Smart Price Action Concepts Online Course

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Must-Read PSTS Guide 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766038

Free Online Course 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766525

Free Pro Trading Ebook 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766038

New Update New Control Panel:

















A Glimpse into the Online Course and the Smart Academy











How to Try the Demo Version?





The smart price action strategies:





Part 1: General presentation of the smart price action concepts indicator:





Part 2: Explaining the settings of the smart price action concepts:





Part 3: Market structure, premium, equilibrium and discount zones and order blocks:





Part 4: Market structure internal and swing CHoCH/BoS:





Part 5: PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, PML, PMH market structure:





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