Smart Price Action Concepts

4.75
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли.

Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концепциями умных денег. Этот индикатор сосредотачивается на концепциях умных денег, предоставляя представление о том, как торгуют крупные институты, помогая предсказать их движения.

Он особенно хорош в анализе Ликвидности, что облегчает понимание того, как торгуют институты. Он отлично предсказывает рыночные тенденции и внимательно анализирует движения цен. Выстраивая свои сделки в соответствии с институциональными стратегиями, вы можете делать более точные прогнозы о том, куда движется рынок. Этот индикатор универсальный и отлично анализирует рыночные структуры, выявляя важные блоки ордеров и распознавая различные паттерны.

Он умело определяет паттерны, такие как BOS и CHoCH, понимает изменения импульса и выделяет ключевые зоны, где спрос и предложение сильны. Он также хорош в обнаружении сильных дисбалансов и анализе паттернов, при которых цены делают новые максимумы или минимумы. Если вас интересуют инструменты Фибоначчи, этот индикатор вам подойдет. Он также может определять равные максимумы и минимумы, анализировать различные временные рамки и отображать данные через панель приборов.

Для трейдеров, использующих более сложные стратегии, индикатор предлагает инструменты, такие как индикатор Гэпа Цены Справедливой Стоимости и распознавание премиальных и дисконтных зон. Он уделяет особое внимание блокам ордеров с высоким временным интервалом и тщательно анализирует рыночные структуры на протяжении длительных временных интервалов.

У него даже есть удобный инструмент под названием Таймер Свечей, чтобы вы не пропускали важных движений рынка. Вы можете использовать его, чтобы отслеживать рыночную структуру и быть в курсе различных часовых поясов, что поможет вам делать точные сделки во время конкретных сессий на рынке. Индикатор также оповещает вас о важных зонах, таких как лондонская и нью-йоркская сессии уничтожения.

Кроме того, он предоставляет представление о предыдущих уровнях максимума и минимума за предыдущий день, неделю и месяц, что помогает более точно ориентироваться на рынке. Простая в использовании панель управления делает его легким в использовании, позволяя вам контролировать, какие элементы вы видите на своих графиках. Элегантный дизайн добавляет изысканности вашей торговой платформе, делая ее всеобъемлющим и необходимым инструментом для трейдеров, ищущих передовые идеи и анализ.

Особенности:

1. Концепции Умных Денег SMC, Внутренний Круг Торговли ICT, Цена Действия PA и Институциональная Торговля IT
2. Реальная структура рынка и высокие и низкие точки качания структуры (HH, HL, LL, LH)
3. Реальные внутренние и качающиеся блоки ордеров спроса и предложения
4. Премиум, Равновесие и Дисконтные Зоны
5. Автоматическое обнаружение Фибоначчи с двумя вариантами (текущее качание или предыдущее качание)
6. Паттерны равных максимумов и равных минимумов
7. Прорыв структуры BOS с оповещением
8. Изменение характера CHoCH с оповещением
9. Более высокий временной интервал BoS и CHoCH с оповещениями
10. Много-временная рамка BOS и CHOCH панели приборов
11. Слабое и сильное качание, высокое и низкое качание
12. Справедливая стоимость Гэпа (FVG)
13. Таймер Свечей
14. Все торговые сессии по времени: Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио, Сидней и Франкфурт
15. Лондонская зона уничтожения и Нью-Йоркская зона уничтожения с оповещениями
16. Предыдущие дневные, недельные и месячные максимумы и минимумы
17. Умная панель
Отзывы 14
Kennedy
136
Kennedy 2025.11.21 07:54 
 

First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
372
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

