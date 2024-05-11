Smart Price Action Concepts Online Course

Stay Connected
Join MQL5 Channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas
Must-Read PSTS Guide 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766038
Free Online Course 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766525
Free Pro Trading Ebook 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766038
New Update New Control Panel:
A Glimpse into the Online Course and the Smart Academy
How to Try the Demo Version?
The smart price action strategies:
Part 1: General presentation of the smart price action concepts indicator:
Part 2: Explaining the settings of the smart price action concepts:
Part 3: Market structure, premium, equilibrium and discount zones and order blocks:
Part 4: Market structure internal and swing CHoCH/BoS:
Part 5: PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, PML, PMH market structure:
Join the My MQL5 Channel to Stay Updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas