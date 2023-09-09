Smart Price Action Concepts

우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다. 
스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 

특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양한 패턴을 인식하는 데 뛰어납니다. 

BOS 및 CHoCH와 같은 패턴을 식별하고 모멘텀의 변화를 이해하며 공급 및 수요가 강한 중요 지역을 강조하는 데 능숙합니다. 또한 강력한 불균형을 찾고 가격이 더 높은 최고점이나 낮은 최저점을 찍는 패턴을 분석하는 데 좋습니다. 피보나치 회귀 도구에 관심이 있는 경우이 인디케이터를 사용하면 균등한 최고점 및 최저점을 식별하고 다양한 시간대를 분석하며 대시 보드를 통해 데이터를 표시 할 수 있습니다. 

더 고급스러운 전략을 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 공정 가치 격차 지표 및 프리미엄 및 할인 지역 인식과 같은 도구를 제공합니다. 높은 시간 프레임 주문 블록에 특별히 주목하고 긴 시간 프레임에 걸쳐 시장 구조를 철저히 분석합니다. 

시장의 중요한 변동을 놓치지 않도록 캔들 타이머와 같은 편리한 도구도 제공합니다. 특정 시장 세션 동안 정확한 거래를 하기 위해 다양한 시간대를 이해하고 시장 구조를 추적하는 데 사용할 수 있습니다. 또한 런던과 뉴욕 킬 존과 같은 중요한 지역을 알립니다. 

또한 지난 날, 주 및 월의 고점과 저점에 대한 통찰력을 제공하여 시장을 더 정확하게 탐색할 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 제어 패널을 사용하여 차트에 표시되는 요소를 제어할 수 있습니다. 우아한 디자인은 거래 설정에 세련미를 더해 진보된 통찰력과 분석을 찾는 트레이더에게 포괄적이고 필수적인 도구가 됩니다. 

특징:

1. 스마트 머니 컨셉트 SMC, 이너 서클 트레이딩 ICT, 가격 액션 PA 및 기관 트레이딩 IT
2. 실시간 시장 구조 및 스윙 구조 최고점과 최저점 (HH, HL, LL, LH)
3. 실시간 내부 및 스윙 공급 및 수요 주문 블록
4. 프리미엄, 균형 및 할인 지역
5. 현재 스윙 또는 이전 스윙과 같은 2 옵션으로 자동 피보나치 감지
6. 같은 최고점 및 최저점 패턴
7. 경고와 함께 구조 파괴 BOS
8. 경고와 함께 캐릭터 변경 CHoCH
9. 경고와 함께 높은 시간 프레임 BoS 및 CHoCH
10. 다중 시간대 BOS 및 CHOCH 대시 보드
11. 약한 및 강한 스윙, 고점 및 저점 스윙
12. 공정 가치 갭 (FVG)
13. 캔들 타이머
14. 런던, 뉴욕, 도쿄, 시드니 및 프랑크푸르트 세션 모두의 거래 시간 세션
15. 런던 킬 존 및 뉴욕 킬 존과 같은 중요한 지역과 함께 경고
16. 지난 날, 주 및 월의 최고점 및 최저점
17. 스마트 패널
Kennedy
136
Kennedy 2025.11.21 07:54 
 

First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
377
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Kennedy
136
Kennedy 2025.11.21 07:54 
 

First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...

MohamedAlzaabi75
178
MohamedAlzaabi75 2025.10.25 19:36 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
377
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Heiner G.
700
Heiner G. 2024.08.30 18:45 
 

Yes, the indicator basically fulfills its purpose, but it has some drawbacks compared to other SMC complete indicators available on the market. It is extremely computationally intensive and heavily burdens the computer. Since I monitor about 10 to 20 currency pairs continuously, it is difficult to work with this indicator. After applying it to the fourth pair, MT4 stops working. Another major issue is the faulty display of the MTF Multipanel, which I find problematic because it makes it impossible to maintain an overview of other time frames (TF). As a result, I have to constantly switch between time frames, which causes further issues since the indicator is extremely slow and places additional strain on the computer. Unfortunately, the author could not help me with this and claimed that the problem lies with my PC. However, all other indicators work perfectly. Although the indicator fundamentally works, I have decided to switch to another one that allows me to work as usual without having to accept any limitations.

Michael Rabruch
187
Michael Rabruch 2024.07.03 22:03 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Girish23
63
Girish23 2024.04.30 18:50 
 

If you know SMC (smart money concept) how to use it, the product is for you, the indicator is literally spoon feeding us, so much easy, It gives you all timeframes HH & LL trends, order blocks, Fibbo, Day & Week high lows many more things, it is all in one market structure understanding tool. Also developer Issam is very helpful, he resolved my very big query for which I was unexpected from him, he is very helpful and good person..

seniorbro2
304
seniorbro2 2024.01.22 01:45 
 

An excellent toolkit for PA traders with a well-designed and attractive user interface. I can't commend on user support because I haven't needed any!

tomaszroman26
151
tomaszroman26 2023.12.16 21:43 
 

Very solid tool helpful for serious traders.

Nicolas Cage
64
Nicolas Cage 2023.11.28 06:21 
 

I used to buy SMC indicators from the resellers. Somehow for this particular seller, I'm willing to pay for the original cost since it's a great tool for making money from the forex market. Buying from resellers always ended up with a sad story whereby I couldn't get the updated version, no one to refer to if have bugs or error in it. Besides, I need to use a lower version of MT4 with dll files, and I can't combine it with other good indicators that require no dll files. The price from this seller is truly a humble price as compared to the great functions of it !!! I can say this indicator is SUPERB (more like a SUPER-DUPER indeed). The smart panel is truly impressive that catched my eyes when i first come across it. It is neatly designed, simple and handy to use. There are many sellers of SMC indicators, but I can say that the majority of them are too complicated to be used. Some indicators even occupy 1/2 or more than 1/2 size of the trading chart and are very messy to be used & blocking the actual price movements. Thanks to Issam Kassas, you deserved all the compliments as the TOP rated programmer / author !!! You've simplified this SMC/ICT/PRICE-ACTION indicator to a very down-to-earth one. For trading and fast decisions of entry and exit, we need a good SOP and excellent indicator that are simple enough to be employed. I am glad that this indicator met all the requirements, and I'm so fortunate in finding it and using it now !

Issam Kassas
584929
개발자의 답변 Issam Kassas 2023.11.28 06:46
Thank you so much brother! I am glad that you found this indicator useful! Indeed this a very simple and unbiased approach to SMC ICT and PA! Every single tool that a trader can think of is there! And highly customizable to fit individual need! We managed to create the most mess free Indicator! Compared to other SMC indicators out there! I believe that traders need powerful tools to help them succeed and thats my goal offer every trader with the best tools and whats coming is even more interesting!
Luis Ariel Guzman Ramirez
123
Luis Ariel Guzman Ramirez 2023.11.13 03:45 
 

buenas noches he comprado la herramienta y me sale este error: Shortage of History Bars!!! Please increase the number of history bars to be processed, que debo hacer?

Issam Kassas
584929
개발자의 답변 Issam Kassas 2023.11.13 15:50
hello brother you should simply load more history from your broker pls google how to load history step by step process will be there, just follow the step and the problem will be solved!
some indicators require data to works
thank you!
Eric Brown
236
Eric Brown 2023.11.08 14:03 
 

This is the best indicator I have ever used. It has exactly what I was looking for in an indicator and it is spot on with accuracy. One of the best sellers on MQL5!

Issam Kassas
584929
개발자의 답변 Issam Kassas 2023.11.08 16:46
Thank you so much Eric for the kind words, I am really glad that i could help! I am doing my best to be super helpful and provide value to every person that i cross paths with and i am very happy that you enjoyed our indicator and many good things are going to come!
mutiara16
71
mutiara16 2023.11.07 14:13 
 

Amazing good indicator. I can see all tools for make best decision to entry and exit market with smart price action concepts. Through wonderful panel and robust speed of indicator to be on/off when needed. Keep the great works.

Issam Kassas
584929
개발자의 답변 Issam Kassas 2023.11.07 14:21
Thank you So much @mutiara16 you words made my day! I know how much effort and time put into this indicator! and as you said its just amazing the amounts of indicators put all into one indicator with two panels and yest very fast and very responsive and customizable! This is a piece of art truly and only few people who love coding, trading and smart money would understand what I mean.
Thank you so much! and everyone who reads this pls review it and tell us what you like about! I read and answer every single review!
Hermann Langer
555
Hermann Langer 2023.10.07 11:12 
 

This is an unbiased review. I’m not paid or rewarded in any form for this. That said: The SPA Concepts is a great tool for traders, who want to bring SMC, ICT and PA concepts to the MT. One can be now work directly with the given information on the MT-charts instead having the need to evade on other platforms. All works smoothless and is a fine help to get the essential informations. The panel is well thought through and confortable to change to your own needs. It’s all there. If you are working with the above mentioned methods and need the infos directly in Metatrader, then this is the tool for you! Not only this, you get a complete course for this indicator on the authors website for free. The company seems relatively new, but the presentation and the website are on a pro level. The instructional vids are clear and informative. The seller is attentive and enthusiastic with the presentations. The informations are helpful. So, no other way..final verdict: 5 stars for the indicator, the presentation, the service and the help!

Issam Kassas
584929
개발자의 답변 Issam Kassas 2023.10.22 14:59
Thank you so much for the honest review and the kind words! this make me want to work even harder and make this indicator the best, Price Action, Smart Money and ICT Indicator ever created! Lot of Ideas in my mind that I will implement in the near future, updates will be regular and I am open to suggestions all the time. and welling to have hours of chat conversation with price action enthusiasts! Alone i can only do so much, But with the inputs of all the traders we can create something beneficial for all of us!
Again thank you so much and wish you all the success in your trading!
