Smart Price Action Concepts
- Индикаторы
- Issam Kassas
- Версия: 2.10
- Обновлено: 17 октября 2023
- Активации: 20
more than great
very good indicators
First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...
Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке
Yes, the indicator basically fulfills its purpose, but it has some drawbacks compared to other SMC complete indicators available on the market. It is extremely computationally intensive and heavily burdens the computer. Since I monitor about 10 to 20 currency pairs continuously, it is difficult to work with this indicator. After applying it to the fourth pair, MT4 stops working. Another major issue is the faulty display of the MTF Multipanel, which I find problematic because it makes it impossible to maintain an overview of other time frames (TF). As a result, I have to constantly switch between time frames, which causes further issues since the indicator is extremely slow and places additional strain on the computer. Unfortunately, the author could not help me with this and claimed that the problem lies with my PC. However, all other indicators work perfectly. Although the indicator fundamentally works, I have decided to switch to another one that allows me to work as usual without having to accept any limitations.
Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке
If you know SMC (smart money concept) how to use it, the product is for you, the indicator is literally spoon feeding us, so much easy, It gives you all timeframes HH & LL trends, order blocks, Fibbo, Day & Week high lows many more things, it is all in one market structure understanding tool. Also developer Issam is very helpful, he resolved my very big query for which I was unexpected from him, he is very helpful and good person..
An excellent toolkit for PA traders with a well-designed and attractive user interface. I can't commend on user support because I haven't needed any!
Very solid tool helpful for serious traders.
I used to buy SMC indicators from the resellers. Somehow for this particular seller, I'm willing to pay for the original cost since it's a great tool for making money from the forex market. Buying from resellers always ended up with a sad story whereby I couldn't get the updated version, no one to refer to if have bugs or error in it. Besides, I need to use a lower version of MT4 with dll files, and I can't combine it with other good indicators that require no dll files. The price from this seller is truly a humble price as compared to the great functions of it !!! I can say this indicator is SUPERB (more like a SUPER-DUPER indeed). The smart panel is truly impressive that catched my eyes when i first come across it. It is neatly designed, simple and handy to use. There are many sellers of SMC indicators, but I can say that the majority of them are too complicated to be used. Some indicators even occupy 1/2 or more than 1/2 size of the trading chart and are very messy to be used & blocking the actual price movements. Thanks to Issam Kassas, you deserved all the compliments as the TOP rated programmer / author !!! You've simplified this SMC/ICT/PRICE-ACTION indicator to a very down-to-earth one. For trading and fast decisions of entry and exit, we need a good SOP and excellent indicator that are simple enough to be employed. I am glad that this indicator met all the requirements, and I'm so fortunate in finding it and using it now !
buenas noches he comprado la herramienta y me sale este error: Shortage of History Bars!!! Please increase the number of history bars to be processed, que debo hacer?
This is the best indicator I have ever used. It has exactly what I was looking for in an indicator and it is spot on with accuracy. One of the best sellers on MQL5!
Amazing good indicator. I can see all tools for make best decision to entry and exit market with smart price action concepts. Through wonderful panel and robust speed of indicator to be on/off when needed. Keep the great works.
This is an unbiased review. I’m not paid or rewarded in any form for this. That said: The SPA Concepts is a great tool for traders, who want to bring SMC, ICT and PA concepts to the MT. One can be now work directly with the given information on the MT-charts instead having the need to evade on other platforms. All works smoothless and is a fine help to get the essential informations. The panel is well thought through and confortable to change to your own needs. It’s all there. If you are working with the above mentioned methods and need the infos directly in Metatrader, then this is the tool for you! Not only this, you get a complete course for this indicator on the authors website for free. The company seems relatively new, but the presentation and the website are on a pro level. The instructional vids are clear and informative. The seller is attentive and enthusiastic with the presentations. The informations are helpful. So, no other way..final verdict: 5 stars for the indicator, the presentation, the service and the help!
