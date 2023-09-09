Smart Price Action Concepts

4.75
Zunächst einmal ist es wichtig zu betonen, dass dieses Handelstool ein Nicht-Repaint-, Nicht-Redraw- und Nicht-Verzögerungsindikator ist, was es ideal für professionelles Trading macht.
Der Smart Price Action Concepts Indikator ist ein sehr leistungsstarkes Werkzeug sowohl für neue als auch erfahrene Händler. Er vereint mehr als 20 nützliche Indikatoren in einem und kombiniert fortgeschrittene Handelsideen wie die Analyse des Inner Circle Traders und Strategien des Smart Money Concepts. Dieser Indikator konzentriert sich auf die Konzepte des Smart Money und gibt Einblicke in die Handelsaktivitäten großer Institutionen, um ihre Bewegungen vorherzusagen.

Er ist besonders gut in der Liquiditätsanalyse, was es erleichtert, zu verstehen, wie Institutionen handeln. Er ist großartig darin, Markttrends vorherzusagen und Preisbewegungen sorgfältig zu analysieren. Indem Sie Ihre Trades mit institutionellen Strategien abstimmen, können Sie genauere Vorhersagen darüber treffen, wohin sich der Markt bewegt. Dieser Indikator ist vielseitig einsetzbar und ausgezeichnet darin, Marktstrukturen zu analysieren, wichtige Auftragsblöcke zu identifizieren und verschiedene Muster zu erkennen.

Er ist in der Lage, Muster wie BOS und CHoCH zu identifizieren, Veränderungen im Momentum zu verstehen und Schlüsselzonen hervorzuheben, in denen Angebot und Nachfrage stark sind. Er ist auch gut darin, starke Ungleichgewichte zu finden und Muster zu analysieren, bei denen Preise höhere Hochs oder niedrigere Tiefs erreichen. Wenn Sie an Fibonacci-Retracement-Tools interessiert sind, hat dieser Indikator alles, was Sie brauchen. Er kann auch gleiche Hochs und Tiefs identifizieren, verschiedene Zeiträume analysieren und Daten über ein Dashboard anzeigen.

Für Händler, die fortgeschrittenere Strategien verwenden, bietet der Indikator Tools wie den Fair Value Gap Indicator und die Erkennung von Premium- und Discountzonen. Er widmet besondere Aufmerksamkeit den Auftragsblöcken mit höherem Zeitrahmen und analysiert Marktstrukturen gründlich über längere Zeiträume hinweg.

Er verfügt sogar über ein praktisches Tool namens Candle Timer, damit Sie wichtige Marktänderungen nicht verpassen. Sie können es verwenden, um die Marktstruktur zu verfolgen und sich während bestimmter Marktzeiten bewusst zu sein, was Ihnen hilft, präzise Trades während spezifischer Marktsitzungen zu machen. Der Indikator warnt Sie auch vor wichtigen Zonen, wie den Londoner und New Yorker Killzonen.

Darüber hinaus bietet er Einblicke in die Hochs und Tiefs des Vortags, der Vorwoche und des Vormonats, was Ihnen hilft, den Markt genauer zu navigieren. Das benutzerfreundliche Bedienfeld macht es einfach zu bedienen und ermöglicht es Ihnen, zu kontrollieren, welche Elemente Sie auf Ihren Charts sehen. Das elegante Design verleiht Ihrem Handelssetup einen Hauch von Raffinesse und macht es zu einem umfassenden und unverzichtbaren Werkzeug für Händler, die nach fortgeschrittenen Einblicken und Analysen suchen.

Merkmale:

1. Smart Money Concepts SMC, Inner Circle Trading ICT, Price Action PA und Institutional Trading IT
2. Echtzeit-Marktstruktur und Schwingungsstruktur Hochs und Tiefs (HH, HL, LL, LH)
3. Echtzeit-Interne und Schwingungsangebots- und -nachfrageaufträge
4. Premium-, Gleichgewichts- und Rabattzonen
5. Automatische Fibonacci-Erkennung mit 2 Optionen (aktuelle oder vorherige Schwingung)
6. Gleiche Hochs und Tiefs Muster
7. Strukturbruch BOS mit Alarm
8. Charakterwechsel CHoCH mit Alarm
9. Höherzeitlicher BoS und CHoCH mit Alarmen
10. Multi-Zeitrahmen BOS und CHOCH Dashboard
11. Schwache und starke Schwingung, Hoch- und Tief-Schwingung
12. Fair Value Gap (FVG)
13. Kerzen-Timer
14. Alle Handelszeiten-Sessions: London, New York, Tokio, Sydney und Frankfurt Sessions
15. Londoner Kill-Zone und New Yorker Kill-Zone mit Alarmen
16. Hochs und Tiefs des vorherigen Tages, der Vorwoche und des Vormonats
17. Smart Panel
Bewertungen 14
Kennedy
136
Kennedy 2025.11.21 07:54 
 

First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
372
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Antwort auf eine Rezension