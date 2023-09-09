Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel.

L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et les stratégies de trading Smart Money Concepts. Cet indicateur se concentre sur les concepts de l'argent intelligent en fournissant des informations sur la manière dont les grandes institutions négocient, aidant ainsi à prédire leurs mouvements.





Il est particulièrement efficace dans l'analyse de la liquidité, ce qui facilite la compréhension de la manière dont les institutions négocient. Il est excellent pour prédire les tendances du marché et analyser soigneusement les mouvements de prix. En alignant vos trades avec les stratégies institutionnelles, vous pouvez faire des prédictions plus précises sur la direction du marché. Cet indicateur est polyvalent et excellent pour analyser les structures de marché, repérer les blocs d'ordres importants et reconnaître divers motifs.





Il est capable d'identifier des motifs comme BOS et CHoCH, de comprendre les changements de momentum et de mettre en évidence les zones clés où l'offre et la demande sont fortes. Il est également capable de trouver de forts déséquilibres et d'analyser des motifs où les prix font des plus hauts ou des plus bas. Si vous utilisez des outils de retracement de Fibonacci, cet indicateur vous conviendra. Il peut également identifier des plus hauts et des plus bas égaux, analyser différents délais et afficher des données via un tableau de bord.





Pour les traders utilisant des stratégies plus avancées, l'indicateur offre des outils tels que l'indicateur d'écart de valeur équitable et la reconnaissance des zones de prime et de remise. Il accorde une attention particulière aux blocs d'ordres à plus long terme et analyse en profondeur les structures de marché sur des délais plus longs.





Il dispose même d'un outil pratique appelé le minuteur de bougie, afin que vous ne manquiez pas les mouvements importants du marché. Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour suivre la structure du marché et être conscient des différents fuseaux horaires, ce qui vous aide à effectuer des transactions précises pendant des sessions de marché spécifiques. L'indicateur vous alerte également sur les zones importantes, comme les zones de destruction de Londres et de New York.





De plus, il fournit des informations sur les niveaux élevés et bas des jours, semaines et mois précédents, ce qui vous aide à naviguer plus précisément sur le marché. Le panneau de contrôle convivial le rend facile à utiliser, vous permettant de contrôler les éléments que vous voyez sur vos graphiques. Son design élégant ajoute une touche de sophistication à votre configuration de trading, en faisant un outil complet et essentiel pour les traders à la recherche d'analyses et d'informations avancées.





Caractéristiques :





1. Concepts Smart Money SMC, Trading Inner Circle ICT, Action des Prix PA et Trading Institutionnel IT

2. Structure du marché en temps réel et plus hauts et plus bas de la structure des oscillations (HH, HL, LL, LH)

3. Blocs d'ordres d'approvisionnement et de demande internes et d'oscillation en temps réel

4. Zones Premium, d'Équilibre et de Remise

5. Détection automatique de Fibonacci avec 2 options (oscillation actuelle ou oscillation précédente)

6. Motifs de plus hauts et de plus bas égaux

7. Cassure de structure BOS avec alerte

8. Changement de caractère CHoCH avec alerte

9. BoS et CHoCH à plus haut délai avec alertes

10. Tableau de bord multi-délais BOS et CHOCH

11. Oscillation faible et forte, haut et bas d'oscillation

12. Écart de valeur équitable (FVG)

13. Minuteur de bougie

14. Toutes les sessions de trading: Londres, New York, Tokyo, Sydney et Francfort

15. Zone de destruction de Londres et zone de destruction de New York avec alertes

16. Hauts et bas de la journée, de la semaine et du mois précédents

17. Panneau Smart







