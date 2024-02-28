Scalper M5 system
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The "Scalper M5 system" is a powerful tool designed for scalping strategies in the forex market. With an accuracy of up to 95%, this indicator provides reliable signals for opening trades without repainting. It employs a simple yet effective approach to identify short-term trading opportunities, making it suitable for traders of all levels. The indicator's algorithm considers various factors such as price momentum, volatility, and market trends to filter out false signals and deliver high-probability trade setups.
Key Features:
- Non-repainting signals: One of the standout features of the Scalper Pro Indicator is its ability to provide signals that do not repaint. This means that once a signal appears on the chart, it remains unchanged, providing traders with confidence in their trading decisions.
- High accuracy: With an accuracy rate of up to 95%, the Scalper Pro Indicator offers traders a high probability of success. By utilizing advanced algorithms and technical analysis techniques, it identifies precise entry points for trades, maximizing profit potential.
- Arrow-based signals: The indicator displays signals using arrows, making it easy for traders to interpret and act upon. A blue arrow indicates a buying opportunity, while a red arrow indicates a selling opportunity. This visual representation simplifies the trading process and enhances user experience.
- Multi-timeframe and multi-pair compatibility: The Scalper Pro Indicator is designed to work seamlessly across all timeframes and currency pairs. Whether you prefer short-term scalping on lower timeframes or longer-term trading on higher timeframes, this indicator can adapt to your trading style. Additionally, it supports trading across various currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility to traders.
- Customizable settings: Traders can customize the indicator settings according to their preferences and trading strategies. From adjusting the sensitivity of the signals to modifying visual aspects such as colors and line styles, users have the flexibility to tailor the indicator to suit their individual needs.
How it works:
- The Scalper M5 system Indicator utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to generate trading signals. It identifies key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential reversal points, to pinpoint optimal entry and exit points for trades.
- When a buying opportunity is identified, a blue arrow appears on the chart, signaling traders to enter a long position. Conversely, when a selling opportunity is detected, a red arrow is displayed, indicating a short selling opportunity.
Indicator settings:
- period_scalper - market analysis period. The default is 2. We recommend using 1 or 2.
- arrow_size - size of arrows displayed on the chart.
- line_size - the size of the lines displayed on the chart.