Signal histogram scalper

The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is a general indicator in the form of a histogram and signals without redrawing and delay. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on the M5 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as green and red circles. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is intended for scalping in its purest form and for intraday trading using a filter. The screenshots show examples of entry and exit points. When trading with the "Signal histogram scalper" indicator, you will always be in the black, as the indicator's algorithm contains a unique scalping strategy
VIP signals
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicators
VIP signal for binary options. This indicator was created specifically for binary options. Set up for profitable work in binary options. Try this indicator if you want to trade binary options profitably. The terms of trade are very simple. We are waiting for directions. We open a deal on the current timeframe in the direction. < < < Indicator non repaint > > > Many users have already rated it positively. The results will surprise you too. According to the test results, this indicator per
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Binary Adaptive Trend Cross
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Adaptive Trend Cross Self-optimizing indicator for binary options and Forex General Description The   Binary Adaptive Trend Cross   indicator is designed to accurately identify market entry points based on moving average crossovers with additional trend filtering. It displays signals as arrows (   blue   for buy,   red   for sell) and supports alerts.   Key Features: Automatic parameter optimization for current market conditions Trend filter to reduce false signals Flexi
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel" for MT4. Scalping Channel has ATR-based volatility borders. Great to use for scalping trading: Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line. Consider Bullish entries when green steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures). C onsider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures). Click here to
Easy Backtest
Jacek Pawel Bialek
Experts
Easy Backtest Backtesting your trading strategy is the most important thing which every successful trader knows very well. Easy Backtest is the perfect solution to test your new strategy in Strategy Tester in your MT4 , using all available historical data. You can place orders: BUY , SELL , pending orders with Stop Loss and Take Profit , and you can modify them at any time. You can close orders individually or all at once, and also  breakeven the same like you do it in live trading. The play b
FREE
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary Cucle 6 indicator is a powerful oscillator for binary options trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to work on timeframes from M5 and higher, and can also be used on any currency pair. The Binary Cucle 6 indicator provides accurate signals for entering a trade in the form of blue and red arrows that appear on the chart before the current candle closes. This allows traders to make quick and informed decisions about entering a trade. It is important to note that signal
Binary KillerX non repaint high winrate
Yahia Berrim
Indicators
Boost your trading accuracy with the Binary KillerX Signal Indicator , specially designed for binary options platforms such as IQ Option, Pocket Option, Quotex , and more. This indicator works seamlessly on all timeframes , giving you clear, reliable signals without any repainting. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals – Once a signal appears, it will never change, ensuring you trade with confidence. Universal Platform Compatibility – Works on all major binary options platforms, including MT4
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Scalping indicator that gives directional signals for opening positions along the trend. The indicator is a complete trading system that can be used for Forex and binary options. The system of algorithms allows you to recognize intense price movements in several consecutive bars. The indicator provides several types of alerts for arrows. Works on any trading instruments and time frames (M5 or Higher recommended). How to use for trading The appearance of a
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
Indicators
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
Experts
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
BinaryPin
Andrey Spiridonov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
BinaryPin is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction, the
FREE
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary SF indicator for binary options is designed for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform and provides non-repainting signals, making it a reliable tool for traders. It is suitable for any timeframe (from M1 to daily) and is mainly used for trend trading, helping traders identify suitable entry points for short- and medium-term trades. Working Principle and Signals The indicator analyzes the market and generates signals in the form of arrows (up for buys and down for sells), displayed on the
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary HMA Levels indicator for MT4 is designed specifically for binary options, but it is also excellent for Forex trading. It works based on levels, providing signals in the form of arrows before the current candle closes, confirming a price bounce from a key level. To ensure the indicator functions correctly, you need to download and install the "MQL5" folder in your terminal directory. You can download the folder via this link:  https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A The indicator is un
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Scalping Entry Points - is a manual trading system that can adjust to price movements and give signals to open trades without redrawing. The indicator determines the direction of the trend by the central level of support and resistance. The dot indicator provides signals for entries and exits.  Suitable for manual intraday trading, scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. The indicator gives several types of alerts. How to use the product The blue line det
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and
FREE
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
4.58 (12)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
FREE
MonoBAR for MT4
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicators
"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support anyone who trades binary options. The "monoBAR" trading system is based on mathematical probability and consists of algorithms that can analyze the market situation with high accuracy. This trading system consists of mathematical probability, which helps to determine the most accurate state of the price movement. The strategy algorithm helps to detect small impulse movements in a timely manner. You can simultaneously analyze and rece
FlySystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.23 (13)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip). Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert. Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensiti
FREE
Binary Win 60
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Win 60 Description of the Binary Win 60 Indicator for MT4 Binary Win 60 is a professional tool for binary options trading, designed to operate on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. The indicator is ideal for trading popular currency pairs, such as: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: Green arrow — Buy option signal. Red arrow — Sell option signal. Instant alerts: When a signal appears, the in
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Full STO
Roman Smoroda
Indicators
Full STO indicator (includes all versions of three STO indicators: Premium, Gold, Silver) - STABLE TRADE OPTION is designed for automatic binary options trading.  READ CAREFULLY!!!!! IMPORTANT In one terminal create two templates with different expirations, a template for 18:01, 18:02 with expirations from 1 to 15 minutes and a template for 22:00 with expirations from 10 to 20 minutes. Winrate: 71% over the past 5 years Money management: 0.3% from the deposit This version of the indicator
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Scalper for currency pairs
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The EA is designed for trading gold on the M1 timeframe. There is no martingale and no averaging. The most profitable option for trading is scalping. I recommend brokers with a minimum spread and with a minimum commission. The adviser has many functions that can optimize the adviser for any forex instrument. But the default settings are perfect for gold trading Description of the input parameters of the Expert Advisor Step                   _ The offset of the pending order from the price   
Trend ind arr
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Arrow indicator without redrawing and delay The indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in conjunction with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on lower timeframes. The signal is generated inside the candle and appears as blue and red arrows. Displays signals at the zero bar Settings Step : Calculation of bars in history Bar : Shows bars in history Delta : Offset of the signal from the candle
FREE
Trend zone ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор "Trend zone" Помощник трейдеру, показывает на  графике  текущую тенденцию. Он надеюсь станет незаменимым индикатором в ваше трейдинге. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет свои значения про переключение временных периодов The "Trend zone" indicator is a trader's assistant, shows the current trend on the chart. I hope it will become an indispensable indicator in your trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values about switching time periods
FREE
The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO   Забудьте о красивых тестах на истории — советник Night Rider EA уже работает на опережение! Посмотрим правде в глаза: самая большая проблема большинства автоматических торговых систем заключается в том, что все они показывают очень хорошие результаты при тестировании на истории, но лишь немногие из них действительно работают на реальных счетах. Это очень неприятно, особенно когда вы доверяете им свои кровно заработанные деньги. (Не говоря уже о куче советников
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
Market maker move GOLD
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The “Market maker move" indicator is written for trading GOLD on M5 The indicator perfectly confirms the rebound or breakdown of the support and resistance levels. The indicator does not lag, does not redraw, and does not change values during testing. With proper use of the “Market maker move" indicator, you can trade almost without drawdown. To do this, you just need to plot the support and resistance levels on the chart. The “Market maker move" indicator is a powerful assistant for trading. Th
Powerful trend indicator
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  Powerful trend indicator превосходно показывает текущую тенденцию. Индикатор  Powerful trend indicator не перерисовывает не меняет свои значения. Советую пользоваться тремя периодами индикатора для фильтра сигналов. The Powerful trend indicator perfectly shows the current trend. The Powerful trend indicator does not redraw or change its values. I advise you to use three periods of the indicator to filter signals.
Cps
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  превосходно показывает экстремумы цены. Для торговли по данному индикатору рекомендую торговать по сигналам старших таймфреймов.  Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет значения в истории.  The indicator perfectly shows price extremes. To trade on this indicator, I recommend trading on the signals of the higher timeframes. The indicator does not redraw and does not change the values in the history.
Resistance Support ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Не перерисовывается и не меняет свои значения при переключении таймфреймов. С индикатором можно работать как на пробой уровней так и на отбой уровней поддержки и сопротивления Indicator of support and resistance levels. It does not redraw and does not change its values when switching timeframes. With the indicator, you can work both on the breakdown of levels and on the rebound of support and resistance levels
Super MA ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  Супер МА  является трендовым индикатором и отлично справляется определением текущей тенденции. Ею можно пользоваться как для скальпинга так и для торговли внутри дня. Сигналы индикатора не перерисовываются и не меняют свои значения после закрытия бара  The Super MA indicator is a trend indicator and does an excellent job of determining the current trend. It can be used both for scalping and for intraday trading. The indicator signals do not redraw and do not change their values after
Resistance support levels ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  уровней поддержки и сопротивления отлично показывает на графике все силовые уровни от всех таймфреймов. Рекомендую торговать уровни старших таймфреймов. Индикатор на текущем таймфрейме обновляться как только на графике  появится новый сетап  The indicator of support and resistance levels perfectly shows all power levels from all timeframes on the chart. I recommend trading higher timeframe levels. The indicator on the current timeframe is updated as soon as a new setup appears on the
Volume indicator ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор объёмов отличный помощник в трейдинге. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет значения при переключении таймфреймов. Индикатор объёмов MTF, показывает текущую тенденцию на графиках. Рекомендую торговать в сторону сигналов старших таймфреймов  The volume indicator is a great assistant in trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not change values when switching timeframes. MTF volume indicator, shows the current trend on the charts. I recommend trading in the direction of highe
ZigZag without redrawing
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
ZigZag предназначается для анализа движений цен с заданной амплитудой. Индикатор изображает только самые важные развороты, что значительно облегчает оценку графиков.   Стрелки показывают БАР, на котором последний Low/High полностью сформирован. ZigZag is designed to analyze price movements with a given amplitude. The indicator shows only the most important reversals, which greatly facilitates the evaluation of charts. The arrows show the BAR where the last Low/High is fully formed.
Super Ma Arrows
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  Super Ma Arrows состоит из модифицированной средней скользящей и стрелок.  Индикатор предназначен для скальпинга. Индикатор  Super Ma Arrows не перерисовывает не меняет значения при переключении таймфреймов The Super Ma Arrows indicator consists of a modified moving average and arrows. The indicator is designed for scalping. The Super Ma Arrows indicator does not redraw does not change values when switching timeframes
Nostradamus ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор " Nostradamus ind" мощный инструмент для торговли на рынке форекс. " Nostradamus ind" не перерисовывается и не меняет свои значения при переключении временных периодов.  The "Nostradamus ind" indicator is a powerful tool for trading on the forex market. "Nostradamus ind" does not redraw and does not change its values when switching time periods.
Trend direction indi
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  "Trend direction ind" является трендовым индикатором.  Индикатор  "Trend direction ind"не запаздывает, выдает сигналы на нулевом баре и не перерисовывает при переключении таимфреймов.  С индикатором  "Trend direction ind" вы будете с легкостью определять текущую тенденцию. The "Trend direction ind" indicator is a trend indicator. The "Trend direction ind" indicator does not lag, gives signals at the zero bar and does not redraw when switching time frames. With the "Trend direction ind
BO indicator at zero bar
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор "BO  indicator at zero bar" для торговли бинарных опционов. Индикатор выдаёт свои сигналы на нулевом баре не перерисовывает и не меняет свои показатели при переключении временных периодов. Рекомендую использовать индикатор совместно с другим индикатором как фильтр  "BO indicator at zero bar" indicator for binary options trading. The indicator gives its signals on the zero bar, does not redraw and does not change its indicators when switching time periods. I recommend using the indicato
Reversal zone
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор "Reversal zone" показывает силовые уровни  и возможные точки разворота на текущем графике. Индикатор "Reversal zone" поможет трейдеру разобраться с текущей ситуацией The "Reverse zone" indicator shows power levels and possible reversal points on the current chart. The "Reverse zone" indicator will help the trader to deal with the current situation
Zigzag levels ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор "Zigzag levels" основан на индикаторе зигзаг.  Индикатор показывает зоны уровней поддержки и сопротивления относительно индикатору зигзаг. Индикатор "Zigzag levels" сделает хорошую службу в вашем трейдинге. Всем больших профитов!!! The Zigzag levels indicator is based on the zigzag indicator. The indicator shows the zones of support and resistance levels relative to the zigzag indicator. The Zigzag levels indicator will do a good service in your trading. Big profits for everyone!!!
Adequate ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
My indicator is a great helper in the forex market. It shows possible market reversals with absolute accuracy. My indicator does not redraw and does not change values when switching timeframes. It works perfectly on all timeframes and can become a key indicator in your strategy. I would like to note that flexible indicator settings allow you to adapt the indicator to your strategy and can make a big contribution to your profitable strategy, although everything is already laid down in this indica
Tulpor
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Advisor TULPOR EA it allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent hedging mechanism "back and forth". I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - the TULPOR EA ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Recovery Zone Algorithm" (TULPOR EA). By default, the Expert Advisor is optemized for trading EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe
Support 17 EA SELL
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
I present to your attention a brand new advisor "Support 17 EA". The "Support 17 EA" Expert Advisor is unique in that it finds entry points using the built-in indicator of the maximum and minimum price levels. The Expert Advisor has a stop loss and take profit and works on the principle of martingale, which allows you to withdraw unprofitable trades into a plus. The Expert Advisor has a trailing stop function, which allows the Adviser to work on the built-in indicator in the "Scalping" mode.   T
Master Signal
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор показывает точки входа. Индикатор не перерисовывает и не исчезает в истории. Индикатор может служить дополнением вашей торговой стратегии.  При желание можно настроить индикатор как на агрессивную торговлю( но в этом случае будет много ложных сигналов) так же на пассивную торговлю. Хорошие показатели индикатор показывает сигналы на валютной паре GBPUSD  на минутном таймфрейме. 
Reversal 2
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "REVERSAL" indicator is a pointer indicator without redrawing and delay. The "REVERSAL" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on all timeframes. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as blue and red arrows. If you reduce the amplitude, then you can trade in the style of scalping
Skalper PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is a basement indicator in the form of two lines and signals without redrawing or lag on the chart. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator shows on the chart the best entry points along the trend. The indicator shows good results on the M1 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears in the form of blue and red arrows with preliminary signals in the form of dots. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is designed for scalping. The screenshots show examples of posi
Blocking EA US30
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
We present to your attention an innovative advisor "Blocking EA US30". This advisor is not a martingale. Our new advisor is developed on the basis of hedging instead of stop orders, it blocks a negative order and exits blocking using a smart algorithm. The advisor has a deposit protection trading system. The trading advisor "Blocking MEANS 30" was developed by a team of programmers over several months for trading on the US30 index on a minute timeframe. The advisor was optimized by the broker FP
Probability theory
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The trading advisor is designed to trade the currency pair "USDJPY" on a minute chart. The trading strategy is based on probability theory. The advisor uses a fixed stop loss and take profit with a ratio of one to two. For recovery, the advisor partially uses the recovery coefficient of the increase in volume. Although the advisor uses martingale, it does not trade against the trend and does not accumulate unprofitable positions. The advisor has more than thirty trading strategies built into it
Zorro scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Здравствуйте господа трейдеры! Сегодня для вашего внимания я предоставляю свой инновационный индикатор zorro. Индикатор предоставляется в виде ценового канала нисходящего или восходящего тренда. Сигналы на покупку или на продажу генерируются тогда когда цена пробивает горизонтальную линию ценового канала снизу вверх или сверху вниз.Точки входа указаны в виде стрелок. Индикатор может работать на любых таймфреймах и давать хорошую прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает и не меняет свои значения. Та
Gold bot 100
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The Gold BOT Trading Advisor is designed for trading gold and other major currency pairs. The uniqueness of this expert is that he can withdraw a deposit five times a month. The unique algorithm of the Gold BOT Expert Advisor allows you to earn steadily on the Forex market. Despite the fact that the ADVISOR uses the trading martingale method, he knows how to quickly get out of this situation. The well-thought-out algorithm of the trading advisor does not allow you to open trades against the tren
