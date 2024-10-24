The Binary HMA Levels indicator for MT4 is designed specifically for binary options, but it is also excellent for Forex trading. It works based on levels, providing signals in the form of arrows before the current candle closes, confirming a price bounce from a key level. To ensure the indicator functions correctly, you need to download and install the "MQL5" folder in your terminal directory. You can download the folder via this link: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A

The indicator is universal and works on any timeframes and currency pairs, but for more accurate signals, it is important to select the optimal expiration time and timeframe. It also displays the success rate of signals directly on the chart, helping to assess its effectiveness. By default, the expiration is set to 1 minute, which is ideal for short-term trading, but it can be adjusted in the indicator settings to display the statistics correctly.



