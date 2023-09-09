Smart Price Action Concepts

4.75
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional.
O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno e Estratégias de Negociação de Conceitos de Dinheiro Inteligente. Este indicador se concentra em Conceitos de Dinheiro Inteligente, fornecendo insights sobre como as grandes instituições negociam e ajudando a prever seus movimentos.

É especialmente bom na Análise de Liquidez, o que facilita entender como as instituições negociam. É ótimo para prever tendências de mercado e analisar cuidadosamente os movimentos de preços. Ao alinhar suas negociações com as estratégias institucionais, você pode fazer previsões mais precisas sobre para onde o mercado está indo. Este indicador é versátil e excelente para analisar estruturas de mercado, identificar blocos de ordens importantes e reconhecer vários padrões.

É habilidoso em identificar padrões como BOS e CHoCH, entender mudanças no momentum e destacar zonas-chave onde a oferta e a demanda são fortes. Também é bom para encontrar desequilíbrios fortes e analisar padrões onde os preços fazem máximas mais altas ou mínimas mais baixas. Se você está interessado em ferramentas de retracement de Fibonacci, este indicador tem tudo que você precisa. Ele também pode identificar máximas e mínimas iguais, analisar diferentes prazos e mostrar dados através de um painel.

Para traders que utilizam estratégias mais avançadas, o indicador oferece ferramentas como o Indicador de Lacuna de Valor Justo e o reconhecimento de zonas de prêmio e desconto. Ele presta atenção especial aos blocos de ordens de prazo mais alto e analisa minuciosamente as estruturas de mercado em prazos mais longos.

Ele até tem uma ferramenta útil chamada Temporizador de Velas, para que você não perca movimentos importantes do mercado. Você pode usá-lo para acompanhar a estrutura do mercado e estar ciente de diferentes fusos horários, ajudando você a fazer negociações precisas durante sessões de mercado específicas. O indicador também alerta sobre zonas importantes, como as zonas de eliminação de Londres e Nova York.

Além disso, fornece insights sobre os níveis altos e baixos do dia, semana e mês anterior, ajudando você a navegar pelo mercado com mais precisão. O painel de controle fácil de usar torna-o simples de usar, permitindo que você controle quais elementos vê em seus gráficos. O design elegante adiciona um toque de sofisticação à sua configuração de negociação, tornando-o uma ferramenta completa e essencial para traders em busca de insights e análises avançadas.

Recursos:

1. Conceitos de Dinheiro Inteligente SMC, Negociação do Círculo Interno ICT, Ação do Preço PA e Negociação Institucional IT
2. Estrutura de mercado em tempo real e altos e baixos da estrutura de oscilação (HH, HL, LL, LH)
3. Blocos de ordens de oferta e demanda internos e de oscilação em tempo real
4. Zonas Premium, de Equilíbrio e de Desconto
5. Detecção automática de Fibonacci com 2 opções (oscilação atual ou oscilação anterior)
6. Padrões de máximas e mínimas iguais
7. Ruptura de estrutura BOS com Alerta
8. Mudança de Caráter CHoCH com Alerta
9. BoS e CHoCH de prazo mais alto com Alertas
10. Painel de instrumentos de BoS e CHOCH de vários prazos
11. Oscilação fraca e forte, máxima e mínima de oscilação
12. Lacuna de Valor Justo (FVG)
13. Temporizador de Velas
14. Todas as sessões de tempo de negociação: Londres, Nova York, Tóquio, Sydney e sessões de Frankfurt
15. Zona de eliminação de Londres e zona de eliminação de Nova York com Alertas
16. Altos e baixos do dia, semana e mês anterior
17. Painel Inteligente



Comentários 14
Kennedy
136
Kennedy 2025.11.21 07:54 
 

First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
372
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

