Mt4 neutral market indicator
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
"Mt4 neutral market indicator" indicator with arrows shows price reversal points. The lines show the direction of the trend or correction. If you look closely at the chart, you can easily notice that the accuracy of the arrows is quite high. The indicator shows signals well on all timeframes and currency pairs. When this indicator was created in conjunction with ChatGPT. Throughout the work on writing this indicator, we turned to the chat to create code and work algorithms. The joint work showed good results. Now each trader can independently evaluate the results of this scalping indicator.
Benefits of the "Mt4 neutral market indicator":
- suitable for scalping
- shows the price reversal points with arrows
- shows with lines where the price is moving at the moment
- "Mt4 neutral market indicator" is very easy to set up
How to analyze the market using the "Mt4 neutral market indicator":
- The instruction for working with the "Mt4 neutral market indicator" is very simple. When the blue arrow appears, open a buy order. When the red arrow appears, open a sell order. The size of TakeProfit and StopLoss depends on the timeframe and currency pair. On EURUSD we recommend TakeProfit from 15 to 30 pips. StopLoss is 2 times more.
"Mt4 neutral market indicator" settings:
- Period_atr - ATR indicator period.
- Period_BB - period of the Bands indicator.
- Period_sar - SAR indicator period.