelle, offrant une vision
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Signal GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicateur GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fournit une analyse précise et en temps réel des tendances, spécialement conçue pour les scalpers à haute vitesse et à court terme sur la paire XAU/USD. Conçu spécialement pour les intervalles de temps d'une minute, cet outil affiche des flèches directionnelles indiquant clairement les points d'entrée, ce qui permet aux scalpers de naviguer en toute confiance dans des conditions de marché volatiles. L'indicateur se compose
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-optimization.  Hidden Cycles is different. It’s the first and only MT4 indicator rooted in universal proportion and perfect relation — the invisible structure that governs all market behavior. Inspired by ideas from Fibonacci, Gann, and Murrey — and built as somethi
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicateurs
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements directionnels forts soutenus par un véritable momentum. Ce système ne cherche pas à prédire les som
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.94 (16)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!! The indicator no repaint!!!  The indicator has   MTF   mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend (   no repaint   ). How to trade? Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow. (See screens 1 and 2.) Exit on the opposite signal or take 20-30 pips, close half of it, and keep the rest until the opposite
PipRush MT4
Hugo Feruglio
Indicateurs
PipRush est un indicateur technique qui identifie des opportunités de trading structurées à l’aide de la logique statistique. Il trace automatiquement les configurations de trade avec des niveaux prédéfinis d’entrée, de stop loss et de take profit. L’indicateur est conçu pour les traders souhaitant réduire l’analyse manuelle et adopter une approche cohérente basée sur les données. Fonctionnalités principales Trace automatiquement les configurations complètes, y compris l’entrée, le stop loss, le
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
Plus de l'auteur
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.6 (131)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (41)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (98)
Indicateurs
Les Blocs d'Ordres d'Offre et de Demande : L'indicateur "Blocs d'Ordres d'Offre et de Demande" est un outil sophistiqué basé sur les concepts de l'argent intelligent, fondamental pour l'analyse technique sur le marché du Forex. Il se concentre sur l'identification des zones d'offre et de demande, des zones cruciales où les traders institutionnels laissent des empreintes significatives. La zone d'offre, indiquant les ordres de vente, et la zone de demande, indiquant les ordres d'achat, aident l
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.56 (36)
Utilitaires
Outil de Position de Trading et de Backtesting : L'outil de Position de Trading et de Backtesting, également connu sous le nom d'Outil de Ratio Risque/Récompense, est un indicateur complet et innovant conçu pour améliorer votre analyse technique et vos stratégies de trading. L'outil de Risque est une solution complète et conviviale pour une gestion efficace du risque dans le trading forex. Avec la possibilité de prévisualiser les positions de trading, y compris le prix d'entrée, le stop-loss (
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.3 (44)
Indicateurs
Le Localisateur de Niveaux de Support et de Résistance : Le Localisateur de Niveaux de Support et de Résistance est un outil avancé conçu pour améliorer l'analyse technique dans le trading. Doté de niveaux dynamiques de support et de résistance, il s'adapte en temps réel à mesure que de nouveaux points clés se dévoilent sur le graphique, offrant ainsi une analyse dynamique et réactive. Sa capacité unique à plusieurs échelles de temps permet aux utilisateurs d'afficher des niveaux de support et
FREE
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Trading Session Time With Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (46)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de temps des sessions de trading : L'indicateur de temps des sessions de trading est un puissant outil d'analyse technique conçu pour améliorer votre compréhension des différentes sessions de trading sur le marché des changes. Cet indicateur intégré de manière transparente fournit des informations cruciales sur les heures d'ouverture et de clôture des principales sessions, notamment Tokyo, Londres et New York. Avec l'ajustement automatique du fuseau horaire, il s'adresse aux trade
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5
Issam Kassas
4.38 (16)
Experts
Le Smart Universal Expert Advisor est un expert advisor conçu pour vous aider dans votre expérience de trading en s'intégrant parfaitement à tout indicateur personnalisé fournissant des tampons d'achat et de vente. Avec son adaptabilité inégalée, cet expert vous permet de tirer pleinement parti de vos indicateurs personnalisés et d'exécuter des transactions avec précision et contrôle. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. Nous avons ajouté le Trend Breakout Catcher en tant qu'i
Supply and Demand Order Blocks
Issam Kassas
4.92 (26)
Indicateurs
Les Blocs d'Ordres d'Offre et de Demande : L'indicateur "Blocs d'Ordres d'Offre et de Demande" est un outil sophistiqué basé sur les concepts de l'argent intelligent, fondamental pour l'analyse technique sur le marché du Forex. Il se concentre sur l'identification des zones d'offre et de demande, des zones cruciales où les traders institutionnels laissent des empreintes significatives. La zone d'offre, indiquant les ordres de vente, et la zone de demande, indiquant les ordres d'achat, aident l
FREE
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
AI Trend Pro Max
Issam Kassas
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading ne repinte pas, ne redessine pas et n'a pas de retard, ce qui le rend idéal tant pour le trading manuel que pour le trading algorithmique. Le manuel utilisateur, les préréglages et le support en ligne sont inclus. AI Trend Pro Max est un système de trading sophistiqué tout-en-un, conçu pour les traders à la recherche de précision, de puissance et de simplicité. Basé sur des années de développement à travers des indicateurs préc
Smart Support and Resistance Trading System
Issam Kassas
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repainting, non redrawing et non lagging, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. Le "Système de Trading de Support et Résistance Intelligent" est un indicateur avancé conçu pour les traders novices et expérimentés. Il permet aux traders de bénéficier de précision et de confiance sur le marché du forex. Ce système complet combine plus de 7 strat
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
Indicateurs
Le Localisateur de Niveaux de Support et de Résistance : Le Localisateur de Niveaux de Support et de Résistance est un outil avancé conçu pour améliorer l'analyse technique dans le trading. Doté de niveaux dynamiques de support et de résistance, il s'adapte en temps réel à mesure que de nouveaux points clés se dévoilent sur le graphique, offrant ainsi une analyse dynamique et réactive. Sa capacité unique à plusieurs échelles de temps permet aux utilisateurs d'afficher des niveaux de support et
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Outil de Position de Trading et de Backtesting : L'outil de Position de Trading et de Backtesting, également connu sous le nom d'Outil de Ratio Risque/Récompense, est un indicateur complet et innovant conçu pour améliorer votre analyse technique et vos stratégies de trading. L'outil de Risque est une solution complète et conviviale pour une gestion efficace du risque dans le trading forex. Avec la possibilité de prévisualiser les positions de trading, y compris le prix d'entrée, le stop-loss (
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert
Issam Kassas
4.57 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de temps des sessions de trading : L'indicateur de temps des sessions de trading est un puissant outil d'analyse technique conçu pour améliorer votre compréhension des différentes sessions de trading sur le marché des changes. Cet indicateur intégré de manière transparente fournit des informations cruciales sur les heures d'ouverture et de clôture des principales sessions, notamment Tokyo, Londres et New York. Avec l'ajustement automatique du fuseau horaire, il s'adresse aux trade
FREE
Trend Breakout Catcher MT5
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Description:  First of all Its worth emphasizing here that the Trend Breakout Catcher is  Non-Repainting,  Non-Redrawing    and  Non-Lagging  Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading. The Trend Breakout Catcher Indicator employs a sophisticated algorithm designed to predict trends early and generate timely Buy and Sell signals at the onset of a breakout. Utilizing a smart calculation based on numerous elements, the indicator forms a robust and redundant system to detec
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Smart Trading Copilot :   C'est un assistant de trading intelligent qui vous aidera à gérer vos opérations quotidiennes. Le Smart Trading Copilot est équipé d'un panneau de trading convivial, avec un design moderne et utilisant une technologie de pointe. Le Smart Trading Copilot offre un large éventail de fonctionnalités : 1. Support de gestion des risques : Il calcule automatiquement la taille de lot appropriée en fonction du pourcentage de risque spécifié et du stop loss, aidant ainsi les t
FREE
Smart Support and Resistance Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
3.75 (4)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repainting, non redrawing et non lagging, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. Le "Système de Trading de Support et Résistance Intelligent" est un indicateur avancé conçu pour les traders novices et expérimentés. Il permet aux traders de bénéficier de précision et de confiance sur le marché du forex. Ce système complet combine plus de 7 strat
Range Breakout Catcher
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Description:  The Range Breakout Catcher Indicator is a powerful tool known for its non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging capabilities, making it suitable for both manual and robot trading. This indicator utilizes a smart algorithm to calculate ranges and generate early signals for Buy and Sell positions at the breakout of these ranges, facilitating the capture of trends during ranging consolidations. The range calculation involves a comprehensive system based on various elements, prov
AI Trend Pro Max MT4
Issam Kassas
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading ne repinte pas, ne redessine pas et n'a pas de retard, ce qui le rend idéal tant pour le trading manuel que pour le trading algorithmique. Le manuel utilisateur, les préréglages et le support en ligne sont inclus. AI Trend Pro Max est un système de trading sophistiqué tout-en-un, conçu pour les traders à la recherche de précision, de puissance et de simplicité. Basé sur des années de développement à travers des indicateurs préc
Smart Universal Expert Adviser
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Experts
Le Smart Universal Expert Advisor est un expert advisor conçu pour vous aider dans votre expérience de trading en s'intégrant parfaitement à tout indicateur personnalisé fournissant des tampons d'achat et de vente. Avec son adaptabilité inégalée, cet expert vous permet de tirer pleinement parti de vos indicateurs personnalisés et d'exécuter des transactions avec précision et contrôle. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. Nous avons ajouté le Trend Breakout Catcher en tant qu'ind
MENA Trend Indicator MT5
Issam Kassas
Indicateurs
MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER Outil complet pour l'analyse de tendance multi-timeframes et l'exécution des trades MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER est une solution de trading conçue pour simplifier l'analyse du marché grâce à une approche visuelle et structurée permettant d'identifier les tendances et d'exécuter des trades. Cet outil intègre la détection en temps réel des tendances, l'analyse sur plusieurs timeframes et le suivi de la performance des opérations , ce qui en fait un instrument poly
Smart Trading Copilot
Issam Kassas
Utilitaires
Smart Trading Copilot :   C'est un assistant de trading intelligent qui vous aidera à gérer vos opérations quotidiennes. Le Smart Trading Copilot est équipé d'un panneau de trading convivial, avec un design moderne et utilisant une technologie de pointe. Le Smart Trading Copilot offre un large éventail de fonctionnalités : 1. Support de gestion des risques : Il calcule automatiquement la taille de lot appropriée en fonction du pourcentage de risque spécifié et du stop loss, aidant ainsi les t
FREE
Range Breakout Catcher MT5
Issam Kassas
Indicateurs
Description:  The Range Breakout Catcher Indicator is a powerful tool known for its non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging capabilities, making it suitable for both manual and robot trading. This indicator utilizes a smart algorithm to calculate ranges and generate early signals for Buy and Sell positions at the breakout of these ranges, facilitating the capture of trends during ranging consolidations. The range calculation involves a comprehensive system based on various elements, prov
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
1 (1)
Indicateurs
MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER Outil complet pour l'analyse de tendance multi-timeframes et l'exécution des trades MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER est une solution de trading conçue pour simplifier l'analyse du marché grâce à une approche visuelle et structurée permettant d'identifier les tendances et d'exécuter des trades. Cet outil intègre la détection en temps réel des tendances, l'analyse sur plusieurs timeframes et le suivi de la performance des opérations , ce qui en fait un instrument poly
Trend Breakout Catcher
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Description:  First of all Its worth emphasizing here that the Trend Breakout Catcher is  Non-Repainting,  Non-Redrawing    and  Non-Lagging  Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading. The Trend Breakout Catcher Indicator employs a sophisticated algorithm designed to predict trends early and generate timely Buy and Sell signals at the onset of a breakout. Utilizing a smart calculation based on numerous elements, the indicator forms a robust and redundant system to detec
Filtrer:
sweethomeboy2
499
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
356
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Heiner G.
640
Heiner G. 2024.08.30 18:45 
 

Yes, the indicator basically fulfills its purpose, but it has some drawbacks compared to other SMC complete indicators available on the market. It is extremely computationally intensive and heavily burdens the computer. Since I monitor about 10 to 20 currency pairs continuously, it is difficult to work with this indicator. After applying it to the fourth pair, MT4 stops working. Another major issue is the faulty display of the MTF Multipanel, which I find problematic because it makes it impossible to maintain an overview of other time frames (TF). As a result, I have to constantly switch between time frames, which causes further issues since the indicator is extremely slow and places additional strain on the computer. Unfortunately, the author could not help me with this and claimed that the problem lies with my PC. However, all other indicators work perfectly. Although the indicator fundamentally works, I have decided to switch to another one that allows me to work as usual without having to accept any limitations.

Michael Rabruch
187
Michael Rabruch 2024.07.03 22:03 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Girish23
63
Girish23 2024.04.30 18:50 
 

If you know SMC (smart money concept) how to use it, the product is for you, the indicator is literally spoon feeding us, so much easy, It gives you all timeframes HH & LL trends, order blocks, Fibbo, Day & Week high lows many more things, it is all in one market structure understanding tool. Also developer Issam is very helpful, he resolved my very big query for which I was unexpected from him, he is very helpful and good person..

seniorbro2
304
seniorbro2 2024.01.22 01:45 
 

An excellent toolkit for PA traders with a well-designed and attractive user interface. I can't commend on user support because I haven't needed any!

tomaszroman26
141
tomaszroman26 2023.12.16 21:43 
 

Very solid tool helpful for serious traders.

Nicolas Cage
64
Nicolas Cage 2023.11.28 06:21 
 

I used to buy SMC indicators from the resellers. Somehow for this particular seller, I'm willing to pay for the original cost since it's a great tool for making money from the forex market. Buying from resellers always ended up with a sad story whereby I couldn't get the updated version, no one to refer to if have bugs or error in it. Besides, I need to use a lower version of MT4 with dll files, and I can't combine it with other good indicators that require no dll files. The price from this seller is truly a humble price as compared to the great functions of it !!! I can say this indicator is SUPERB (more like a SUPER-DUPER indeed). The smart panel is truly impressive that catched my eyes when i first come across it. It is neatly designed, simple and handy to use. There are many sellers of SMC indicators, but I can say that the majority of them are too complicated to be used. Some indicators even occupy 1/2 or more than 1/2 size of the trading chart and are very messy to be used & blocking the actual price movements. Thanks to Issam Kassas, you deserved all the compliments as the TOP rated programmer / author !!! You've simplified this SMC/ICT/PRICE-ACTION indicator to a very down-to-earth one. For trading and fast decisions of entry and exit, we need a good SOP and excellent indicator that are simple enough to be employed. I am glad that this indicator met all the requirements, and I'm so fortunate in finding it and using it now !

Issam Kassas
511775
Réponse du développeur Issam Kassas 2023.11.28 06:46
Thank you so much brother! I am glad that you found this indicator useful! Indeed this a very simple and unbiased approach to SMC ICT and PA! Every single tool that a trader can think of is there! And highly customizable to fit individual need! We managed to create the most mess free Indicator! Compared to other SMC indicators out there! I believe that traders need powerful tools to help them succeed and thats my goal offer every trader with the best tools and whats coming is even more interesting!
Luis Ariel Guzman Ramirez
123
Luis Ariel Guzman Ramirez 2023.11.13 03:45 
 

buenas noches he comprado la herramienta y me sale este error: Shortage of History Bars!!! Please increase the number of history bars to be processed, que debo hacer?

Issam Kassas
511775
Réponse du développeur Issam Kassas 2023.11.13 15:50
hello brother you should simply load more history from your broker pls google how to load history step by step process will be there, just follow the step and the problem will be solved!
some indicators require data to works
thank you!
Eric Brown
236
Eric Brown 2023.11.08 14:03 
 

This is the best indicator I have ever used. It has exactly what I was looking for in an indicator and it is spot on with accuracy. One of the best sellers on MQL5!

Issam Kassas
511775
Réponse du développeur Issam Kassas 2023.11.08 16:46
Thank you so much Eric for the kind words, I am really glad that i could help! I am doing my best to be super helpful and provide value to every person that i cross paths with and i am very happy that you enjoyed our indicator and many good things are going to come!
mutiara16
71
mutiara16 2023.11.07 14:13 
 

Amazing good indicator. I can see all tools for make best decision to entry and exit market with smart price action concepts. Through wonderful panel and robust speed of indicator to be on/off when needed. Keep the great works.

Issam Kassas
511775
Réponse du développeur Issam Kassas 2023.11.07 14:21
Thank you So much @mutiara16 you words made my day! I know how much effort and time put into this indicator! and as you said its just amazing the amounts of indicators put all into one indicator with two panels and yest very fast and very responsive and customizable! This is a piece of art truly and only few people who love coding, trading and smart money would understand what I mean.
Thank you so much! and everyone who reads this pls review it and tell us what you like about! I read and answer every single review!
Hermann Langer
555
Hermann Langer 2023.10.07 11:12 
 

This is an unbiased review. I’m not paid or rewarded in any form for this. That said: The SPA Concepts is a great tool for traders, who want to bring SMC, ICT and PA concepts to the MT. One can be now work directly with the given information on the MT-charts instead having the need to evade on other platforms. All works smoothless and is a fine help to get the essential informations. The panel is well thought through and confortable to change to your own needs. It’s all there. If you are working with the above mentioned methods and need the infos directly in Metatrader, then this is the tool for you! Not only this, you get a complete course for this indicator on the authors website for free. The company seems relatively new, but the presentation and the website are on a pro level. The instructional vids are clear and informative. The seller is attentive and enthusiastic with the presentations. The informations are helpful. So, no other way..final verdict: 5 stars for the indicator, the presentation, the service and the help!

Issam Kassas
511775
Réponse du développeur Issam Kassas 2023.10.22 14:59
Thank you so much for the honest review and the kind words! this make me want to work even harder and make this indicator the best, Price Action, Smart Money and ICT Indicator ever created! Lot of Ideas in my mind that I will implement in the near future, updates will be regular and I am open to suggestions all the time. and welling to have hours of chat conversation with price action enthusiasts! Alone i can only do so much, But with the inputs of all the traders we can create something beneficial for all of us!
Again thank you so much and wish you all the success in your trading!
Répondre à l'avis