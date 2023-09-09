Smart Price Action Concepts

4.75
Ante todo, vale la pena enfatizar que esta Herramienta de Trading es un Indicador No Repintado, No Redibujado y No Retrasado, lo que la hace ideal para el trading profesional.
El Indicador de Conceptos de Acción del Precio Inteligente es una herramienta muy potente tanto para traders nuevos como experimentados. Combina más de 20 indicadores útiles en uno solo, combinando ideas avanzadas de trading como el Análisis del Trader del Círculo Interior y Estrategias de Trading de Conceptos de Dinero Inteligente. Este indicador se enfoca en los Conceptos de Dinero Inteligente, proporcionando ideas sobre cómo operan las grandes instituciones y ayudando a predecir sus movimientos.

Es particularmente bueno en el Análisis de Liquidez, lo que facilita entender cómo operan las instituciones. Es excelente para predecir las tendencias del mercado y analizar cuidadosamente los movimientos de precios. Al alinear tus operaciones con las estrategias institucionales, puedes hacer predicciones más precisas sobre hacia dónde se dirige el mercado. Este indicador es versátil y excelente para analizar estructuras de mercado, identificar bloques de órdenes importantes y reconocer varios patrones.

Es hábil para identificar patrones como BOS y CHoCH, entender cambios en el momentum y resaltar zonas clave donde la oferta y la demanda son fuertes. También es bueno para encontrar desequilibrios fuertes y analizar patrones donde los precios hacen máximos más altos o mínimos más bajos. Si te interesan las herramientas de retroceso de Fibonacci, este indicador te tiene cubierto. También puede identificar máximos y mínimos iguales, analizar diferentes marcos de tiempo y mostrar datos a través de un tablero de instrumentos.

Para los traders que utilizan estrategias más avanzadas, el indicador ofrece herramientas como el Indicador de Brecha de Valor Justo y el reconocimiento de zonas de prima y descuento. Presta especial atención a los bloques de órdenes de alto marco de tiempo y analiza minuciosamente las estructuras de mercado en marcos de tiempo más largos.

Incluso tiene una herramienta útil llamada el Temporizador de Velas, para que no te pierdas movimientos importantes del mercado. Puedes usarlo para hacer seguimiento de la estructura del mercado y estar al tanto de diferentes husos horarios, lo que te ayuda a realizar operaciones precisas durante sesiones de mercado específicas. El indicador también te alerta sobre zonas importantes, como las zonas de eliminación de Londres y Nueva York.

Además, te brinda información sobre los niveles altos y bajos del día, semana y mes anterior, lo que te ayuda a navegar por el mercado con mayor precisión. El panel de control fácil de usar hace que sea fácil de usar, lo que te permite controlar qué elementos ves en tus gráficos. El diseño elegante añade un toque de sofisticación a tu configuración de trading, convirtiéndolo en una herramienta completa y esencial para traders que buscan información y análisis avanzados.

Características:

1. Conceptos de Dinero Inteligente SMC, Trading del Círculo Interior ICT, Acción del Precio PA y Trading Institucional IT
2. Estructura del mercado en tiempo real y altos y bajos de estructura de oscilación (HH, HL, LL, LH)
3. Bloques de órdenes de oferta y demanda internos y de oscilación en tiempo real
4. Zonas Premium, de Equilibrio y de Descuento
5. Detección automática de Fibonacci con 2 opciones (oscilación actual o oscilación anterior)
6. Patrones de máximos y mínimos iguales
7. Ruptura de estructura BOS con Alerta
8. Cambio de Carácter CHoCH con Alerta
9. BoS y CHoCH de marco de tiempo más alto con Alertas
10. Tablero de instrumentos de BOS y CHOCH de múltiples marcos de tiempo
11. Oscilación débil y fuerte, máxima y mínima de oscilación
12. Brecha de Valor Justo (FVG)
13. Temporizador de Velas
14. Todas las sesiones de tiempo de trading: Londres, Nueva York, Tokio, Sídney y sesiones de Fráncfort
15. Zona de eliminación de Londres y zona de eliminación de Nueva York con Alertas
16. Altos y bajos del día, semana y mes anterior
17. Panel Inteligente



Comentarios 14
Kennedy
136
Kennedy 2025.11.21 07:54 
 

First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
372
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Productos recomendados
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicadores
Se trata de un indicador de flecha sin función de futuro, desarrollado en base a los algoritmos de negociación de beneficios más avanzados.Cuenta con el módulo de análisis de tendencia dual más innovador y avanzado, así como con el algoritmo de predicción de tendencia de mercado más reciente y altamente eficaz. Cuenta con el módulo de análisis de tendencias dual más innovador y avanzado, así como con el algoritmo de predicción de tendencias de mercado más reciente y eficaz. Cuenta con el módulo
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - es el sistema de trading manual que mide la diferencia de presión entre las fuerzas de los osos y las fuerzas de los toros. Línea verde - es un índice libre de ruido que muestra la situación actual. Los valores por encima del nivel cero muestran la potencia de la onda alcista y los valores por debajo de cero miden las fuerzas bajistas. La flecha hacia arriba aparece en el mercado bajista cuando está listo para revertir, la flecha hacia abajo aparece en el mercado alcista
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor es un indicador que predice el precio de cierre de una vela. El indicador está destinado principalmente para su uso en gráficos D1. Este indicador es adecuado tanto para el comercio de divisas tradicional como para el comercio de opciones binarias. El indicador se puede utilizar como un sistema de negociación independiente o puede actuar como una adición a su sistema de negociación existente. Este indicador analiza la vela actual, calculando ciertos factores de fuerza dent
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
El indicador SMC Venom Model BPR es una herramienta profesional para operadores que trabajan con el concepto de Dinero Inteligente (SMC). Identifica automáticamente dos patrones clave en el gráfico de precios: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) es una combinación de tres velas, con un gap entre la primera y la tercera. Forma una zona entre niveles donde no hay soporte de volumen, lo que suele provocar una corrección del precio. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) es una combinación de dos patrones FVG que forman
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicadores
El indicador PipFinite de Th3Eng se basa en un excelente análisis de la dirección de la tendencia correcta con algoritmos personalizados perfectos. Muestra la verdadera dirección y el mejor punto para empezar a operar. Con punto StopLoss y tres puntos Take Profit. También muestra el pivote derecho del precio y los puntos pequeños para reemplazar el soporte dinámico y el canal de resistencia, que rodea el precio. Y por último se dibuja un cuadro muy útil en el lado izquierdo en el gráfico incluye
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicadores
Forex Gump es un sistema de negociación semiautomático totalmente acabado. En forma de flechas, las señales se muestran en la pantalla para la apertura y cierre de operaciones. Todo lo que necesita es seguir las instrucciones del indicador. Cuando el indicador muestra una flecha azul, es necesario abrir una orden de compra. Cuando el indicador muestra una flecha roja, es necesario abrir una orden de venta. Cierre las órdenes cuando el indicador dibuje una cruz amarilla. Para obtener el resultado
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicadores
Descripción del indicador INDICADOR DE SEÑAL DE REY TITÁN DE ORO Señales de compra/venta de scalping de oro de alta precisión - Asistente de trading manual Visión general El Indicador Gold Titan King Signal es una herramienta manual asistente de trading diseñada para scalping de alta frecuencia en Oro (XAUUSD) y otros pares principales. Genera señales claras de COMPRA/VENTA con niveles de entrada precisos, junto con niveles ajustables de Stop Loss y Take Profit mostrados directamente en
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versión MT5  |   FAQ El   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   es un sistema comercial completo dentro de un indicador que incluye herramientas de análisis de mercado tan populares como   los fractales avanzados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que construye   la estructura de onda correcta   del mercado y   los niveles de Fibonacci   que marcan los niveles exactos de entrada. en el mercado y lugares para tomar ganancias. Descripción detallada de la estrategia Instrucciones para trabajar con el indi
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicadores
Este indicador fue diseñado para scalping agresivo y entradas rápidas en opciones binarias , generando señales en cada vela , para que puedas saber exactamente qué está ocurriendo en todo momento. Únete al canal de Happy Scalping: MQL5 No repinta : la señal de la vela actual se genera en TIEMPO REAL , lo que significa que puede cambiar mientras la vela aún está en formación, dependiendo de si el precio sube o baja respecto al cierre de la vela anterior. Pero una vez que la vela cierra , el col
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
Esta es una nueva estrategia para las áreas de SUPPLY DEMAND Se basa en un cálculo utilizando el volumen de garrapatas para detectar la gran acción de los precios en el mercado tanto para acciones bajistas / alcistas esta acción inteligente de volumen de velas se utiliza para determinar las zonas de oferta y demanda los precios entre las líneas principales de oferta y demanda indican un mercado lateral se mostrarán flechas hacia arriba cuando los precios se muevan por encima de las líneas de ofe
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
El indicador "Auto FIBO Pro" de Crypto_Forex es una gran herramienta auxiliar para operar. - El indicador calcula y coloca automáticamente en el gráfico los niveles de Fibonacci y las líneas de tendencia locales (color rojo). - Los niveles de Fibonacci indican áreas clave donde el precio puede revertirse. - Los niveles más importantes son 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % y 61,8 %. - Puede usarlo para scalping de reversión o para operar en cuadrículas de zonas. - También existen muchas oportunidades para m
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicadores
Este es posiblemente el indicador de reconocimiento automático de formación de precios más completo que puede encontrar para la plataforma MetaTrader. Detecta 19 patrones diferentes, toma las proyecciones de Fibonacci tan en serio como usted, muestra la zona de reversión potencial (PRZ) y encuentra niveles adecuados de stop-loss y take-profit. [ Guía de instalación | Guía de actualización | Solución de problemas | FAQ | Todos los productos ] Detecta 19 formaciones de precios armónicos diferen
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicadores
Indicador de tendencia de la señal. Detecta la dirección de la tendencia y se colorea en consecuencia. Incorpora alertas sonoras y visuales cuando cambian las tendencias. Puede enviar notificaciones a su teléfono o correo electrónico. Permite operar en Tendencia y Contratendencia. Funciona en todos los plazos, todos los pares de divisas, metales, índices y criptomonedas. Se puede utilizar con opciones binarias. Características distintivas Sin redibujado; Ajustes sencillos y claros; Cuatr
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicadores
Título : Indicador de Sesgo de Mercado - Herramienta de Trading basada en Osciladores Introducción : Descubra el potencial del "Indicador de sesgo del mercado", una revolucionaria herramienta de negociación basada en osciladores y diseñada para un análisis preciso del mercado. Si busca una alternativa sólida a los indicadores de sesgo tradicionales, su búsqueda termina aquí. El Indicador de Sesgo del Mercado ofrece una precisión sin precedentes en la identificación del sentimiento del mercado y
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Estrella de la Mañana" para MT4. - El indicador "Estrella de la Mañana" es muy potente para operar con Price Action: Sin repintado ni retraso. - Detecta patrones alcistas de Estrella de la Mañana en el gráfico: Señal de flecha azul en el gráfico (ver imágenes). - Con alertas para PC, móvil y correo electrónico. - También está disponible su hermano bajista, el indicador "Estrella de la Tarde" (siga el enlace a continuación). - El indicador "Estrella de la Mañana" es exce
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
Este es un indicador de tendencia sin redibujar Desarrollado en lugar de la estrategia de opciones binarias (por el color de la vela Martingala) También funciona bien en el comercio de divisas Cuándo abrir operaciones (opciones binarias) Una señal aparecerá en el lugar con una vela de señalización de la vela actual Se recomienda abrir un acuerdo para una vela del marco de tiempo actual M1 y M5 Cuando un punto azul aparece, abrir un acuerdo hacia arriba Cuando un punto rojo aparece, abrir un come
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicadores
Le presentamos el indicador "Candle closing counter", que se convertirá en su asistente indispensable en el mundo del trading. Es por eso que saber cuándo se cerrará la vela puede ayudar: Si usted tiene gusto de negociar usando patrones de la vela, usted sabrá cuando la vela será cerrada. Este indicador le permitirá comprobar si se ha formado un patrón conocido y si hay una posibilidad de negociación. El indicador le ayudará a prepararse para la apertura del mercado y el cierre del mercado. P
PinBar Pattern mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex PINBAR Pattern para MT4, sin repintado ni retraso. - El indicador PINBAR Pattern es muy potente para operar con Price Action. - Detecta PINBARs en el gráfico: - PINBAR alcista: Señal de flecha azul en el gráfico (ver imágenes). - PINBAR bajista: Señal de flecha roja en el gráfico (ver imágenes). - Con alertas para PC, móvil y correo electrónico. - El indicador PINBAR Pattern es excelente para combinar con niveles de soporte/resistencia. ¡Haga clic aquí para ver robots e
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicadores
En primer lugar, vale la pena enfatizar que este Indicador de Trading no repinta, no redibuja y no se retrasa, lo que lo hace ideal tanto para el trading manual como para el automatizado. Manual del usuario: configuraciones, entradas y estrategia. El Analista Atómico es un Indicador de Acción del Precio PA que utiliza la fuerza y el impulso del precio para encontrar una mejor ventaja en el mercado. Equipado con filtros avanzados que ayudan a eliminar ruidos y señales falsas, y aumentan el poten
Fibonacci Auto Drawing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicadores
Traza automáticamente niveles Fibonacci, basado en los precios Máximo y Mínimo del marco de tiempo especificado Varias velas   pueden unirse: por ejemplo, puede obtener un Fibonacci basado en los Máximos y Mínimos de 10 días Mi   #1   Utilidad : 66+ funciones, incluido este indicador  |   Contácteme  para cualquier pregunta  |    Versión MT5 Ayuda a ver niveles potenciales de reversión; Los patrones formados en los niveles Fibonacci tienden a ser más fuertes; Reduce   significativamente   el   t
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicadores
Retroceso de Fibonacci & Herramientas de Dibujo de Líneas Extendidas Retroceso de Fibonacci & Herramientas de Dibujo de Líneas Extendidas son aptos para la plataforma MT4 y para operadores que emplean el método de negociación de puntos y la negociación de sección áurea. Ventajas: Sin líneas excusadas ni las excesivamente largas, y es fácil de observar y descubrir oportunidades de negociación. Versión de prueba: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Funciones principales: 1. Se puede
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Indicador de Patrón de Reversión Desbloquee el poder del reconocimiento avanzado de patrones con nuestro indicador Super Reversal Pattern. Diseñado para operadores que buscan precisión y fiabilidad, este indicador identifica uno de los patrones de inversión más eficaces en el análisis técnico, ofreciendo una ventaja significativa en su estrategia de trading. Características principales: Precisión sin repintado: Disfrute de la confianza de la tecnología sin repintado. Una vez detectado un
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Indicadores
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 Señales de precisión impulsadas por IA para operadores serios QuantumEdge Trader es un indicador inteligente y fiable que proporciona señales precisas de COMPRA y VENTA utilizando el análisis avanzado del mercado y la detección de tendencias. Diseñado para M1 a M60 marcos de tiempo, es ideal para scalping y estrategias intradía. --- Características principales: No Repaint - Las señales nunca cambian después de aparecer. Filtros de tendencia inteligentes p
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicadores
RECORDATORIO ANTICIPADO: El precio de salida es de 65$ y subirá pronto a 365$ y después a 750$ tras las primeras 10 copias vendidas. ¡Aproveche esta oferta ahora! Introducción ¡Hola, traders! Bienvenidos a la demostración del Indicador Bestia Forex , una herramienta integral diseñada para ayudar a los aspirantes a traders a navegar por las complejidades del mercado de divisas. Este indicador incorpora siete componentes esenciales para proporcionar una experiencia de trading completa: Medias móv
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicadores
Indicador Trendlines Chart Patterns (MT4) Patrones gráficos automatizados y señales de ruptura para MT4: ¡Opere con Precisión! El "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" es una herramienta avanzada de trading para MetaTrader 4 (MT4 ), meticulosamente diseñada para identificar señales de compra y venta de alta probabilidad basadas en la formación dinámica de líneas de tendencia robustas y patrones gráficos populares. Este potente indicador de divisas automatiza el complejo proceso de identificación
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicadores
Antes: $249 Ahora: $99 Market Profile define una serie de tipos de día que pueden ayudar al operador a determinar el comportamiento del mercado. Una característica clave es el Área de Valor, que representa el rango de acción del precio en el que tuvo lugar el 70% de las operaciones. Entender el Área de Valor puede dar a los operadores una valiosa visión de la dirección del mercado y establecer las operaciones con mayores probabilidades. Es un complemento excelente para cualquier sistema que esté
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
El indicador muestra la dirección potencial de la tendencia por dependencia de la onda cíclica. Así, todos los rayos de la intersección serán rayos óptimos, en cuya dirección se espera que se mueva el precio, teniendo en cuenta el periodo del indicador. Los rayos pueden utilizarse como una dirección para el movimiento potencial del mercado. Pero no hay que olvidar que el enfoque debe ser integral, las señales del indicador requieren información adicional para entrar en el mercado.
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
Tendencia Bilio - un indicador de flecha sin redibujo muestra los puntos potenciales de entrada en el mercado en forma de flechas del color correspondiente: flechas rojas hacia arriba sugieren la apertura de una compra, flechas verdes hacia abajo - venta. La entrada se supone que es en la siguiente barra después de que el puntero. El indicador de flecha Trend Bilio "descarga" visualmente el gráfico de precios y ahorra tiempo de análisis: sin señal - no hay operación, si aparece una señal contr
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
El indicador Super Arrow proporciona señales de compra y venta sin repintar con una precisión excepcional. Características principales Sin repintado - las señales confirmadas permanecen fijas Flechas visuales claras: verde para compra, rojo para venta Alertas en tiempo real a través de pop-up, sonido y correo electrónico opcional Gráficos limpios y sin elementos innecesarios Funciona en todos los mercados: Divisas, oro, petróleo, índices, criptomonedas Parámetros ajustables Marco temporal Por de
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicadores
VR Cub es un indicador para obtener puntos de entrada de alta calidad. El indicador fue desarrollado para facilitar los cálculos matemáticos y simplificar la búsqueda de puntos de entrada a una posición. La estrategia comercial para la cual se diseñó el indicador ha demostrado su eficacia durante muchos años. La simplicidad de la estrategia comercial es su gran ventaja, que permite que incluso los operadores novatos negocien con éxito con ella. VR Cub calcula los puntos de apertura de posiciones
Los compradores de este producto también adquieren
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
El indicador analiza el volumen desde cada punto y calcula los niveles de agotamiento del mercado para ese volumen. Consiste en tres líneas: Línea de agotamiento del volumen alcista Línea de agotamiento del volumen bajista Línea que indica la tendencia del mercado. Esta línea cambia de color para reflejar si el mercado es bajista o alcista. Puedes analizar el mercado desde cualquier punto de inicio que elijas. Una vez que se alcance una línea de agotamiento de volumen, identifica un nuevo punto
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
¿Busca un detector de oscilaciones potente y ligero que identifique con precisión los puntos de inflexión de la estructura del mercado? ¿Quiere señales de compra y venta claras y fiables que funcionen en cualquier marco temporal y con cualquier instrumento? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing está construido exactamente para eso - detección de swing de precisión hecha simple y efectiva. Este indicador identifica los máximos más altos (HH) , los mínimos más altos (HL) , los máximos más bajos (LH) y los míni
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
[Versión Finalizada] SHOGUN Trade Oferta de Navidad: 299$ → 99$ (67% de descuento) ¡Consigue el sistema profesional "SHOGUN" por tiempo limitado! Una vez finalizada la promoción, el precio volverá inmediatamente a 299$. 'Llevo 15 años haciendo trading y 7 vendiendo. Esta es la misma 'respuesta' a la que llegué después de años de perder." Días aprendiendo todos los métodos posibles, buscando el Santo Grial y aun así nada funcionaba. Una gran cantidad de conocimientos . Escribí todo eso
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
El indicador " Dynamic Scalper System " está diseñado para operar con scalping dentro de las ondas de tendencia. Probado en los principales pares de divisas y oro, es compatible con otros instrumentos de trading. Proporciona señales para la apertura de posiciones a corto plazo siguiendo la tendencia, con soporte adicional en el movimiento del precio. Fundamento del indicador: Las flechas grandes determinan la dirección de la tendencia. Un algoritmo para generar señales de scalping en forma de f
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Indicadores
El Indicador Nihilist 5.0 incluye la Mejor Estrategias de Trading Forexalien y Nihilist Easy Trend. El indicador se compone de un Dashboard MTF en donde se puede analizar las distintas posibilidades de entradas de cada estrategia con un simple vistazo. Dispone de un sistema de alertas con distintos tipos de filtros configurables y por cada TF que desee seleccionar los avisos en su plataforma Metatrader 4 y Smartphone. El indicador tiene la opción de seleccionar los TP y SL por ATR o fijos y lota
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicadores
¿Cuántas veces ha comprado un indicador de trading con excelentes back-tests, pruebas de rendimiento en cuenta real con números fantásticos y estadísticas por todas partes pero después de usarlo, termina quemando su cuenta? No debería confiar en una señal por sí misma, necesita saber por qué apareció en primer lugar, ¡y eso es lo que mejor hace RelicusRoad Pro! Manual de Usuario + Estrategias + Vídeos de Formación + Grupo Privado con Acceso VIP + Versión Móvil Disponible Una Nueva Forma de Ver
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicadores
OrderFlow Absorption – Indicador profesional de Delta y Señales de Absorción para MT4 Descubre el poder del verdadero análisis de flujo de órdenes con OrderFlow Absorption, el indicador definitivo de histograma de delta y señales de absorción para MetaTrader 4. Diseñado para traders que desean ver lo que realmente sucede detrás de cada movimiento de precio, esta herramienta revela la presión oculta de compra/venta y los eventos de absorción que mueven el mercado. Características Visualización de
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicadores
Descripción del producto Rtc ML Ai Predictor - Inteligencia futurista para decisiones de mercado en tiempo real Rtc ML Ai Predictor fusiona el aprendizaje automático con la dinámica de cambio de SMA para predecir con claridad el impulso a corto plazo y los puntos de inflexión de la tendencia. El modelo evalúa la estructura multifactorial del mercado, asigna una puntuación de confianza a cada señal y le permite actuar sólo cuando las condiciones se alinean con sus reglas. Por qué los operadores e
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
El sistema de comercio técnico de BB Reversal Arrows se ha desarrollado para predecir puntos inversos para tomar decisiones minoristas. El indicador analiza la situación actual del mercado y se estructura para varios criterios: la expectativa de momentos de reversión, posibles puntos de inflexión, señales de compra y venta. El indicador no contiene información en exceso, tiene una interfaz visual comprensible, lo que permite a los operadores tomar decisiones razonables. Todas las flechas parece
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicadores
ECM Elite Channel es un indicador basado en la volatilidad, desarrollado con un algoritmo temporal específico, que consiste en encontrar posibles correcciones en el mercado. Este indicador muestra dos líneas exteriores, una línea interior (línea de retroceso) y un signo de flecha, donde la teoría del canal es ayudar a identificar las condiciones de sobrecompra y sobreventa en el mercado. El precio del mercado caerá generalmente entre los límites del canal. Si los precios tocan o se mueven fue
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicadores
Señal de flecha de tendencia GoldRush El indicador Señal de flecha de tendencia GoldRush proporciona un análisis preciso y en tiempo real de las tendencias, diseñado específicamente para los operadores de alta velocidad y corto plazo en XAU/USD. Diseñada específicamente para el marco temporal de 1 minuto, esta herramienta muestra flechas direccionales para indicar puntos de entrada claros, lo que permite a los scalpers navegar con confianza por las condiciones volátiles del mercado. El indic
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador Algo Trading Con este indicador, usted tendrá zonas y tendencias que la probabilidad de hight el precio se invertirá de ella. por lo que le da toda la ayuda que usted necesita ¿Por qué debería unirse a nosotros? 1-Este indicador es lógico, ya que está trabajando en el movimiento de días anteriores, para predecir los movimientos futuros. 2-Algo indicador de comercio le ayudará a dibujar las tendencias que es especial y son demasiado fuertes que la tendencia de los fundamentos, las t
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicadores
"Dragon's Tail" es un sistema de trading integrado, no sólo un indicador. Este sistema analiza cada vela minuto a minuto, lo que resulta especialmente eficaz en condiciones de alta volatilidad del mercado. El sistema "Dragon's Tail" identifica los momentos clave del mercado, denominados "batallas alcistas y bajistas". Basándose en estas "batallas", el sistema ofrece recomendaciones sobre la dirección de las operaciones. La aparición de una flecha en el gráfico indica la posibilidad de abrir dos
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicadores
Gold Channel es un indicador basado en la volatilidad, desarrollado con un algoritmo de sincronización específico para el par XAUUSD, que consiste en encontrar posibles correcciones en el mercado. Este indicador muestra dos líneas exteriores, una línea interior (línea de retroceso) y un signo de flecha, donde la teoría del canal es ayudar a identificar las condiciones de sobrecompra y sobreventa en el mercado. El precio del mercado caerá generalmente entre los límites del canal. Si los precio
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicadores
Hemos combinado todos nuestros queridos indicadores como: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab y Key level wedge en un único indicador y cuadro de mandos. Novedades Cuadro de mandos : Hay un tablero de fácil acceso para todas sus necesidades. Botón Multi-timeframe : Ahora hay una opción multi-marco temporal para los Bloques de Órdenes y las zonas de Oferta y Demanda, lo que facilita la visualización de las zonas de mayor marco temporal en el marco tempo
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicadores
BinaryUniversal - indicador de señal para opciones binarias y forex. En su trabajo, el indicador utiliza un complejo algoritmo de generación de señales. Antes de formar una señal, el indicador analiza la volatilidad, los patrones de velas, el soporte importante y los niveles de resistencia. El indicador tiene la capacidad de ajustar la precisión de las señales, lo que hace posible aplicar este indicador tanto para el comercio agresivo como para el conservador. El indicador se configura de la fo
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicadores
Este indicador es una herramienta multifuncional de análisis técnico, basada en la combinación de una media móvil exponencial adaptativa y filtros de volatilidad calculados a través del Average True Range (ATR). Está diseñado para identificar con precisión la dirección actual del precio, resaltar las áreas clave de posibles cambios de tendencia y mostrar visualmente las zonas potenciales de reversión. El algoritmo se fundamenta en la construcción dinámica de una banda de tendencia utilizando dos
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicadores
Esta es una estrategia simple basada en los niveles BREAKOUT y FIBONACCI. Después de una fuga, En cualquier caso, el mercado continúa moviéndose directamente a los niveles 161, 261 y 423. o retrocede hasta el nivel del 50% (también llamado corrección) y luego muy probablemente continúa el movimiento en la dirección inicial hasta los niveles 161, 261 y 423. La clave del sistema es la detección de la barra de ruptura indicada con un objeto rectangular verde (TENDENCIA ARRIBA) o rojo (TENDENCI
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicadores
Indicador EasyWayTradePanel para MetaTrader4 , son asistentes comerciales para el comercio manual en cualquier moneda en  F OREX,  CRYPTOCURRENCY como   Bitcoin,  Ethereum,  Lightcoin,   Ripple y más. También es fácil de usar para COMODIDAD como   Oro,  Plata, Petróleo,  Gas ... y  CFDs. Cuando se instala en el gráfico en el marco de tiempo elegido y la herramienta comercial, el indicador dibuja automáticamente los siguientes indicadores personalizados utilizados en la estrategia comercial Easy
Trend AI Indicator
Aleksandr Goryachev
Indicadores
Trend AI Indicator Descripción: Trend AI Indicator es una poderosa herramienta de análisis de mercado que utiliza inteligencia artificial para identificar tendencias y niveles clave. El indicador se adapta automáticamente a las condiciones cambiantes del mercado, proporcionando datos precisos para la toma de decisiones. Características principales: Identificación de tendencias:   El indicador utiliza algoritmos de aprendizaje automático para determinar con precisión la dirección de la tendencia
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicadores
El Oscilador de Índice de Precisión (Pi-Osc) de Roger Medcalf de Precision Trading Systems La versión 2 ha sido cuidadosamente recodificada para cargar rápidamente en su gráfico y se han incorporado algunas otras mejoras técnicas para mejorar la experiencia. El Pi-Osc fue creado para proporcionar señales precisas de temporización de operaciones diseñadas para encontrar puntos de agotamiento extremos, los puntos a los que los mercados se ven obligados a llegar solo para eliminar las órdenes de
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicadores
Introducción al X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner es el indicador no repintado y no rezagado que detecta patrones de gráficos X3, incluyendo patrones armónicos, patrones de ondas de Elliott, patrones X3 y patrones de velas japonesas. Los patrones históricos coinciden con los patrones de señal. Por lo tanto, usted puede desarrollar fácilmente la estrategia de negociación sólida en su gráfico. Y lo que es más importante, este magnífico escáner de patrones puede detectar el patrón
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Indicadores
Deje de operar con señales aleatorias. Empiece a operar con Confluencia Real ¿Está cansado de indicadores que se repintan, dan señales contradictorias y le dejan más confuso que seguro? El Indicador de Régimen Cuántico es una herramienta de negociación profesional e independiente diseñada para operadores serios que exigen una ventaja sistemática. Resuelve el mayor problema del análisis técnico -las señales fals as- utilizando un potente marco multimotor. Cada señal es confirmada por una confluen
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicadores
Esta es una versión mini de un par del Detector Avanzado de Inversión de Tendencia y Continuidad conocido como TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). Es un indicador sensible y predictivo de tendencias de precios para operadores profesionales. ( ATENCIÓN COMPRADORES:-Ahora el indicador está disponible para TIEMPO ILIMITADO UNA sola compra de sólo $ 500 ). Aproveche la oportunidad. Detecta cambios de alta probabilidad en la dirección de la Tendencia del Precio mucho antes de que otro indicador lo detecte. He es
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicadores
Cómo utilizar Pair Trading Station La Estación de Operaciones de Pares se recomienda para el marco temporal H1 y puede utilizarla para cualquier par de divisas. Para generar señales de compra y venta, siga los siguientes pasos para aplicar la Estación de Comercio de Pares a su terminal MetaTrader. Cuando cargue la Estación de Comercio de Pares en su gráfico, la Estación de Comercio de Pares evaluará los datos históricos disponibles en sus plataformas MetaTrader para cada par de divisas. En su gr
Opening Range Breakout with targets
AK Capital Markets Limited
Indicadores
Oferta 249 bajar de 350 para las próximas 3 copias. luego de vuelta a 350 $ ¿Está cansado de utilizar indicadores obsoletos que le dejan adivinando dónde fijar sus objetivos de beneficios? No busque más, el indicador AK CAP Opening Range Breakout. Esta poderosa herramienta está respaldada por una patente de EE.UU. y ya ha ayudado a un sinnúmero de comerciantes pasar financiado desafíos como FTMO. Lo usamos a diario en nuestros prop traders y fondos internos, y ahora está disponible para usted t
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicadores
Finalidad del indicador: Oracle Flow está diseñado para identificar puntos de entrada al mercado de COMPRA/VENTA utilizando una combinación de indicadores técnicos y filtros. El indicador muestra flechas en el gráfico para señalar posibles cambios o continuaciones de tendencia. Principales elementos utilizados: Medias móviles exponenciales (EMA). - se utilizan dos periodos: Más Rápido y Más Lento. Se utilizan para identificar cruces que confirmen la fuerza del movimiento. RSI (Índice de
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicadores
Dual Momentum es un moderno indicador de flecha para MetaTrader 4, creado específicamente para la detección precisa de los retrocesos del mercado y los movimientos de impulso fuerte. El indicador se basa en una combinación de dos potentes osciladores - Williams %R y RSI, que le permite filtrar el ruido y generar señales más fiables. Gracias a esto, Dual Momentum indica sólo los puntos de entrada clave cuando la probabilidad de una operación exitosa es más alta. Principales ventajas: Sin
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter da sugerencias de operaciones con Entrada, Objetivo 1, Objetivo 2 y StopLoss. A continuación se muestran las diferentes opciones disponibles: Sugerencia de entrada - pips a añadir sobre la ruptura para la entrada 3 opciones diferentes para calcular el SL - por pips, por multiplicador ATR o en el patrón High/Low 3 opciones diferentes para calcular los 2 TPs - por pips, por multiplicador ATR o en Riesgo/Recompensa Desplazar el tablero - cualquier lugar del gráfico Elimi
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter da sugerencias de operaciones con Entrada, Objetivo 1, Objetivo 2 y StopLoss. A continuación se muestran las diferentes opciones disponibles: Sugerencia de entrada - pips a añadir sobre la ruptura para la entrada Tamaño mínimo de vela - para evitar sugerencias de entrada de compra/venta demasiado cercanas 3 opciones diferentes para calcular el SL - por pips, por multiplicador ATR o en el patrón High/Low 3 opciones diferentes para calcular los 2 TPs - por pips, por mul
Otros productos de este autor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Si compras este indicador, recibirás mi Gestor de Operaciones Profesional + EA  GRATIS. Primero que todo, vale la pena enfatizar que este Sistema de Trading es un Indicador No Repintado, No Redibujado y No Retrasado, lo que lo hace ideal tanto para el trading manual como para el automatizado. Curso en línea, manual y descarga de ajustes preestablecidos. El "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" es una solución completa de trading diseñada para traders nuevos y experimentados. Combina más de 10 in
Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (17)
Asesores Expertos
El Asesor Experto Universal Inteligente es un asesor experto diseñado para ayudarte en tu experiencia de trading al integrarse perfectamente con cualquier indicador personalizado que proporcione buffers de compra y venta. Con su adaptabilidad incomparable, este experto te permite aprovechar al máximo el potencial de tus indicadores personalizados y ejecutar operaciones con precisión y control. Curso en línea, manual del usuario y demostración. Hemos añadido el Cazador de Rotura de Tendencias c
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
Asesores Expertos
Trend Catcher EA Pro — Basado en el indicador Trend Catcher, uno de los más queridos por los traders, y después de muchas solicitudes, finalmente tenemos el Trend Catcher EA. Un Asesor Experto de nueva generación que combina automatización algorítmica con control manual directo, ofreciéndote control total sobre el mercado. Es rápido, adaptable y creado para traders que valoran claridad, rendimiento y libertad de decisión. Diseñado y optimizado específicamente para EURUSD utilizando datos reales
FREE
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
En primer lugar, vale la pena enfatizar que este Indicador de Trading no repinta, no redibuja y no se retrasa, lo que lo hace ideal tanto para el trading manual como para el automatizado. Manual del usuario: configuraciones, entradas y estrategia. El Analista Atómico es un Indicador de Acción del Precio PA que utiliza la fuerza y el impulso del precio para encontrar una mejor ventaja en el mercado. Equipado con filtros avanzados que ayudan a eliminar ruidos y señales falsas, y aumentan el poten
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (148)
Indicadores
El Capturador de Tendencias (The Trend Catcher): La Estrategia Trend Catcher con indicador de alerta es una herramienta versátil de análisis técnico que ayuda a los traders a identificar tendencias del mercado y posibles puntos de entrada y salida. Presenta una estrategia dinámica Trend Catcher que se adapta a las condiciones del mercado para ofrecer una representación visual clara de la dirección de la tendencia. Los traders pueden personalizar los parámetros según sus preferencias y tolerancia
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (106)
Indicadores
Los Bloques de Orden de Oferta y Demanda: El indicador "Bloques de Orden de Oferta y Demanda" es una herramienta sofisticada basada en Conceptos de Dinero Inteligente, fundamentales para el análisis técnico de Forex. Se enfoca en identificar zonas de oferta y demanda, áreas cruciales donde los traders institucionales dejan huellas significativas. La zona de oferta, que indica órdenes de venta, y la zona de demanda, que indica órdenes de compra, ayudan a los traders a anticipar posibles reversa
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.57 (37)
Utilidades
Herramienta de Posición de Operaciones y Backtesting: La "Herramienta de Posición de Operaciones y Backtesting", también conocida como "Herramienta de Ratio de Riesgo y Recompensa", es un indicador completo e innovador diseñado para mejorar tu análisis técnico y estrategias de trading. La Herramienta de Riesgo es una solución completa y fácil de usar para una gestión efectiva del riesgo en el trading de forex. Con la capacidad de previsualizar posiciones de operaciones, incluyendo precio de en
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Ante todo, vale la pena enfatizar que esta Herramienta de Trading es un Indicador No Repintado, No Redibujado y No Retrasado, lo que la hace ideal para el trading profesional. Curso en línea, manual del usuario y demostración. El Indicador de Conceptos de Acción del Precio Inteligente es una herramienta muy potente tanto para traders nuevos como experimentados. Combina más de 20 indicadores útiles en uno solo, combinando ideas avanzadas de trading como el Análisis del Trader del Círculo Interi
Momentum Hunter EA MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
Asesores Expertos
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — un Asesor Experto de nueva generación diseñado para capturar la fuerza pura del impulso del precio. Es rápido, disciplinado y creado para traders que exigen precisión y adaptabilidad en cualquier condición de mercado. Desarrollado con datos reales (99.9%) y optimizado para EURUSD y XAUUSD, Momentum Hunter detecta aceleraciones y ejecuta al instante — sin retrasos, sin repaints, sin adivinanzas. [Manual de Usuario | Presets Recomendados] — Clic para descarg
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (46)
Indicadores
El Buscador de Niveles de Soporte y Resistencia: El Buscador de Niveles de Soporte y Resistencia es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para mejorar el análisis técnico en el trading. Con niveles de soporte y resistencia dinámicos, se adapta en tiempo real a medida que se desarrollan nuevos puntos clave en el gráfico, proporcionando un análisis dinámico y receptivo. Su capacidad única de múltiples marcos temporales permite a los usuarios mostrar niveles de soporte y resistencia de diferentes mar
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (49)
Indicadores
El Indicador de Tiempo de Sesiones de Trading: El "Indicador de Tiempo de Sesiones de Trading" es una poderosa herramienta de análisis técnico diseñada para mejorar su comprensión de las diferentes sesiones de trading en el mercado de divisas. Este indicador integrado de forma transparente proporciona información crucial sobre los horarios de apertura y cierre de las principales sesiones, incluidas Tokio, Londres y Nueva York. Con el ajuste automático de la zona horaria, atiende a los traders
FREE
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Si compras este indicador, recibirás mi Gestor de Operaciones Profesional   + EA  GRATIS. Primero que todo, vale la pena enfatizar que este Sistema de Trading es un Indicador No Repintado, No Redibujado y No Retrasado, lo que lo hace ideal tanto para el trading manual como para el automatizado. Curso en línea, manual y descarga de ajustes preestablecidos. El "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" es una solución completa de trading diseñada para traders nuevos y experimentados. Combina más de 10
Momentum Hunter EA
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
Asesores Expertos
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — un Asesor Experto de nueva generación diseñado para capturar la fuerza pura del impulso del precio. Es rápido, disciplinado y creado para traders que exigen precisión y adaptabilidad en cualquier condición de mercado. Desarrollado con datos reales (99.9%) y optimizado para EURUSD y XAUUSD, Momentum Hunter detecta aceleraciones y ejecuta al instante — sin retrasos, sin repaints, sin adivinanzas. [Manual de Usuario | Presets Recomendados] — Clic para descarg
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks
Issam Kassas
4.93 (28)
Indicadores
Los Bloques de Orden de Oferta y Demanda: El indicador "Bloques de Orden de Oferta y Demanda" es una herramienta sofisticada basada en Conceptos de Dinero Inteligente, fundamentales para el análisis técnico de Forex. Se enfoca en identificar zonas de oferta y demanda, áreas cruciales donde los traders institucionales dejan huellas significativas. La zona de oferta, que indica órdenes de venta, y la zona de demanda, que indica órdenes de compra, ayudan a los traders a anticipar posibles reversa
FREE
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.25 (8)
Utilidades
Smart Trading Copilot: Es un asistente inteligente de trading que te ayudará en la gestión diaria de tus operaciones. El Smart Trading Copilot viene con un panel de operaciones fácil de usar, con un diseño moderno y utiliza tecnología de vanguardia. El Smart Trading Copilot cuenta con una gran cantidad de funciones: 1. Soporte de gestión de riesgos: calcula automáticamente el tamaño de lote adecuado según el porcentaje de riesgo especificado y el stop loss, ayudando a los traders a gestionar
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.71 (72)
Indicadores
El Capturador de Tendencias (The Trend Catcher): La Estrategia Trend Catcher con indicador de alerta es una herramienta versátil de análisis técnico que ayuda a los traders a identificar tendencias del mercado y posibles puntos de entrada y salida. Presenta una estrategia dinámica Trend Catcher que se adapta a las condiciones del mercado para ofrecer una representación visual clara de la dirección de la tendencia. Los traders pueden personalizar los parámetros según sus preferencias y tolerancia
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert
Issam Kassas
4.57 (7)
Indicadores
El Indicador de Tiempo de Sesiones de Trading: El "Indicador de Tiempo de Sesiones de Trading" es una poderosa herramienta de análisis técnico diseñada para mejorar su comprensión de las diferentes sesiones de trading en el mercado de divisas. Este indicador integrado de forma transparente proporciona información crucial sobre los horarios de apertura y cierre de las principales sesiones, incluidas Tokio, Londres y Nueva York. Con el ajuste automático de la zona horaria, atiende a los traders
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
Indicadores
El Buscador de Niveles de Soporte y Resistencia: El Buscador de Niveles de Soporte y Resistencia es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para mejorar el análisis técnico en el trading. Con niveles de soporte y resistencia dinámicos, se adapta en tiempo real a medida que se desarrollan nuevos puntos clave en el gráfico, proporcionando un análisis dinámico y receptivo. Su capacidad única de múltiples marcos temporales permite a los usuarios mostrar niveles de soporte y resistencia de diferentes mar
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Asesores Expertos
Trend Catcher EA Pro — Basado en el indicador Trend Catcher, uno de los más queridos por los traders, y después de muchas solicitudes, finalmente tenemos el Trend Catcher EA. Un Asesor Experto de nueva generación que combina automatización algorítmica con control manual directo, ofreciéndote control total sobre el mercado. Es rápido, adaptable y creado para traders que valoran claridad, rendimiento y libertad de decisión. Diseñado y optimizado específicamente para EURUSD utilizando datos reales
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
4.9 (10)
Utilidades
Herramienta de Posición de Operaciones y Backtesting: La "Herramienta de Posición de Operaciones y Backtesting", también conocida como "Herramienta de Ratio de Riesgo y Recompensa", es un indicador completo e innovador diseñado para mejorar tu análisis técnico y estrategias de trading. La Herramienta de Riesgo es una solución completa y fácil de usar para una gestión efectiva del riesgo en el trading de forex. Con la capacidad de previsualizar posiciones de operaciones, incluyendo precio de en
FREE
MENA Trend Indicator MT5
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
Indicadores
Escáner de Tendencias PRO Antes que nada, vale la pena enfatizar que este sistema de trading es 100% No-Repainting, No-Redrawing, y No-Lagging , lo que lo hace ideal tanto para configuraciones de trading manuales como algorítmicas . Incluye curso en línea, manual de usuario y preajustes descargables. El Trend Scanner Dashboard es un escáner profesional multipar que analiza múltiples símbolos y marcos temporales a la vez, ofreciéndole una visión instantánea de la dirección real de la tendencia. E
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicadores
En primer lugar, vale la pena enfatizar que este Indicador de Trading no repinta, no redibuja y no se retrasa, lo que lo hace ideal tanto para el trading manual como para el automatizado. Manual del usuario: configuraciones, entradas y estrategia. El Analista Atómico es un Indicador de Acción del Precio PA que utiliza la fuerza y el impulso del precio para encontrar una mejor ventaja en el mercado. Equipado con filtros avanzados que ayudan a eliminar ruidos y señales falsas, y aumentan el poten
Smart Universal Expert Adviser
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Asesores Expertos
El Asesor Experto Universal Inteligente es un asesor experto diseñado para ayudarte en tu experiencia de trading al integrarse perfectamente con cualquier indicador personalizado que proporcione buffers de compra y venta. Con su adaptabilidad incomparable, este experto te permite aprovechar al máximo el potencial de tus indicadores personalizados y ejecutar operaciones con precisión y control. Curso en línea, manual del usuario y demostración. Hemos añadido el Cazador de Rotura de Tendencias co
Smart Trading Copilot
Issam Kassas
Utilidades
Smart Trading Copilot: Es un asistente inteligente de trading que te ayudará en la gestión diaria de tus operaciones. El Smart Trading Copilot viene con un panel de operaciones fácil de usar, con un diseño moderno y utiliza tecnología de vanguardia. El Smart Trading Copilot cuenta con una gran cantidad de funciones: 1. Soporte de gestión de riesgos: calcula automáticamente el tamaño de lote adecuado según el porcentaje de riesgo especificado y el stop loss, ayudando a los traders a gestionar
FREE
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
4 (1)
Indicadores
Escáner de Tendencias PRO Antes que nada, vale la pena enfatizar que este sistema de trading es 100% No-Repainting, No-Redrawing, y No-Lagging , lo que lo hace ideal tanto para configuraciones de trading manuales como algorítmicas . Incluye curso en línea, manual de usuario y preajustes descargables. El Trend Scanner Dashboard es un escáner profesional multipar que analiza múltiples símbolos y marcos temporales a la vez, ofreciéndole una visión instantánea de la dirección real de la tendencia.
Filtro:
Kennedy
136
Kennedy 2025.11.21 07:54 
 

First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...

MohamedAlzaabi75
178
MohamedAlzaabi75 2025.10.25 19:36 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
372
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Heiner G.
700
Heiner G. 2024.08.30 18:45 
 

Yes, the indicator basically fulfills its purpose, but it has some drawbacks compared to other SMC complete indicators available on the market. It is extremely computationally intensive and heavily burdens the computer. Since I monitor about 10 to 20 currency pairs continuously, it is difficult to work with this indicator. After applying it to the fourth pair, MT4 stops working. Another major issue is the faulty display of the MTF Multipanel, which I find problematic because it makes it impossible to maintain an overview of other time frames (TF). As a result, I have to constantly switch between time frames, which causes further issues since the indicator is extremely slow and places additional strain on the computer. Unfortunately, the author could not help me with this and claimed that the problem lies with my PC. However, all other indicators work perfectly. Although the indicator fundamentally works, I have decided to switch to another one that allows me to work as usual without having to accept any limitations.

Michael Rabruch
187
Michael Rabruch 2024.07.03 22:03 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

Girish23
63
Girish23 2024.04.30 18:50 
 

If you know SMC (smart money concept) how to use it, the product is for you, the indicator is literally spoon feeding us, so much easy, It gives you all timeframes HH & LL trends, order blocks, Fibbo, Day & Week high lows many more things, it is all in one market structure understanding tool. Also developer Issam is very helpful, he resolved my very big query for which I was unexpected from him, he is very helpful and good person..

seniorbro2
304
seniorbro2 2024.01.22 01:45 
 

An excellent toolkit for PA traders with a well-designed and attractive user interface. I can't commend on user support because I haven't needed any!

tomaszroman26
146
tomaszroman26 2023.12.16 21:43 
 

Very solid tool helpful for serious traders.

Nicolas Cage
64
Nicolas Cage 2023.11.28 06:21 
 

I used to buy SMC indicators from the resellers. Somehow for this particular seller, I'm willing to pay for the original cost since it's a great tool for making money from the forex market. Buying from resellers always ended up with a sad story whereby I couldn't get the updated version, no one to refer to if have bugs or error in it. Besides, I need to use a lower version of MT4 with dll files, and I can't combine it with other good indicators that require no dll files. The price from this seller is truly a humble price as compared to the great functions of it !!! I can say this indicator is SUPERB (more like a SUPER-DUPER indeed). The smart panel is truly impressive that catched my eyes when i first come across it. It is neatly designed, simple and handy to use. There are many sellers of SMC indicators, but I can say that the majority of them are too complicated to be used. Some indicators even occupy 1/2 or more than 1/2 size of the trading chart and are very messy to be used & blocking the actual price movements. Thanks to Issam Kassas, you deserved all the compliments as the TOP rated programmer / author !!! You've simplified this SMC/ICT/PRICE-ACTION indicator to a very down-to-earth one. For trading and fast decisions of entry and exit, we need a good SOP and excellent indicator that are simple enough to be employed. I am glad that this indicator met all the requirements, and I'm so fortunate in finding it and using it now !

Issam Kassas
574502
Respuesta del desarrollador Issam Kassas 2023.11.28 06:46
Thank you so much brother! I am glad that you found this indicator useful! Indeed this a very simple and unbiased approach to SMC ICT and PA! Every single tool that a trader can think of is there! And highly customizable to fit individual need! We managed to create the most mess free Indicator! Compared to other SMC indicators out there! I believe that traders need powerful tools to help them succeed and thats my goal offer every trader with the best tools and whats coming is even more interesting!
Luis Ariel Guzman Ramirez
123
Luis Ariel Guzman Ramirez 2023.11.13 03:45 
 

buenas noches he comprado la herramienta y me sale este error: Shortage of History Bars!!! Please increase the number of history bars to be processed, que debo hacer?

Issam Kassas
574502
Respuesta del desarrollador Issam Kassas 2023.11.13 15:50
hello brother you should simply load more history from your broker pls google how to load history step by step process will be there, just follow the step and the problem will be solved!
some indicators require data to works
thank you!
Eric Brown
236
Eric Brown 2023.11.08 14:03 
 

This is the best indicator I have ever used. It has exactly what I was looking for in an indicator and it is spot on with accuracy. One of the best sellers on MQL5!

Issam Kassas
574502
Respuesta del desarrollador Issam Kassas 2023.11.08 16:46
Thank you so much Eric for the kind words, I am really glad that i could help! I am doing my best to be super helpful and provide value to every person that i cross paths with and i am very happy that you enjoyed our indicator and many good things are going to come!
mutiara16
71
mutiara16 2023.11.07 14:13 
 

Amazing good indicator. I can see all tools for make best decision to entry and exit market with smart price action concepts. Through wonderful panel and robust speed of indicator to be on/off when needed. Keep the great works.

Issam Kassas
574502
Respuesta del desarrollador Issam Kassas 2023.11.07 14:21
Thank you So much @mutiara16 you words made my day! I know how much effort and time put into this indicator! and as you said its just amazing the amounts of indicators put all into one indicator with two panels and yest very fast and very responsive and customizable! This is a piece of art truly and only few people who love coding, trading and smart money would understand what I mean.
Thank you so much! and everyone who reads this pls review it and tell us what you like about! I read and answer every single review!
Hermann Langer
555
Hermann Langer 2023.10.07 11:12 
 

This is an unbiased review. I’m not paid or rewarded in any form for this. That said: The SPA Concepts is a great tool for traders, who want to bring SMC, ICT and PA concepts to the MT. One can be now work directly with the given information on the MT-charts instead having the need to evade on other platforms. All works smoothless and is a fine help to get the essential informations. The panel is well thought through and confortable to change to your own needs. It’s all there. If you are working with the above mentioned methods and need the infos directly in Metatrader, then this is the tool for you! Not only this, you get a complete course for this indicator on the authors website for free. The company seems relatively new, but the presentation and the website are on a pro level. The instructional vids are clear and informative. The seller is attentive and enthusiastic with the presentations. The informations are helpful. So, no other way..final verdict: 5 stars for the indicator, the presentation, the service and the help!

Issam Kassas
574502
Respuesta del desarrollador Issam Kassas 2023.10.22 14:59
Thank you so much for the honest review and the kind words! this make me want to work even harder and make this indicator the best, Price Action, Smart Money and ICT Indicator ever created! Lot of Ideas in my mind that I will implement in the near future, updates will be regular and I am open to suggestions all the time. and welling to have hours of chat conversation with price action enthusiasts! Alone i can only do so much, But with the inputs of all the traders we can create something beneficial for all of us!
Again thank you so much and wish you all the success in your trading!
Respuesta al comentario