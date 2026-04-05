The Analytical Trend indicator can track sustained price movement in a specific direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced direction. The indicator works on the basis of two moving averages and an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows. Flexible settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions. You can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market.





Trading based on trend indicators is the simplest and often the most effective. If you correctly identify the beginning of a trend, the result of the transaction is usually positive. If you use a live binary options chart as a base, the chances of success are even higher.