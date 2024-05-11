Smart Price Action Concepts Online Course
Trading Systems

Smart Price Action Concepts Online Course

11 May 2024, 19:04
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
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New Update New Control Panel:








A Glimpse into the Online Course and the Smart Academy




How to Try the Demo Version?

The smart price action strategies:

Part 1: General presentation of the smart price action concepts indicator:

Part 2: Explaining the settings of the smart price action concepts:

Part 3: Market structure, premium, equilibrium and discount zones and order blocks:

Part 4: Market structure internal and swing CHoCH/BoS:

Part 5: PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, PML, PMH market structure:

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