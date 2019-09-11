Gladiator Signal
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Gladiator Signal indicator for binary options can be used in the forex market...
a signal appears when you open a new candle, we need to wait for it to close..
and at the time of opening a new one if the signal is to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe
works great on all time frames...
in the settings you can enable turn off the alert and sound vision...