Ideal Arrow Signal Pro

This tool has proven itself well when tested on the Forex market on the EUR/USD currency pair. We also tested this tool for Binary Options and was able to show good quality signals on the EUR/USD currency exchange. SIGNALS DO NOT RENDERY MOVE THE ARROW BY 1 CANDLE MAXIMUM THIS IS EXTREMELY RARE TO ENCOUNTER

The signals of this instrument are formed during the candlestick. It is worth entering the trade after closing the candle on which the signal was generated. The green arrow indicates the possibility of opening a Buy transaction

The red arrow indicates the possibility of opening a Sell transaction





Recommended currency pairs are EUR / USD USD / JPY and other volot pairs. The most optimal parameters are already set by default.







The indicator in the strategy tester does not work due to its algorithm, which needs real data that it processes to obtain a high-quality signal.





If the result does not suit you (does not match the description), we will refund 70% of the cost of the product so that we return the money you need to record a video and send it to us in a message where you can see the moment the product does not match the description



